ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, KY

Knox County Schools start a new year, leaders say safety is a top priority

By Rachel Richardson
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FenWv_0hCOvKdl00

The school year is beginning again in Knox County and students are returning without one traditional supply - bookbags. This is the newest policy Knox County Schools has put in place to keep schools safe.

Knox County Schools Public Relations Director, Frank Shelton, said, "It really did expedite them getting into the building this morning.”

Shelton said that it's been a very smooth first day of school so far, and security systems help ensure student safety.

LEX 18

"Secure school systems where you do have multiple layers of protection, keeping visitors out it's just one more way that you're keeping weapons out or anything that doesn't need to be in that building,” said Shelton.

Other ways this district is working to keep schools and students safe include metal detectors and the sheriff's office has seven school resource officers at each school and is working to train more.

LEX 18

Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith explained, "They go through specialized training for school resource officers. There's a series of classes for those individuals to take to specialize in school safety."

Local law enforcement work with the school district, providing teachers and administrators with active shooter training, best practices, and more. This is also the first year school buses have cameras. The district says it will work with law enforcement to track cars that aren't stopping around buses. When kids are traveling on buses the sheriff asks the community to be mindful.

"Be aware because kids can be darting across the roadway going in and out because you know, it's an exciting time for them, and just slow down," said Sheriff Smith.

Knox County School leaders say that their safety policies are only a part of what keeps students and staff safe. They say that it also takes community awareness.

Shelton said, "Anything that could endanger their child, the school we want to know."

These leaders believe that safe school systems help improve academics.

LEX 18

“Anytime that you have a learning climate that is promoting learning and any barriers to learning are removed academic success will follow,” says Shelton.

This school district is starting another school year with safety in mind.

Comments / 0

Related
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan Independent School Board adds positions

The Harlan Independent School Board discussed multiple topics during a recent meeting, including adding a School Resource Officer (SRO) to the school’s staff as required by House Bill 63. According to Harlan Independent Schools Superintendent C.D. Morton, Harlan Independent will only be required to hire one SRO due to...
HARLAN, KY
WTVQ

Eastern Kentucky districts delay start of school year after flooding

PERRY COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s supposed to be back to school time for students across the state. But many schools in eastern Kentucky won’t be starting back as normal. District leaders in some of the hardest hit flooded areas are pushing back the start of their school year as they continue to assess the damage.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Knox County, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Knox County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
1039thebulldog.com

How to Document Ownership and Occupancy for FEMA

As part of the disaster assistance process, FEMA must determine ownership and occupancy of damaged primary residences. The agency has taken steps to make it easier for disaster survivors to verify ownership and occupancy. Owners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
The Associated Press

FEMA faces criticism for response as flood death count grows

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear called out the Federal Emergency Management Agency for denying too many requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky, where the number of people who died as a result of the disaster has risen to 39. The official death count rose Thursday when an additional death was counted in Breathitt County, Beshear said. He didn’t identify the person or provide other details. “I ask the commonwealth to join me in praying for our fellow Kentuckians during this difficult time,” the Democratic governor said in a tweet. Earlier this week, a high school athlete who spent days helping his fellow eastern Kentuckians clean up from the historic flooding was added as the 38th person to die as a result of the disaster.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#School Systems#Security Systems
wymt.com

Perry County flooding victims identified

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs confirmed the identity of all seven victims in the recent Eastern Kentucky flash flooding. The Coroner’s Office Facebook page shared the identities on Thursday. On July 28th, the coroner’s office responded to the Coneva Community of Perry County. 82...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

ClayCoNews LLC makes Exciting Announcement for Clay County, Kentucky

Katie and Ronnie in Redbird community of Clay County relaxing on front porch of cabin that was home to Kentucky pioneer Dillion Asher (Credit: Autumn Baidouri) ClayCoNews has received such overwhelming support from our neighbors and local readers asking for a news source dedicated solely to Clay County, Kentucky. Today we are pleased to announce that ClayCoNews LLC, based in Manchester, KY has launched a new category in ClayCoNews.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
Claiborne Progress

Former county clerk pleads guilty to misconduct, theft, tampering

Patricia Diane Heck, 54, pleaded guilty in Claiborne Criminal Court to stealing more than $25,500 in funds from the Claiborne Clerk’s Office. The thefts happened between April 1, 2016 and April 19, 2019, according to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, who led the investigation. Heck chose to resign from...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
harlanenterprise.net

Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, welcomes new commander

Captain Danny Caudill has been assigned Post Commander at Kentucky State Police, Post 10, Harlan. According to a news release, Caudill is a 15-year veteran who began his career with Kentucky State Police as a member of Cadet Class 86 in 2007. Caudill is a native of Harlan County and resides here with his wife Carrissa. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2015 and assigned to Kentucky State Police Post 6, Dry Ridge, before returning to KSP Post 10, Harlan. In 2018, Caudill was promoted to Lieutenant and assigned to Post 16, Henderson, and then Post 10, Harlan. A promotion to Captain in 2020 saw Caudill assigned to Post 8, Morehead, and later serving as Captain at Post 11, London.
HARLAN, KY
wymt.com

One dead in Pulaski County crash, sheriff says

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, when units got to the scene of the crash, they determined Crystal Crank, 48, was driving north on Highway 27 when she crossed over into the oncoming lane.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
middlesboronews.com

Michigan company coming to Bell County

A Michigan company that processes steel for use by the U.S. military will soon be coming to Bell County. Headquartered in Washington, Michigan, Flash Steelworks will take over the old tannery site in a project that has been six years in the making, said Judge Executive Albey Brock. “The tannery...
BELL COUNTY, KY
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case

The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
WTVQ

Pulaski Co. traffic stop nets over $21K in cash, marijuana

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men were arrested Monday after a detective conducted a traffic stop in Pulaski County where he says he found over $21,000 in cash, marijuana, THC candy and more. Detectives were surveilling a suspected drug house around 5:23 p.m. when they saw a car...
WKYT 27

Man accused of threatening shooting at Ky. university

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of making a threat against the University of the Cumberlands. According to the Williamsburg Police Department, they received a call Tuesday evening from the university about a threat made toward the school. Police say 35-year-old Dustin Burchett, of Somerset, indicated he was...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.lex18.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy