Waterbury police: One killed, one hurt in East Main Street crash

WATERBURY — A city man was killed in a crash on East Main Street Saturday morning, according to police. Police responded to the area for a reported one-car crash at 8:18 a.m., and found a vehicle that had struck a wall in a parking lot, Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email.
Bristol Press

Two Hartford residents charged in Plainville bank robbery with threat of violence

PLAINVILLE – Police this week charged two people in connection with a bank robbery in March in which the suspect threatened to shoot everyone in the building. Hartford residents Christina Williams, 47, and Alston Phillips, 27, each face charges in a robbery reported on March 15, around 10:21 a.m. at the American Eagle Federal Credit Union, located at 378 New Britain Ave.
Connecticut dad shoots teen son while instructing him on guns: cops

A Connecticut teen was accidentally shot by his father Friday afternoon as the older man was instructing him about guns, according to authorities. Police said that the 17-year-old, whose name along with his father’s was not released, sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder just after 3 p.m. Friday in Meriden, about 22 miles southwest of Hartford, the Hartford Courant reports.
Plainville police arrest two in credit union robbery: police

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – The Plainville Police Department made two arrests this week in connection to a robbery of the American Eagle Federal Credit Union on New Britain Avenue. The robbery occurred on March 15 and after a lengthy police investigation involving local, state and federal agencies, officers made two arrests this past week. Suspect […]
Person struck by train at Bridgeport station, official says

BRIDGEPORT — A person was struck by a train at the station in Bridgeport Saturday morning, according to a city official. The city’s Emergency Communications Center received a report of a person falling onto the tracks, then being struck by the train, around 9:13 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city emergency management director.
‘Not just a dog’: Media attention, reward helped recover dog stolen in Milford car robbery

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was the longest 25 hours of Emanuel Castillo’s life. Castillo, a Seymour resident, was visiting family in Milford on Aug. 4. He stopped at a sandwich shop to pick up a take-out order, leaving his 2-year-old golden doodle Leo in his car with the air conditioning on. Castillo was inside for only a few minutes, and during that time, his car was stolen, and with it his best friend.
5 Apprehended After Hartford Shooting, Lengthy Police Chase

Five people were arrested following a lengthy police chase, including on I-84, after police saw shots coming from the vehicle. The incident started just before 6 p.m. in Hartford on Thursday, Aug. 11 when detectives in an unmarked police vehicle in the Broad Street area when the officers saw shots being fired from a white Honda Passport.
I-84 motorcycle accident hospitalizes one

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a concrete barrier on I-84 West in Hartford. The incident occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning. The injuries to the motorcyclist are suspected to be minor, according to state police. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Police Troop […]
Report: Waterbury restaurateur charged with murder after shooting

WATERBURY — The owner of a city restaurant was arrested and charged with murder Saturday after allegedly killing a man during a dispute, according to police. Michael Anderson, 61, was charged with murder, first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm, Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email.
After West Haven ‘explosions,’ FBI promises ‘greater efforts’ to inform public before training drills

WEST HAVEN — City and law enforcement officials believe the biggest misstep regarding a July 21 FBI drill in West Haven was that the public was not properly notified. “As a matter of practical courtesy, if something like that is going to go on then generally the local police department would tell the neighbors in the area that would be affected, ‘We’ve got a drill going on and here is the timeframe,’” said Dan Maxwell, a lecturer in criminal justice at the University of New Haven and a retired Madison police officer. “I believe this was a miscommunication.”
Case of CT state police sergeant accused of fleeing crash continued to September

DANBURY — The case of a Connecticut state police sergeant accused of fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash last month has been continued to September. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was scheduled to be arraigned in Danbury Superior Court on Friday, but the case was pushed back to Sept. 23, the state’s attorney’s office said that morning. An earlier case date had been set for Tuesday, which was also delayed to Friday.
Hartford police: Five charged after shooting, police chase on Interstate 84

HARTFORD — Five people were taken into custody after leading police on a chase from Hartford to Farmington to Manchester in a stolen vehicle Thursday evening. Detectives followed the vehicle after they saw shots being fired on Broad Street. One woman was injured from the gunfire, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in a news release Thursday.
Man stabbed in neck, arm on Barbour Street in Hartford: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a stabbing in Hartford that left one man injured on the neck and arm on Wednesday. Police responded to the area of 139 Barbour St. around 9 p.m. for a reported stabbing and found a man walking south on Barbour Street, bleeding from his neck. Police said medical assistance was immediately provided to the man, who was suffering from two non-life threatening injuries to his neck and arm.
