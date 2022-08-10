ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Terabase Energy Raises $44 Million to Reduce Cost, Increase Scalability of Solar Power Plant Deployment

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VVQxx_0hCOwdFf00

Solar technology company Terabase Energy recently raised $44 million in a Series B round co-led by Prelude Ventures and Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a climate-focused venture capital firm founded by Bill Gates. Terabase offers a digital and robotic automation platform that aims to reduce the cost and increase the scalability of solar power plants. The platform has been used by more than 500 firms and developers to deploy large-scale solar projects in more than 30 countries around the world. Matt Campbell, CEO of Terabase Energy, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

PepsiCo Invests $540 Million in Energy Drink Maker Celsius Holdings

Energy drink giant Celsius Holdings reports that sales are booming — jumping 137% in the second quarter year over year — and they’re expected to grow even more thanks to a $540 million investment from PepsiCo. John Fieldly, CEO of Celsius Holdings, joined Cheddar News to discuss what this investment will bring to Celsius. “This partnership is going to further expand us in convenience, food service and in college campuses,” he said. “We’re really excited about this partnership. The investment allows us for extra working capital and investment and really to disrupt the energy category.”
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Income Verification Platform Truework Raises $50 Million

Income and employment verification platform Truework recently raised $50 million dollars in a Series C round led by G Squared. Truework says mortgage, auto, and consumer lenders can use its platform to verify borrowers' income and employment in seconds, and that its technology can facilitate the verification process in a cheaper, more efficient, accurate, and secure way than other options on the market. The company expects to service more than 12 million income and employment requests in 2022, from more than 20,000 small businesses and 100 enterprises. Ryan Sandler, co-founder and CEO of Truework, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

The Supply Chain Tech Revolution

Clara Hustad, AVP, Industry Solutions Marketing at AT&T Business, joins Cheddar News to discuss how businesses have been adapting the supply chain over a challenging 24 months and how they are becoming more efficient, connected, and sustainable for the future.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Blink Charging CEO on The Rise of Electric Vehicles

As electric vehicles become more prevalent, so do charging networks such as Blink Charging, which just reported a 164% jump in Q2 revenue year over year to $11.5 million. Blink CEO Michael Farkas joined Cheddar News to talk about what’s driving these results. “More EVs on the road. We've just hit 5% of all vehicle sales being electric vehicles,” he said. “They need to fuel and, bottom line, what they need is charging stations that are produced by companies like ours.” Farkas also discussed in detail Blink Charging’s recent acquisitions of SemaConnect and the U.K.’s EB Charging.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Cheddar News

Higher Mortgage Rates Are Making Housing Shortage Worse, Says Builder

Rising mortgage interest rates are hitting the brakes on a red-hot U.S. housing market, but in the long run, it may bring a whole new world of hurt for homebuyers. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage loan jumped to 5.22 percent this week, according to Freddie Mac. That's up from around 2.8 percent this time last year, and the higher rate is already translating into reduced demand and signs that homebuilders are pulling back: Construction spending fell 1.1 percent in June from the month before, while housing starts fell 2 percent, and housing completions dropped 4.6 percent, according to the...
REAL ESTATE
Cheddar News

Curaleaf CEO: Cannabis is a Recession-Resistant Staple

Cannabis company Curaleaf is growing its presence both domestically and internationally, as shown by a jump in revenue during the second quarter. Curaleaf's CEO Matt Darin sat down with Cheddar News Senior Reporter Chloe Aiello to discuss the positive earnings and what's ahead for the company.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Trulieve Looks Ahead to Cannabis Reform Efforts as Q2 Earnings Come In

Florida-based cannabis company Trulieve reported an uptick in retail revenue and a drop in wholesale revenue in its second-quarter earnings report on Wednesday. CEO Kim Rivers said that she is “cautiously optimistic” about the possibility of federal reform before the close of 2022, even as the company announced it will exit the Nevada market and close certain California locations as part of an ongoing strategy compounded by macroeconomic pressures on consumers."That work has begun,” Rivers said on a call with analysts. “With the macro environment on top, it provides perhaps greater visibility, and it becomes more clear.”For the second quarter,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Plants#Solar Projects#Breakthrough Energy#Business Industry#Linus Business#Terabase Energy Raises
Cheddar News

FTX Launches 'Get to Know Crypto' Educational Site as Firms Push for Regulation

Crypto exchange FTX has launched an educational initiative, 'Get to Know Crypto,' as a way to educate users and would-be investors about the space. Some say education will be key, as some crypto firms in the U.S. seek formal government regulation for the space. What does education mean in crypto, and how important is it? Tyrone Ross, CEO and Co-founder of Turnqey Labs, joins Closing Bell to discuss.
EDUCATION
Cheddar News

Inflation Slowdown: Price Gains Creep Ahead in July

Slower inflation is finally here. After months of record-setting gains, the consumer price index showed zero month-over-month growth in July, and a 8.5 percent increase from the year before. While the latter is still close to 40-year highs, it's down from the 9.1 percent reported in June. The CPI reading beat economists' forecasts to the downside, showing even more deceleration than was expected. This is the outcome long-predicted by many economists who argued that inflation would begin moderating in the near-term, and thus temper the Federal Reserve's need to push up interest rates to cool the economy. The report comes one day...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

In First Half of 2022, VistaJet Private Flight Subscriptions Climb Double Digits

In the first half of 2022, private aviation company VistaJet reported double-digit growth despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop. Sales across VistaJet's subscription program reached all-time highs. Regionally, North America accounted for around half of VistaJet program revenue, with sales more than doubling in the region. Thomas Flohr, founder and chairman of VistaJet, joined Cheddar News to talk about trends and changes in the private jet industry and discusses the company's sustainability goals.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Mariah Carey, Usher Among 2022 Global Citizen Festival Stars Tackling Extreme Poverty

Global Citizen is looking to raise the bar in the fight against extreme poverty, and this year, a lot of star power will be backing the organization's efforts to raise awareness. The 2022 Global Citizen Festival lineups have been announced, but this time there will be two major concerts happening simultaneously.In New York City, Mariah Carey, Jonas Brothers, Rosalia, MANESKIN, Metallica, and Mickey Guyton have been tapped to take the stage on Central Park's Great Lawn. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will be the master of ceremonies for the night, told the Associated Press that "urgent mobilization" is needed to address hunger...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Cheddar News

Roman-Born NYC Pizza Chef 'Surprised' by Domino's Difficulties in Italy

Domino's Pizza appears to have shut down all 29 locations in Italy after just seven years in the country, according to a Bloomberg report.The pizza chain has yet to confirm the closures, but the report is already generating plenty of buzz (and armchair business advice) about the wisdom of setting up shop in the ancestral home of red-sauced pies. However, not all Italians think it was a foregone conclusion that the American pizza chain would fail."I was actually surprised that they closed," said Gabriele Lamonaca, an Italian-born pizza chef and founder of Unregular Pizza in Midtown Manhattan. "These big chains...
RESTAURANTS
Cheddar News

Abridge Raises $12.5M, Launches Enterprise Solution to Combat Physician Burnout, Help Patients Stay on Top of Their Health

Medical conversation A.I. startup Abridge recently raised $12.5 million in a funding round led by Wittington Ventures. Since its founding in 2018, Abridge has offered an app that uses A.I. and machine learning to allow patients to record their medical conversations. Now, the startup is launching an enterprise solution for healthcare providers, which helps to structure and summarize information from any medical conversation to help reduce physician burnout, while also increasing patient satisfaction. Dr. Shivdev Rao, co-founder and CEO of Abridge, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
HEALTH
Cheddar News

What to Stream This Weekend: Powerverse Continues, Women's Baseball, 'Prey' & More

It's still summer, and it's still sizzling. Need something to do indoors? Check out the return to the Powerverse on Starz, the story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, Hulu's surprise huge hit from the "Predator" franchise, the origins of the Williams sisters, and a classic throwback from the '80s.Power Book III: Raising Kanan, S2 - StarzPicked by Reporter Lawrence BantonThe Powerverse is gearing up for its return to television, starting with the Season 2 premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Sunday, August 14. The prequel story to Power has certainly lived up to the hype from the...
MLB
Cheddar News

DHL Group Posts a Revenue Increase of 23.4% in Q2

Deutsche Post DHL Group generated a double-digit revenue in Q2. The world’s leading logistics group saw sales increase by 23% YoY to nearly $24.2 billion. The company says while inflation caused customers to be more cautious with spending, logistics has gained strategic importance for customers in an ever more complex environment. Greg Hewitt, CEO of DHL Express U.S., talks about how the company hit record sales and the struggles facing the logistics industries.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cheddar News

iHeartMedia's Angela Yee Announces Departure From Iconic 'Breakfast Club' Show

iHeartRadio's The Breakfast Club could have at least one fresh face this coming fall after the show's leading lady, Angela Yee, announced her departure. Social media was abuzz the night before the official announcement on Wednesday after Yee tweeted, "The Breakfast Club as you know it is officially over." There was no other information linked to the tweet and her co-hosts, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, were radio silent. The rumor mill swirled for more...
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

Charlamagne Tha God, Patina Miller & Consequence: Top Newsmakers This Week

Cheddar has been covering the biggest news of the week with some of the biggest names. In case you missed it, we've pulled together some of the highlights that will keep you informed as we get ready for the week ahead.'Raising Kanan' CastActors Patina Miller and Mekai Curtis joined Cheddar News' Hena Doba this week ahead of the Season 2 premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The duo talked about what to expect from the upcoming season and how their characters have progressed in the show. Miller also talked about her return to the Great White Way as she...
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

U.S. Lawmakers Push Fed to Launch Digital Dollar, But How Would It Impact Crypto, Markets, and More?

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is pushing the Federal Reserve to explore and launch a digital dollar, so the U.S. can maintain its status as the global reserve currency. But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the central bank has other issues to take care of first (like inflation), and the White House has so far remained neutral as President Joe Biden ordered a study on what sort of impact a digital dollar could have on the economy. David Maria, Head of Litigation and Regulatory Affairs at Bittrex, joins Closing Bell to discuss what a digital dollar launch could look like, how it could impact the crypto space and the market, and more.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy