Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
People
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
Autopsy reveals gruesome causes of death for family killed while camping at Iowa park
Authorities have determined the gruesome causes of death for a family killed while camping at an Iowa park. Autopsy results released on Thursday revealed that Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their six-year-old daughter Lula were shot, stabbed and/or strangled inside their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County on 22 July, the Associated Press reported. Mr Schmidt was shot and stabbed while his wife died of stab injuries. Lula died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. Their deaths have been ruled homicides, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement....
Chilling update in mystery of mom who vanished with toddler and ex after Walmart trip as ‘domestic violence’ revealed
AN EX-LOVER - who went missing with a mom and their toddler - allegedly attacked the mom's current fiancé with a knife 2021, according to interviews and police documents obtained by The Sun. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and their two-year-old daughter Lydia seemingly vanished after they supposedly...
Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car
On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
'Many more people would have died': Armed bystander killed gunman who had 3 guns and 100 rounds of ammunition, police say
The gunman who killed three people and injured two others at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana, Sunday evening was armed with two rifles, a Glock pistol and more than 100 rounds of ammunition, police said.
Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial
Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
Upworthy
Good Samaritan saves baby after armed father tries to throw her off overpass: 'Give me the baby'
Trigger warning: This article contains themes of domestic violence and child abuse that some readers may find distressing. A brave woman put her life on the line to save a child's life in an incident in Pennsylvania. Christine King stopped a man from throwing his baby off an interstate overpass while he was fighting with his ex-partner. King was driving along the Interstate 95 in northeast Philadelphia when she noticed a couple fighting. She knew something was wrong with the way he was holding the baby and shouting at the woman. She soon realized that he was threatening to throw the baby off the highway overpass. King hit the brakes and pulled over. “I couldn’t just pass after I saw the baby,” said King, reported 6ABC. “And after I seen him trying to throw the baby over, I couldn’t let it go.” He also had a gun on him but that didn't deter King, who wanted to protect the baby.
Boy, five, fatally shoots his eight-year-old brother in Arkansas
An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed by his 5-year-old brother in what authorities in Arkansas say was a “tragic accident”.Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call of a “toddler involved shooting” at a rural address 45 miles (72kms) south of Little Rock just after 2pm on Thursday, according to a statement shared on their website on Thursday.Deputies arrived soon afterward to find the boy unresponsive inside the home. The Jefferson County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.“This is a tragic incident that could have been avoided,” Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr said in a news release.“I can’t emphasise strongly...
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
Mom of 2 slain teens testifies at ex-husband's Texas trial
The mother of two teens fatally shot in 2008 in the Dallas area told jurors Thursday that her ex-husband, who is on trial for the killings after evading arrest for over 12 years, was abusive and controlling during their marriage.When Patricia Owens was asked to identify her ex-husband in court, she pointed at Yaser Said, saying: “That devil there.”Said, 65, is charged with capital murder, accused of killing 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said on New Year’s Day in 2008. Yaser Said has entered a not guilty plea. Said, who had worked as a taxi driver, faces an...
Texas man who evaded police for 12 years convicted of killing his two teen daughters
A Texas man who had been sought by police for 12 years was convicted Tuesday of killing his teenage daughters and sentenced to life in prison without parole, prosecutors said. Yaser Said, 65, spent almost six of the 12 years following the Jan. 1, 2008, murders on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” list before being found in an apartment in the Fort Worth suburb of Justin.
papermag.com
Ex-Officers Involved in George Floyd's Murder Sentenced to Prison
The last two people involved in the murder of George Floyd have been sentenced to prison. According to Reuters, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were handed down respective prison sentences of 3 years and 3.5 years on Wednesday, July 27. In addition to this, they will also be put under supervised release for two years and have to pay a $200 special assessment fee.
Armed civilian neutralized Indiana mall shooter in just 15 seconds, authorities say
It took just 15 seconds for an armed civilian to neutralize a man who opened fire in a mall food court in Indiana on Sunday, authorities said. Three victims were killed and two more were wounded in the attack. The Tuesday statement was issued to correct a timeline of the...
Ex-FBI 'Top 10 Most Wanted' suspect Yaser Said convicted of Texas 'honor killing' deaths of 2 daughters
One of the FBI’s former top 10 most-wanted suspects was convicted of capital murder on Tuesday, more than 12 years after allegedly carrying out "honor killings" against his two daughters in Texas. Yaser Said, 65, was found guilty of capital murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Amina Said and...
NBC News
32 years later, the July 1990 'Penny Doe' case in Clarion County, Pennsylvania, remains unsolved
“It was the day before my birthday. That’s one reason I’ll never forget it,” Angie Clinger told Dateline. “I was 7 turning 8.”. In the ‘90s, summertime meant one thing: playing outside all day until the street lamps turned on and you headed home for dinner.
AOL Corp
Man dies after being strangled by 18-foot-long pet snake killed by police, authorities say
A Pennsylvania man who was strangled by a pet snake before police killed it last week has died, officials said. Elliot Senseman, 27, of Upper Macungie Township, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Cedar Crest on Sunday morning, the Lehigh County coroner's office said in a news release. The death,...
1 dead, 17 injured after car drives into crowd at Pennsylvania fundraiser; driver suspected in fatal attack after crash
A man drove through a crowd gathered for a fundraising event Saturday, killing one person and injuring 17, before fatally attacking a woman in a neighboring borough, Pennsylvania authorities said. The suspect, identified as Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Doug Brewer on two open...
