The Verge
Kirby’s Dream Buffet will feast on the Nintendo Switch very soon
Kirby’s Dream Buffet, the Kirby-flavored Mario Party-like game that will undoubtedly cure our collective depression, has a release date. On August 17th — less than a week away — you and three other friends can roll, eat, and puyo your way to becoming the fattest, happiest Kirby on the block.
NME
‘League Of Legends’ is making jungle easier – and adding pets
Riot Games has acknowledged that the jungle role in League Of Legends is “in need of a touch up” and has outlined a series of planned changes for Preseason 2023. In a LoL Pls blog published today (August 12), Riot has admitted that the jungle role – in which players roam across the map killing camps of enemies and assisting their team mates’ lanes – “hasn’t kept up with the times” and is “way too much” for new players to learn.
dotesports.com
Some of Aurelion Sol’s revamped abilities put on display in League’s new developer vlog
The stars are looking extra bright today over Summoner’s Rift, League of Legends fans. Riot Games has answered the prayers of space dragon enthusiasts around the world by unveiling the comprehensive gameplay update for Runeterra’s favorite Star Forger, Aurelion Sol—and the celestial overlord is looking stronger than ever before.
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant Wins Final Gold Medal With Team USA In London 2012 Olympics
After a bronze medal finish in the 2004 Olympic Games, Team USA was in need of a rebuild. Gone were the days of dominating the basketball portion of the Olympics for the U.S. as countries such as Spain and Argentina had caught up. The 1992 USA team was appropriately nicknamed...
Nightingale, the fantasy survival game from former BioWare developers, is delayed
Aaryn Flynn's Inflexion Games studio has pushed the launch of Nightingale into 2023.
The Verge
Endling - Extinction is Forever is a game that is not afraid to hurt you
In a video game climate that bends over backwards to assure you the cute little creatures you play as or with cannot be harmed, it was shocking to hear the mother fox’s neck snap in Endling - Extinction is Forever. I was running with my trio of kits, trying to escape the murderous clutches of a furrier when he caught me. I struggled as he held me down before I heard the crack of the bones as the screen went dark, informing me I had failed as a mother and that my cubs were going to die. And while I thought that was a little too much, that kind of unflinching look at the reality of survival in a world ruined by climate change is exactly what the developers were going for.
The Verge
How an online community took back the Legend of Zelda
I don’t have a first memory of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time because It’s been in my life for as long as I can remember. Before I had the coordination to play the game myself, I would watch my older brothers play it for hours on end. When I could finally play through it myself, it felt like flying.
The Verge
Goku’s maybe getting a gun... in Fortnite
In the endless cavalcade of Fortnite crossovers comes a new one that I’m actually surprised hasn’t happened sooner. Goku’s potentially coming, meaning a handful of beloved Dragon Ball characters are also about to get dropped off at Tilted Towers strapped with an AK and some slurp juice. Sweet lord Jesus, that’s a sentence.
The Verge
That Harry Potter prequel game is delayed again
Hogwarts Legacy, the Harry Potter prequel game, has been delayed a second time according to a tweet from the game’s official Twitter account. This delay pushes the game from its 2022 launch date to February 10th, 2023. Back in January of last year, developer Portkey Games stated that the delay was to ensure the game received “the time it needs.” Today’s statement echoes that sentiment as the developers are once again saying the game needs more time.
