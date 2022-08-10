Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Related
East Hartford Man Sentenced For Operating Manchester Drug Mill
A Connecticut man will spend more than a decade in federal prison after he admitted to running a drug mill out of his apartment. Hartford County resident Luis Ciuro, age 37, of East Hartford, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars Wednesday, Aug. 10, in federal court in Bridgeport. It...
Register Citizen
Waterbury police: One killed, one hurt in East Main Street crash
WATERBURY — A city man was killed in a crash on East Main Street Saturday morning, according to police. Police responded to the area for a reported one-car crash at 8:18 a.m., and found a vehicle that had struck a wall in a parking lot, Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email.
Car hits wall, leaving 1 killed and another in critical condition: Waterbury police
WATERBURY, Conn. — One man is dead and another is fighting for his life after the car they were in crashed into a wall in Waterbury Saturday morning. Waterbury police reported to the 900 block of East Main Street on a report of a one-car collision. Officers found a...
Bristol Press
Two Hartford residents charged in Plainville bank robbery with threat of violence
PLAINVILLE – Police this week charged two people in connection with a bank robbery in March in which the suspect threatened to shoot everyone in the building. Hartford residents Christina Williams, 47, and Alston Phillips, 27, each face charges in a robbery reported on March 15, around 10:21 a.m. at the American Eagle Federal Credit Union, located at 378 New Britain Ave.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Connecticut dad shoots teen son while instructing him on guns: cops
A Connecticut teen was accidentally shot by his father Friday afternoon as the older man was instructing him about guns, according to authorities. Police said that the 17-year-old, whose name along with his father’s was not released, sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder just after 3 p.m. Friday in Meriden, about 22 miles southwest of Hartford, the Hartford Courant reports.
Plainville police arrest two in credit union robbery: police
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – The Plainville Police Department made two arrests this week in connection to a robbery of the American Eagle Federal Credit Union on New Britain Avenue. The robbery occurred on March 15 and after a lengthy police investigation involving local, state and federal agencies, officers made two arrests this past week. Suspect […]
Register Citizen
Person struck by train at Bridgeport station, official says
BRIDGEPORT — A person was struck by a train at the station in Bridgeport Saturday morning, according to a city official. The city’s Emergency Communications Center received a report of a person falling onto the tracks, then being struck by the train, around 9:13 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city emergency management director.
Register Citizen
‘Not just a dog’: Media attention, reward helped recover dog stolen in Milford car robbery
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was the longest 25 hours of Emanuel Castillo’s life. Castillo, a Seymour resident, was visiting family in Milford on Aug. 4. He stopped at a sandwich shop to pick up a take-out order, leaving his 2-year-old golden doodle Leo in his car with the air conditioning on. Castillo was inside for only a few minutes, and during that time, his car was stolen, and with it his best friend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Apprehended After Hartford Shooting, Lengthy Police Chase
Five people were arrested following a lengthy police chase, including on I-84, after police saw shots coming from the vehicle. The incident started just before 6 p.m. in Hartford on Thursday, Aug. 11 when detectives in an unmarked police vehicle in the Broad Street area when the officers saw shots being fired from a white Honda Passport.
Register Citizen
Suspected shoplifter eludes Wethersfield police despite searches with K-9s, helicopter
WETHERSFIELD — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspected shoplifter who they said managed to escape custody Thursday afternoon. Ryan Burton, 37, was last seen fleeing police in the area of Middletown Avenue and Mill Street in Wethersfield, police said. “We’re still actively looking...
I-84 motorcycle accident hospitalizes one
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a concrete barrier on I-84 West in Hartford. The incident occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning. The injuries to the motorcyclist are suspected to be minor, according to state police. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Police Troop […]
Register Citizen
Report: Waterbury restaurateur charged with murder after shooting
WATERBURY — The owner of a city restaurant was arrested and charged with murder Saturday after allegedly killing a man during a dispute, according to police. Michael Anderson, 61, was charged with murder, first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm, Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police Investigating After Plainfield 5-Month-Old 'Severely Injured,' Police Say
Police are investigating after learning that a 5-month-old is in a Connecticut hospital with "severe injuries." Police in Windham County in Plainfield received a report on Wednesday, Aug. 10 from the state Department of Children and Families that the infant was admitted to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.
Register Citizen
After West Haven ‘explosions,’ FBI promises ‘greater efforts’ to inform public before training drills
WEST HAVEN — City and law enforcement officials believe the biggest misstep regarding a July 21 FBI drill in West Haven was that the public was not properly notified. “As a matter of practical courtesy, if something like that is going to go on then generally the local police department would tell the neighbors in the area that would be affected, ‘We’ve got a drill going on and here is the timeframe,’” said Dan Maxwell, a lecturer in criminal justice at the University of New Haven and a retired Madison police officer. “I believe this was a miscommunication.”
Register Citizen
Case of CT state police sergeant accused of fleeing crash continued to September
DANBURY — The case of a Connecticut state police sergeant accused of fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash last month has been continued to September. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was scheduled to be arraigned in Danbury Superior Court on Friday, but the case was pushed back to Sept. 23, the state’s attorney’s office said that morning. An earlier case date had been set for Tuesday, which was also delayed to Friday.
Register Citizen
Hartford police: Five charged after shooting, police chase on Interstate 84
HARTFORD — Five people were taken into custody after leading police on a chase from Hartford to Farmington to Manchester in a stolen vehicle Thursday evening. Detectives followed the vehicle after they saw shots being fired on Broad Street. One woman was injured from the gunfire, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in a news release Thursday.
WTNH.com
Man stabbed in neck, arm on Barbour Street in Hartford: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a stabbing in Hartford that left one man injured on the neck and arm on Wednesday. Police responded to the area of 139 Barbour St. around 9 p.m. for a reported stabbing and found a man walking south on Barbour Street, bleeding from his neck. Police said medical assistance was immediately provided to the man, who was suffering from two non-life threatening injuries to his neck and arm.
Man arrested for assaulting DOT worker in construction zone: State Police
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested early Wednesday for allegedly hitting a construction worker on Interstate 84. On Tuesday at 11:58 p.m., state police were called about an alleged assault that occurred in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford, in the area of Exit 41.
2 Nabbed In Bridgeport Double Homicide Carried Out From Back Of Scooter
Two men have been charged in a drive-by double homicide in Fairfield County that was carried out from the back of a scooter. The arrests took place in Bridgeport on Wednesday, Aug. 10, exactly one month from the date of the murders. Jahmir Daniel, age 18, of Bridgeport, and Jack...
Register Citizen
Hartford police: Shooting leads to car chase, foot pursuit and arrests in Manchester
HARTFORD —A woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday evening heard by undercover officers in the area, police said. The gunfire sparked a chase of the suspect vehicle — a stolen SUV — through four towns and led to at least one arrest. The 18-year-old suspect...
Comments / 0