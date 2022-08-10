Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/12/22, Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), Global Industrial Company (Symbol: GIC), and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kroger Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 9/1/22, Global Industrial Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 8/22/22, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 8/19/22. As a percentage of KR's recent stock price of $47.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Kroger Co to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when KR shares open for trading on 8/12/22. Similarly, investors should look for GIC to open 0.57% lower in price and for AMC to open 0.04% lower, all else being equal.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO