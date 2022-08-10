ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Independent

Autopsy reveals gruesome causes of death for family killed while camping at Iowa park

Authorities have determined the gruesome causes of death for a family killed while camping at an Iowa park. Autopsy results released on Thursday revealed that Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their six-year-old daughter Lula were shot, stabbed and/or strangled inside their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County on 22 July, the Associated Press reported. Mr Schmidt was shot and stabbed while his wife died of stab injuries. Lula died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. Their deaths have been ruled homicides, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement....
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
TheDailyBeast

Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car

On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial

Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
IRVING, TX
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Upworthy

Good Samaritan saves baby after armed father tries to throw her off overpass: 'Give me the baby'

Trigger warning: This article contains themes of domestic violence and child abuse that some readers may find distressing. A brave woman put her life on the line to save a child's life in an incident in Pennsylvania. Christine King stopped a man from throwing his baby off an interstate overpass while he was fighting with his ex-partner. King was driving along the Interstate 95 in northeast Philadelphia when she noticed a couple fighting. She knew something was wrong with the way he was holding the baby and shouting at the woman. She soon realized that he was threatening to throw the baby off the highway overpass. King hit the brakes and pulled over. “I couldn’t just pass after I saw the baby,” said King, reported 6ABC. “And after I seen him trying to throw the baby over, I couldn’t let it go.” He also had a gun on him but that didn't deter King, who wanted to protect the baby.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Boy, five, fatally shoots his eight-year-old brother in Arkansas

An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed by his 5-year-old brother in what authorities in Arkansas say was a “tragic accident”.Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call of a “toddler involved shooting” at a rural address 45 miles (72kms) south of Little Rock just after 2pm on Thursday, according to a statement shared on their website on Thursday.Deputies arrived soon afterward to find the boy unresponsive inside the home. The Jefferson County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.“This is a tragic incident that could have been avoided,” Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr said in a news release.“I can’t emphasise strongly...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
The Independent

Mom of 2 slain teens testifies at ex-husband's Texas trial

The mother of two teens fatally shot in 2008 in the Dallas area told jurors Thursday that her ex-husband, who is on trial for the killings after evading arrest for over 12 years, was abusive and controlling during their marriage.When Patricia Owens was asked to identify her ex-husband in court, she pointed at Yaser Said, saying: “That devil there.”Said, 65, is charged with capital murder, accused of killing 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said on New Year’s Day in 2008. Yaser Said has entered a not guilty plea. Said, who had worked as a taxi driver, faces an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
papermag.com

Ex-Officers Involved in George Floyd's Murder Sentenced to Prison

The last two people involved in the murder of George Floyd have been sentenced to prison. According to Reuters, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were handed down respective prison sentences of 3 years and 3.5 years on Wednesday, July 27. In addition to this, they will also be put under supervised release for two years and have to pay a $200 special assessment fee.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

