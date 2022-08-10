ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Former NFL Star Frank Gore Charged With Assault

Former NFL star Frank Gore has been charged with assault following an altercation with a woman at a New Jersey hotel. According to TMZ, the incident occurred on July 31 at the Tropicana Atlantic City, when a 28-year-old woman informed hotel security that Gore physically assaulted her. When police arrived on the scene, they reported no visible signs of physical injuries on the woman, and Gore was not taken into custody. However, upon further investigation by the authorities, Gore has since been charged with simple assault in connection to the incident. In a new report obtained by TMZ Sports, Gore,...
NBC to name new Notre Dame football announcers, per report

Notre Dame will have two new faces in the NBC broadcast booth for home football games going forward, according to a new report. Jac Collinsworth will handle play-by-play duties while former NFL coach Jason Garrett will take over color commentary, according to the New York Post. That news marks the ...
Former Utah State star Sam Merrill reportedly signing with Sacramento Kings

New season, new team for Sam Merrill. The former Utah State and Bountiful High sharpshooter is signing with the Sacramento Kings, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Friday. The sports agency that represents Merrill, Priority Sports, corroborated the news a short time later. Merrill is heading into his third season...
Goal met: No turnovers by BYU offense in first scrimmage

Kalani Sitake is walking a tight rope the first week of BYU's football practice. This was evident at Saturday's first scrimmage in LaVell Edwards Stadium. Sitake continued to hold out star players such as tight end Dallin Holker, receiver Puka Nacua and others. He said the time will come when proven veterans will need to be tested, pushed and even challenged more with all the benefits of hard tackling, but Saturday wasn't that time.
Why new Utah safety Clayton Isbell is turning heads in fall camp

Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley likes what new safety Clayton Isbell brings to the defense. Isbell transferred to the Utes after playing two seasons at Illinois State. His sophomore season, he collected 62 tackles and three interceptions. Now, Isbell is making an impression in fall camp. "He covers a lot...
The NIT is heading to Las Vegas

The National Invitation Tournament might play second fiddle to the NCAA Tournament each spring, but almost continuously since 1938, its final rounds have been played on the grandest of stages, Madison Square Garden in New York City. That will no longer be the case. According to a story by ESPN's...
It's still possible Donovan Mitchell could be in a Utah Jazz jersey this season

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday. There's been a lot of news, reports, rumors and speculation about Donovan Mitchell this summer, and there is a lot of meat to what has been reported and re-reported and talked about over the last few weeks.
