ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri officials vow progress as Medicaid applicant wait time remains at 100 days

By Clara Bates
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Hla8_0hCOvYkh00

Kim Evans, right, director of family services at the Department of Social Services, testified before the Missouri House Budget Committee on Feb. 16, 2022 (photo courtesy Missouri House Communications).

State health officials faced tough questions Wednesday from the board overseeing Missouri’s Medicaid program — with a focus on the persistently long wait times for applicants and heightened federal scrutiny of the program.

Kim Evans, director of the Department of Social Services’ family support division, told the MO HealthNet Oversight Committee that Missouri is “well on our way” to getting wait times for applicants below 45 days by Sept. 30.

That deadline was established in a mitigation plan approved last month by the federal agency Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, in response to wait times violating federal standards for nearly a year.

Some members of the committee were skeptical the state will meet its deadline. As of Wednesday the average processing time for an application remained around 100 days.

“I’m really concerned about the people who are waiting over three months to figure out if they have been accepted into the program,” said state Sen. Jill Schupp, a Democrat who serves on the oversight committee.

Board members also expressed concern that if the state can’t get wait times under the 45 day limit, the federal government could impose financial sanctions.

“We don’t want sanctions, ” Schupp said, “we don’t want to lose money because we’re not able to fulfill the applications in the 45 day period.”

Evans said that before any financial penalties, the federal government would first implement more stringent compliance measures in a corrective action plan to try to help the state comply.

“Our plan is never to get to the corrective action plan,” Evans said. “Our staff are working very hard right now.”

Federal scrutiny intensifies

Wednesday was the first oversight meeting since the state began operating under a federal mitigation plan to curb Missouri’s delays and backlog.

The federal government formally requested the state produce a mitigation plan in May, after identifying “ multiple issues related to Missouri’s timely processing of applications,” according to the letter obtained Wednesday by The Independent.

CMS had begun working with the state in early 2022 to identify strategies the state could adopt to address the backlog. But by May, the federal government wasn’t satisfied with Missouri’s progress.

In the May letter, CMS said Missouri will “need to do more” to achieve compliance, and to avoid erroneously stripping applicants of coverage in the longer-term.

Right now, under the federal public health emergency, the state is not allowed to remove anyone from its rolls. Experts worry that once the state has to begin recertifications again, possibly early next year, the process could strain an already overburdened system.

“We have communicated our concerns to the state on multiple calls,” the May letter says, adding that if wait times don’t get down under federal standards Missouri may have to submit a corrective action plan.

If the state continues to fall short, federal financial participation in the program “may be at risk,” the letter says.

Evans, asked about those repercussions in the meeting, said the state is doing all it can to avoid them, including “throwing as many staff at this as we can” at processing applications.

The mitigation plan, designed to help the state process applications more quickly, includes temporary measures such as enrolling parents based on children’s verified eligibility, allowing the agency to use verified income from applicants already enrolled in federal food benefits, and allowing the agency to accept verification from the federal marketplace.

Waiting over three months

According to numbers Evans presented to the committee Wednesday, the current wait time is around 100 days — down from 115 days in June but still double what is federally allowed.

The backlog of applications also has dropped to 34,060 from close to 50,000 in late June.

At the last meeting, Evans predicted they’d be at 30 days by late August, Schupp pointed out.

“Obviously, we’re not there,” Schupp added.

Medicaid isn’t the only benefits program struggling with delays.

Evans testified Wednesday that Missourians are also facing long hold times waiting for required interviews to receive federal food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

“The same staff that process Medicaid also process SNAP,” Evans said, explaining that DSS moves staff around depending on need.

Lately, Evans said there has been an influx in SNAP applicants that she attributed in part to the worsening economy.

“I know it has crept up to a couple of hours the last couple weeks,” Evans said about the average SNAP call wait time.

Missouri’s SNAP call times are the subject of a federal lawsuit.

Last month a judge said just one hour, which was the state’s May average, is “still unacceptably long and particularly burdensome for financially struggling Missouri citizens in need of SNAP benefits.”

‘You just leave a person in limbo’

For the Missourians with pending applications, each additional day waiting is a day worrying about prescription prices, delaying needed care, and, often, devoting hours they can’t spare to try to navigate the system, experts say.

Melanie Jefferson, a 59 year old in St. Louis, said she applied on April 15 for Medicaid.

As of this week, she still hadn’t heard back.

Jefferson is a Type II diabetic and without Medicaid has to pay almost $100 for each Epipen. She is delaying other care, including visiting the neurologist and dentist. When she recently went to the optometrist for her annual eye exam, they told her it’d cost $400 without insurance. She walked out of the office without an exam.

As the weeks stretched on without hearing back about her application, Jefferson felt completely in the dark.

“I never got any information: nothing in the mail, no email, nothing to keep up with the status of my application,” Jefferson said, later adding “You just leave a person in limbo and it’s kind of crazy to me.”

When she called the Medicaid call center in late June, a staff member initially had trouble locating her in the system, Jefferson said. When they located her application, the staff member told Jefferson her information hadn’t been appearing because no one had begun processing the application yet.

