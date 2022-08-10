Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
'Top dog' pleads guilty for role in Westmoreland heroin trafficking ring
A Jeannette man who prosecutors described as the “top dog” of a multi-million dollar heroin trafficking ring that operated throughout Westmoreland County in 2017 has pleaded guilty to drug and conspiracy charges. Chauncy Bray, 32, has been behind bars since his arrest five years ago, when police said...
Pittsburgh Felon Indicted by Grand Jury on Gun and Robbery Charges
PITTSBURGH – A Pittsburgh man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Turnpike drug suspect sentenced to 9 years in prison for transporting 400 'bricks' of heroin
A former Philadelphia man was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in federal prison for transporting about 20,000 packets of heroin three years ago when state police stopped him along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mt. Pleasant Township. Cristobal Rosa-Robles, 51, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh by a federal...
Man sentenced to 8 to 16 years for shooting last year
37-year-old Joseph Hogg pleaded guilty to attempted homicide and several other charges. According to a criminal complaint, Hogg told police him and the victim Brenna Richards were dating on and off, and claimed she was abusive.
Man arrested for multiple fires across Alleghany County
County police say multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating 15 “suspicious” fires between April 23 and Aug. 5 in the Homestead and Munhall areas.
WFMJ.com
Jury finds Youngstown man guilty on all counts in murder trial
A jury on Friday returned a verdict of guilty on all counts in a Youngstown murder case that has been before the courts in Mahoning County for more than three years. Lavontae Knight, 26, was convicted of 11 charges including murder, robbery, and kidnapping for the shooting death of Trevice Harris in Youngstown on December 30, 2018.
Police: Man charged with 8 counts of arson in connection to 'suspicious' fires
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has been charged in connection with eight "suspicious" fires across Allegheny County, officials said.Allegheny County police said multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating 15 "suspicious" fires between April 23 and Aug. 5 in the Homestead and Munhall areas. All 15 fires were incendiary by the fire marshal.Police said there were trash and dumpster fires, materials and debris set on fire near buildings, and one vacant structure fire. Dustin Jones, 26, was arrested and charged Wednesday with eight counts of arson and criminal mischief. Police said he was responsible for setting eight of the fires.Police also said a 16-year-old boy was responsible for one of the fires and was referred to the juvenile justice system. Police said it was an "isolated incident" and not connected to any other fires.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State police arrest man after Parks Township resident accuses him of burglary, knife threat
State police charged a man with a felony count of burglary after a Parks Township resident accused him of entering his home without permission, stealing a computer and then returning later the same day to threaten him with a knife. In addition to the burglary charge, Brandan Lee Sacik, 25,...
Mingo Junction Police executes warrant for drugs; saves 8 children
MINGO JUNCTITON, Ohio (WTRF) Mingo Junction Police officers are taking a hard stance on crime. After a months long investigation, officers got criminals off the streets and made sure kids were safe. Numerous complaints from citizens came in about the concern of a house on Lockhart Ave. They said there was heavy foot traffic and […]
wtae.com
Father of baby who died in hot car seeks release from Allegheny County Jail
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE:Judge Ed Borkowski has ruled that Khang Nguyen may be released on non-monetary bail with electronic home monitoring. Nguyen must also surrender his passport and attend an outpatient behavioral clinic examination, according to the bail conditions set by the judge after Friday's hearing. PREVIOUS: The Peters Township...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Peters man accused of leaving infant in hot car, killing him, released from jail
A Peters man who said he accidentally left his 3-month-old son inside a hot vehicle for six hours, killing the infant, will be released from Allegheny County Jail. Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Edward J. Borkowski on Friday afternoon granted release on home electronic monitoring for Khang Nguyen. Nguyen, 33,...
Man who led different police agencies on chase sentenced to prison time
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- A Connecticut man who authorities stole a car and collided with a police cruiser was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to up to three years in prison.
Guns, drugs seized in Wilkinsburg bust resulting in 6 arrests
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police arrested six people following an incident in Wilkinsburg on Wednesday afternoon.Police say they spotted Robert Thornhill, a fugitive, while walking along McNary Boulevard with a group of people known for guns and drugs.Thornhill was arrested along with five other individuals, including a 16-year-old juvenile who they say had a loaded handgun.While searching a home associated with the suspects, police say they found four more guns, ammunition, and a variety of drugs including suspected heroin and fentanyl.
Dealer faces 30 years for trafficking through Indiana County
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia drug dealer pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing drugs through Indiana County and surrounding areas, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Jelahn Williams, a/k/a “Boog”, 27, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty on Aug. 9 to count one and two of the indictment before Senior United States District Judge […]
Pair arrested with gun, almost 10 pounds of marijuana
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- An Austintown man who was arrested early Sunday in a car with almost 10 pounds of marijuana inside is free on $50,000 bond while a woman who was with him is still in the jail on the same bond.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Reserve man who shot girlfriend in front of her children gets 8 years in prison
A Reserve man who shot a woman three times in front of her young children will spend at least eight years in prison. Joseph Hogg, 37, was sentenced Thursday by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Randal B. Todd after he pleaded guilty in April to attempted homicide, aggravated assault, burglary and reckless endangerment.
FBI investigating three bank burglaries in local counties
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The FBI is now investigating after burglaries at three federal credit unions in Allegheny and Beaver Counties on the same night. Our sources tell Channel 11, around 12:01 a.m. Saturday, a suspect or multiple suspects cut the power at the outside meter of the Tri Valley Federal Credit Union in Scott Township. The suspects then removed the meter from the outside panel and two of the four contact points were cut, cutting power to the building.
Couple charged after pot, gun found in car with kids during Youngstown traffic stop
A man and woman are facing weapons and child endangering charges after reports said they had a gun and marijuana in their car Thursday with two children in the back seat who were not in any kind of child restraint.
wtae.com
Father facing charges for 3-month-old found dead in hot car; seeks release from jail
PITTSBURGH — When the Peters Township father of an infant who was found dead in a hot car in June turned himself in at Pittsburgh Municipal Court on Thursday morning, he did not expect he'd be kept and held at the Allegheny County Jail. That detention will be challenged...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Felon indicted in connection with 3 Pittsburgh gas station robberies
A Pittsburgh man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on accusations that he robbed three gas station in the city last December. Marcus Allen Wells, 28, formerly of Pittsburgh’s Glen Hazel neighborhood, faces federal robbery and firearms charges. According to the indictment, on Dec. 10,...
