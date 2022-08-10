Terabase Energy Raises $44 Million to Reduce Cost, Increase Scalability of Solar Power Plant Deployment
Solar technology company Terabase Energy recently raised $44 million in a Series B round co-led by Prelude Ventures and Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a climate-focused venture capital firm founded by Bill Gates. Terabase offers a digital and robotic automation platform that aims to reduce the cost and increase the scalability of solar power plants. The platform has been used by more than 500 firms and developers to deploy large-scale solar projects in more than 30 countries around the world. Matt Campbell, CEO of Terabase Energy, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