“I have enough going on,” said Jefferson. “This is unnecessary stuff.”

The post Missouri officials vow progress as Medicaid applicant wait time remains at 100 days appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 3

Related
FOX2Now

Clean energy lender will stop making high-interest PACE loans in Missouri

This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. One of the nation’s biggest residential “clean energy” lenders has suspended making loans to homeowners in Missouri, citing economic conditions...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Jackson County Democrats held a canvassing event for legislative district candidates and the party ticket starting at 10:00 a.m. at their headquarters in Lee’s Summit today. A large number of volunteers showed up, first to hear candidates speak, including Trudy Busch Valentine (D), then to embark on door-to-door canvassing.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Feds intervene as wait times for Missouri Medicaid surpass 100 days

JEFFERSON CITY — Waiting times for low-income Missourians seeking government-funded health insurance have gotten so long the federal government has had to step in to help. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved a plan July 11 to assist the state in reducing application processing times for the state’s expanded Medicaid program. Those wait times have stretched to more than 100 days.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Schupp
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Companies join abortion-rights effort; new site emerges in KC baseball stadium discussion

As the Corn Belt inches north, farmers across Missouri are looking to diversify their crops. The ideal corn-growing region, which traditionally spanned from Kansas to Ohio and from Missouri to the Dakotas, has experienced extreme weather conditions, including droughts and heavy rain, causing the shift. Missouri sits at the southern end of the Corn Belt and will be one of the first states in that region to experience the changing agricultural landscape. In Kansas City, a new prospect has emerged as a potential site for a downtown Royals stadium. To date, most conversations about a new home for the baseball team have revolved around the East Village area and the 18th & Vine district. Now, reports suggest land in the East Crossroads neighborhood has been pitched for the venue. And, a dozen companies across Missouri have joined the Brands against Bans campaign, an effort organized by Planned Parenthood to protest the state's abortion ban. A growing number of U.S. companies are taking a stance, and more than 100 have pledged to help employees access reproductive health care.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri company owes $1 million after embezzlement scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday. Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a corporation with operations in Springfield, Missouri, and Boulder, Colorado, designs and sells indoor thermostats nationwide. Based on the non-prosecution agreement signed Thursday, representatives of Pro1 admitted that former executive officers engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle funds from Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Springfield-based nonprofit corporation, from 2008 to November 2017.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Missouri Independent

Federal government steps in to help pull Missouri out of Medicaid backlog

Federal officials last month approved a plan to help Missouri deal with “ongoing and persistent” delays in processing Medicaid applications that have left the state out of compliance with federal standards for nearly a year. Longtime observers of the state’s Medicaid program say the decision by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to intervene is […] The post Federal government steps in to help pull Missouri out of Medicaid backlog appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
invisiblepeople.tv

Fresh Misery for Homeless People in Missouri

New Law Punishes Homelessness While Making It Even Harder to Find Housing. Beginning in 2023, Missouri will make it illegal to sleep on state-owned lands. But we all know that sleepy public park picnickers have little to fear. The real target is homeless people who have little choice but to try and sleep in public places like under bridges or highway overpasses. Anyone who violates this new law will receive one warning. After that, they’ll be hit with either a $750 fine or a Class C misdemeanor charge with up to 15 days in prison.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Medical Insurance#General Health#The Federal Agency#Democrat
ksgf.com

Landfill odor: Health problems, but no elevated cancer risk

(AP News) – Missouri’s health department has announced findings of a lengthy examination of the troubled Bridgeton Landfill in suburban St. Louis, determining that the odor emitting from the landfill created some health concerns but did not increase the risk of cancer. The landfill has been a source...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
houstonherald.com

Hospital receives Level III stroke center designation

Texas County Memorial Hospital recently received its designation as a “Level III Stroke Center” hospital after a thorough review by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MDHSS) Time Critical Diagnosis Unit. The designation was first given to TCMH in 2014. Every four years the hospital goes...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
Missouri Independent

Kansas Congresswoman Sharice Davids touts federal funds for lead pipe replacement

The locations of lead service lines seem like the sort of thing someone would know, Congresswoman Sharice Davids said Thursday.  But as cities and counties across the U.S. grew, water utilities didn’t keep track of them all.  Now, they’re finally required to find them. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s updated lead and copper rule requires […] The post Kansas Congresswoman Sharice Davids touts federal funds for lead pipe replacement appeared first on Missouri Independent.
OLATHE, KS
Alina Andras

5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

While it is definitely not as popular as many other states in the country, Missouri has a lot to offer and for those looking for new and exciting places, it might just be the perfect destination. That's because no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for your liking in Missouri and you'll soon learn this once you travel to Missouri for the first time. In fact, once you get to see how underrated the state of Missouri is, you'll want to come back for more, time and time again. For starters, here are five amazing places you can visit in Missouri:
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 15-21

Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route E – CLOSED around-the-clock for permit work/pipeline repairs at the Long Branch Bridge, through Aug. 19. Route Z – CLOSED for...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy