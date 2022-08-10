ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Munhall, PA
WFMJ.com

Jury finds Youngstown man guilty on all counts in murder trial

A jury on Friday returned a verdict of guilty on all counts in a Youngstown murder case that has been before the courts in Mahoning County for more than three years. Lavontae Knight, 26, was convicted of 11 charges including murder, robbery, and kidnapping for the shooting death of Trevice Harris in Youngstown on December 30, 2018.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man charged with 8 counts of arson in connection to 'suspicious' fires

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has been charged in connection with eight "suspicious" fires across Allegheny County, officials said.Allegheny County police said multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating 15 "suspicious" fires between April 23 and Aug. 5 in the Homestead and Munhall areas. All 15 fires were incendiary by the fire marshal.Police said there were trash and dumpster fires, materials and debris set on fire near buildings, and one vacant structure fire. Dustin Jones, 26, was arrested and charged Wednesday with eight counts of arson and criminal mischief. Police said he was responsible for setting eight of the fires.Police also said a 16-year-old boy was responsible for one of the fires and was referred to the juvenile justice system. Police said it was an "isolated incident" and not connected to any other fires.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Father of baby who died in hot car seeks release from Allegheny County Jail

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE:Judge Ed Borkowski has ruled that Khang Nguyen may be released on non-monetary bail with electronic home monitoring. Nguyen must also surrender his passport and attend an outpatient behavioral clinic examination, according to the bail conditions set by the judge after Friday's hearing. PREVIOUS: The Peters Township...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Guns, drugs seized in Wilkinsburg bust resulting in 6 arrests

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police arrested six people following an incident in Wilkinsburg on Wednesday afternoon.Police say they spotted Robert Thornhill, a fugitive, while walking along McNary Boulevard with a group of people known for guns and drugs.Thornhill was arrested along with five other individuals, including a 16-year-old juvenile who they say had a loaded handgun.While searching a home associated with the suspects, police say they found four more guns, ammunition, and a variety of drugs including suspected heroin and fentanyl. 
WILKINSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Dealer faces 30 years for trafficking through Indiana County

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia drug dealer pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing drugs through Indiana County and surrounding areas, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Jelahn Williams, a/k/a “Boog”, 27, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty on Aug. 9 to count one and two of the indictment before Senior United States District Judge […]
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

FBI investigating three bank burglaries in local counties

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The FBI is now investigating after burglaries at three federal credit unions in Allegheny and Beaver Counties on the same night. Our sources tell Channel 11, around 12:01 a.m. Saturday, a suspect or multiple suspects cut the power at the outside meter of the Tri Valley Federal Credit Union in Scott Township. The suspects then removed the meter from the outside panel and two of the four contact points were cut, cutting power to the building.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Felon indicted in connection with 3 Pittsburgh gas station robberies

A Pittsburgh man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on accusations that he robbed three gas station in the city last December. Marcus Allen Wells, 28, formerly of Pittsburgh’s Glen Hazel neighborhood, faces federal robbery and firearms charges. According to the indictment, on Dec. 10,...
PITTSBURGH, PA

