Foldable smartphones are the next big thing. Or at least that's what Samsung wants you to believe. In recent years, the company has been heavily pushing its Galaxy Z Fold and Flip lineup of devices in the high-end market. Reportedly, the smartphone maker even killed its Galaxy Note lineup in favor of foldables. Its efforts have been bearing fruit, with the Korean giant shipping 10 million Fold and Flip devices in 2021. But Samsung has even bigger goals for its foldable lineup, as it expects them to account for over 50% of its premium smartphone shipments by 2025.

