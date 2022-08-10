ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Lawmakers Push Fed to Launch Digital Dollar, But How Would It Impact Crypto, Markets, and More?

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43e7fC_0hCOwTNH00

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is pushing the Federal Reserve to explore and launch a digital dollar, so the U.S. can maintain its status as the global reserve currency. But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the central bank has other issues to take care of first (like inflation), and the White House has so far remained neutral as President Joe Biden ordered a study on what sort of impact a digital dollar could have on the economy. David Maria, Head of Litigation and Regulatory Affairs at Bittrex, joins Closing Bell to discuss what a digital dollar launch could look like, how it could impact the crypto space and the market, and more.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

SEC Proposes Hedge Funds Disclose Crypto Exposure: How Could This Impact Regulation?

No cryptocurrency regulation is currently in place in the United States. Still, the SEC is proposing that hedge funds disclose their crypto exposure, using a form developed after the 2008 financial crisis. Form PF would require large funds, which typically have opaque operations, to reveal what and how much crypto they own, and the full extent of their exposure. What could this mean for wider crypto regulation? Ari Redbord, Head of Legal and Government Affairs at TRM Labs, joins Closing Bell to discuss.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

FTX Launches 'Get to Know Crypto' Educational Site as Firms Push for Regulation

Crypto exchange FTX has launched an educational initiative, 'Get to Know Crypto,' as a way to educate users and would-be investors about the space. Some say education will be key, as some crypto firms in the U.S. seek formal government regulation for the space. What does education mean in crypto, and how important is it? Tyrone Ross, CEO and Co-founder of Turnqey Labs, joins Closing Bell to discuss.
EDUCATION
Cheddar News

Biden Signs Bill Expanding Benefits for Veterans Exposed to Toxic Burn Pits

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed into law a bill expanding healthcare benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in the Middle East.The bill, entitled the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, is the most notable expansion of veteran health benefits in 30 years, Biden said."This is the most significant law our nation has ever passed to help millions of veterans who are exposed to toxic substances during their military services," Biden said. "I was going to get this done, come hell or high water."The president commended lawmakers in Congress for passing the bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Close Near Session Highs

U.S. stocks closed near session highs on Friday, marking the fourth straight positive week for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, as investors continued to monitor positive inflation-related data released this week. For the week, the S&P 500 added 3.25%, the Dow rose 2.92%, and the Nasdaq gained 3.08%. Angelo Kourkafas, an Investment Strategist at Edward Jones, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Inflation Slowdown: Price Gains Creep Ahead in July

Slower inflation is finally here. After months of record-setting gains, the consumer price index showed zero month-over-month growth in July, and a 8.5 percent increase from the year before. While the latter is still close to 40-year highs, it's down from the 9.1 percent reported in June. The CPI reading beat economists' forecasts to the downside, showing even more deceleration than was expected. This is the outcome long-predicted by many economists who argued that inflation would begin moderating in the near-term, and thus temper the Federal Reserve's need to push up interest rates to cool the economy. The report comes one day...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Reserve Currency#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Web3 Policy#Launch Digital Dollar#The Federal Reserve#Fed#The White House#Bittrex
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Close Mixed as Market Comeback Rally Pauses

U.S. stocks closed mixed as the recent market rally settled in the later hours of Thursday's session. Investors weighed a better-than-expected July PPI report, which along with Wednesday's July CPI, was an encouraging indicator for inflation and the economy, showing that inflation may be slowing down. The S&P 500 closed down 0.07%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.58%, and the Dow fell by 0.08%. Ross Mayfield, an investment strategy analyst at Baird, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Higher Mortgage Rates Are Making Housing Shortage Worse, Says Builder

Rising mortgage interest rates are hitting the brakes on a red-hot U.S. housing market, but in the long run, it may bring a whole new world of hurt for homebuyers. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage loan jumped to 5.22 percent this week, according to Freddie Mac. That's up from around 2.8 percent this time last year, and the higher rate is already translating into reduced demand and signs that homebuilders are pulling back: Construction spending fell 1.1 percent in June from the month before, while housing starts fell 2 percent, and housing completions dropped 4.6 percent, according to the...
REAL ESTATE
Cheddar News

Trulieve Looks Ahead to Cannabis Reform Efforts as Q2 Earnings Come In

Florida-based cannabis company Trulieve reported an uptick in retail revenue and a drop in wholesale revenue in its second-quarter earnings report on Wednesday. CEO Kim Rivers said that she is “cautiously optimistic” about the possibility of federal reform before the close of 2022, even as the company announced it will exit the Nevada market and close certain California locations as part of an ongoing strategy compounded by macroeconomic pressures on consumers."That work has begun,” Rivers said on a call with analysts. “With the macro environment on top, it provides perhaps greater visibility, and it becomes more clear.”For the second quarter,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
Cheddar News

Millenials Credit Scores Benefiting From Student Loan Freezes

Kia McCallister-Young, director at the nonprofit America Saves, joined Cheddar News to talk about how millennials are seeing better credit score numbers due to student loan debt being canceled and what to do if loans come back. "The most important thing right now is again leveraging on the fact that your credit score has improved," she said. "And there's some very basic things that you can do to keep your credit in line."
PERSONAL FINANCE
Cheddar News

Mariah Carey, Usher Among 2022 Global Citizen Festival Stars Tackling Extreme Poverty

Global Citizen is looking to raise the bar in the fight against extreme poverty, and this year, a lot of star power will be backing the organization's efforts to raise awareness. The 2022 Global Citizen Festival lineups have been announced, but this time there will be two major concerts happening simultaneously.In New York City, Mariah Carey, Jonas Brothers, Rosalia, MANESKIN, Metallica, and Mickey Guyton have been tapped to take the stage on Central Park's Great Lawn. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will be the master of ceremonies for the night, told the Associated Press that "urgent mobilization" is needed to address hunger...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

How Onshoring Chip Production Can Help Fight Inflation

President Biden signed The Chips and Science Act" into law Tuesday, in a bid to help the U.S. regain a leading position in semiconductor chip manufacturing. It's aimed at countering China's growth and making the U.S. less reliant on foreign suppliers. Daniel Newman, Founding Partner & Principal Analyst, at Futurum Research joined Cheddar News to discuss.
BUSINESS
Fortune

How the top 10 Fortune 500 companies are bringing workers back to the office

Retail workers at Walmart worked in stores throughout the pandemic. Hybrid work is winning at the top 10 Fortune 500 companies. Most have yet to implement an official remote-only or in-person-only strategy, instead easing hesitant workers back into the office with a hybrid policy. But many have been operating in a tale of two cities, forcing retail workers back to the frontlines a year before requiring corporate employees to return to the office.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

What to Stream This Weekend: Powerverse Continues, Women's Baseball, 'Prey' & More

It's still summer, and it's still sizzling. Need something to do indoors? Check out the return to the Powerverse on Starz, the story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, Hulu's surprise huge hit from the "Predator" franchise, the origins of the Williams sisters, and a classic throwback from the '80s.Power Book III: Raising Kanan, S2 - StarzPicked by Reporter Lawrence BantonThe Powerverse is gearing up for its return to television, starting with the Season 2 premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Sunday, August 14. The prequel story to Power has certainly lived up to the hype from the...
MLB
Cheddar News

Roman-Born NYC Pizza Chef 'Surprised' by Domino's Difficulties in Italy

Domino's Pizza appears to have shut down all 29 locations in Italy after just seven years in the country, according to a Bloomberg report.The pizza chain has yet to confirm the closures, but the report is already generating plenty of buzz (and armchair business advice) about the wisdom of setting up shop in the ancestral home of red-sauced pies. However, not all Italians think it was a foregone conclusion that the American pizza chain would fail."I was actually surprised that they closed," said Gabriele Lamonaca, an Italian-born pizza chef and founder of Unregular Pizza in Midtown Manhattan. "These big chains...
RESTAURANTS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy