ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
wbap.com

Storm System to Bring Heavy or Flooding Rains to South Texas Through Houston

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE – (WBAP/KLIF ) – The National Hurricane Center is closely watching a tropical disturbance that is sitting along the entire Texas coast east into far west Louisiana. Heavy rainfall is expected this weekend in the South Texas Valley up east through Houston, and forecasters say they expect as much as 6-10 inches of rain could fall, causing local flooding possibilities.
HOUSTON, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Tropical cyclone development remains low across western Gulf

A weak low pressure area located over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. There remains a low chance — 10 percent — of development as it moves west-southwestward at 5 to 10 mph and approaches the Texas coast later today and tonight, the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office reports.
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

Plant predictor: The weather wives’ tale of blooming sage

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The sage in bloom, A beloved song lyric for those in the Lone Star State, but is there more behind the budding flower? While being a low maintenance plant, it also has a great story to tell. Christan Massamba, assistant manager at Garden World, heard the stories of the Texas […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Wichita Falls, TX
City
Winters, TX
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunday starts cool and ends hot!

TONIGHT: Even though temperatures got into the low and mid 90s Saturday afternoon, the low humidity will allow temperatures to cool quickly! We will drop into the 70s by 9 PM and into the upper 60s before sunrise Sunday morning. Skies will be clear with a light east breeze around 5 mph.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Low-pressure system moving in the Gulf

AUSTIN, Texas - We are closely monitoring a low-pressure system in the northwest gulf. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This system is a slow mover. It is pushing westward at about 5-10 mph towards southern Texas today and will move inland starting Sunday.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmers Almanac#Cold Winter#Extreme Weather#Hibernation
AccuWeather

Massive landspout filmed as it whirls across field

The video showed a whirlwind of dust as a man in awe filmed the spectacle. The landspout was one of several to strike Texas on Monday evening, and although landspouts are different from tornadoes, they can still cause damage. As scattered storms moved across the Panhandle of Texas on Monday...
DUMAS, TX
Orange Leader

National Weather Service details potential serious rain threat coming this weekend

Weather watchers are calling for higher-than-normal rain chances through the weekend. The threat of rain will then drop below normal rain chances early next week. This weekend, according to the National Weather Service, widespread showers and. thunderstorms are expected to develop each afternoon in response to a weak disturbance sitting...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Click2Houston.com

More heavy rain on the way

With Wednesday nights heavy rain, our atmosphere has been worked over. It’s tough to get a quick turnaround of thunderstorms when this occurs. However, late in the day that may be enough time to get another round of heavy rain, especially from Houston to the east. Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a 40% chance of storms.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Another flood threat tomorrow

A much more quiet afternoon should see a few isolated storms popping up but none will likely be as strong as what we had last evening because the air has stabilized some after being worked over by the heavy storms yesterday. Later this evening, staying warm in the low 90s to upper 80s and any storms that have fired up should fizzle out.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 1290

State Fair of Texas 2022 Food Finalists Prove, You Can Deep Fry Anything

I can feel my blood slowing down just thinking about eating these. Back in 2019, I went to my very first State Fair of Texas. If you have never been, I highly recommend it. Plenty of things to see, I loved playing the games, and of course the countless rides. However, the one thing you have to do at the State Fair of Texas is eat.
ESPN 960 San Angelo

ESPN 960 San Angelo

San Angelo, TX
7K+
Followers
971
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 960 has the best sports coverage for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espn960sanangelo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy