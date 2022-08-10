Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic
Buffett’s investing prowess has created life-changing wealth for long-term shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway. Paramount Global and HP are two Berkshire holdings that could be significantly undervalued. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
pulse2.com
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Q2 2022 Results. — GAAP net loss was $(509.3) million or EPS of $(1.22) compared to a net loss of...
etftrends.com
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Lackluster Q2, Negative Guidance Drags on Hotel ETF
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) shares plunged, pulling down hotel-related exchange traded funds, after the cruise line’s second-quarter results missed expectations and warned of continued losses until next year. On Tuesday, the Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF (CRUZ) fell 2.2% and the AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (BEDZ)...
tipranks.com
AppLovin Stock Loses Sheen on Weak Q2 Results, Lower 2022 Projections
Mobile app company AppLovin’s weaker-than-expected results for the second quarter of 2022 and lower revenue projections for 2022 have disappointed investors. Shares of this $13.6-billion company declined 10% in Wednesday’s extended trading session. Shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) declined 10.2% in the extended trading session on Wednesday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Why Invitae Corporation Stock Jumped 23% This Week
Invitae reported that revenue grew 17.5%, year over year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Recap: Walt Disney Q3 Earnings
Walt Disney DIS reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Walt Disney beat estimated earnings by 9.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $1.0. Revenue was up $4.48 billion from the same...
Anheuser-Busch Is an Undervalued Winner: Morningstar
Morningstar ranked the 10 most undervalued stocks on its Best Companies to Own list. The stock market is full of uncertainty, with the S&P 500 dropping 23% from the end of last year to June 16 and then rebounding 16% since then. So what does that mean for investors?. “During...
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kroger, Global Industrial and AMC Entertainment Holdings
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/12/22, Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), Global Industrial Company (Symbol: GIC), and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kroger Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 9/1/22, Global Industrial Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 8/22/22, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 8/19/22. As a percentage of KR's recent stock price of $47.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Kroger Co to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when KR shares open for trading on 8/12/22. Similarly, investors should look for GIC to open 0.57% lower in price and for AMC to open 0.04% lower, all else being equal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC's Final Trades: Boeing, Blackstone, Marriott And This Energy Stock
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Boeing Co BA just delivered its first 787, and “15 months is a very good time.”. Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management chose Blackstone Inc BX, saying that “it is sitting at its 100-day moving average.”
Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2022
• NeoGenomics NEO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $218.26 million. • Centrais Eletricas EBR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion. • Honest Co HNST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per...
FOXBusiness
Bed, Bath & Beyond stock on best nine day stretch on record
Meme investors are back and pushing Bed, Bath & Beyond onto new winning streaks. Dow Jones Market Data shows shares jumped more than 80% in two days. Even so, shares are down 25% year to date. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. BBBY BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 9.43 -0.36...
U.S. Stocks Close Near Session Highs
U.S. stocks closed near session highs on Friday, marking the fourth straight positive week for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, as investors continued to monitor positive inflation-related data released this week. For the week, the S&P 500 added 3.25%, the Dow rose 2.92%, and the Nasdaq gained 3.08%. Angelo Kourkafas, an Investment Strategist at Edward Jones, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Comments / 0