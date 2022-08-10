Read full article on original website
Farmer's Almanac predicts 'significant snows' in Central Texas this winter
The almanac says it will be chilly, but will it be another storm?
wbap.com
Storm System to Bring Heavy or Flooding Rains to South Texas Through Houston
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE – (WBAP/KLIF ) – The National Hurricane Center is closely watching a tropical disturbance that is sitting along the entire Texas coast east into far west Louisiana. Heavy rainfall is expected this weekend in the South Texas Valley up east through Houston, and forecasters say they expect as much as 6-10 inches of rain could fall, causing local flooding possibilities.
Lake Charles American Press
Tropical cyclone development remains low across western Gulf
A weak low pressure area located over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. There remains a low chance — 10 percent — of development as it moves west-southwestward at 5 to 10 mph and approaches the Texas coast later today and tonight, the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office reports.
Plant predictor: The weather wives’ tale of blooming sage
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The sage in bloom, A beloved song lyric for those in the Lone Star State, but is there more behind the budding flower? While being a low maintenance plant, it also has a great story to tell. Christan Massamba, assistant manager at Garden World, heard the stories of the Texas […]
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunday starts cool and ends hot!
TONIGHT: Even though temperatures got into the low and mid 90s Saturday afternoon, the low humidity will allow temperatures to cool quickly! We will drop into the 70s by 9 PM and into the upper 60s before sunrise Sunday morning. Skies will be clear with a light east breeze around 5 mph.
Texas Monthly
Another Extreme Texas Winter? Here’s What the Farmers’ Almanac (Right “About 85% of the Time”) Predicts
After enduring a streak of record-setting summer temperatures, it might be a welcome thought exercise to forecast what winter in Texas might bring. For the many who were affected by last year’s historic freeze and devastating power-grid failure, however, the threat of another season of harsh weather extremes looms.
Texas drought causing hay shortage, creating problems for ranchers
AUSTIN, Texas — With the days only getting hotter and drier, many industries are feeling the effects of the ongoing drought. The folks at Solaro Ranch in Dripping Springs are hoping for rain. But for the last couple of weeks, precipitation has been almost nonexistent. Erika Fritz with Solaro...
fox7austin.com
Low-pressure system moving in the Gulf
AUSTIN, Texas - We are closely monitoring a low-pressure system in the northwest gulf. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This system is a slow mover. It is pushing westward at about 5-10 mph towards southern Texas today and will move inland starting Sunday.
KXAN
What Farmers’ Almanac says about next winter in Texas — and why it’s likely wrong
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The fabled Farmers’ Almanac released their Winter 2022-23 forecast, calling for colder than normal weather in Texas with normal precipitation. But can these predictions be trusted?. How the Farmers’ Almanac Works. How the Farmers’ Almanac makes their long-term weather predictions is a closely-guarded secret....
KVUE
These Texas dog park bars are among the best in the U.S., report says
TEXAS, USA — What could be more fun than enjoying some drinks and food with your friends on the weekend?. How about add dogs to the mix? "Dog park bars" have become more popular over the years, and four spots in Texas have been named by Yelp as "must visits."
Massive landspout filmed as it whirls across field
The video showed a whirlwind of dust as a man in awe filmed the spectacle. The landspout was one of several to strike Texas on Monday evening, and although landspouts are different from tornadoes, they can still cause damage. As scattered storms moved across the Panhandle of Texas on Monday...
Orange Leader
National Weather Service details potential serious rain threat coming this weekend
Weather watchers are calling for higher-than-normal rain chances through the weekend. The threat of rain will then drop below normal rain chances early next week. This weekend, according to the National Weather Service, widespread showers and. thunderstorms are expected to develop each afternoon in response to a weak disturbance sitting...
Click2Houston.com
More heavy rain on the way
With Wednesday nights heavy rain, our atmosphere has been worked over. It’s tough to get a quick turnaround of thunderstorms when this occurs. However, late in the day that may be enough time to get another round of heavy rain, especially from Houston to the east. Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a 40% chance of storms.
KWTX
Central Texas flower farm withered by extreme weather conditions, unable to supply flowers to nearby florists
MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Flowers from Central Texas flower farms may be hard to find in florist shops or at farmers markets this summer because of constant extreme heat, drought conditions and water restrictions. During normal summer weather conditions, Orchard Hollow, a flower and herb farm in Moody, would be...
Click2Houston.com
Another flood threat tomorrow
A much more quiet afternoon should see a few isolated storms popping up but none will likely be as strong as what we had last evening because the air has stabilized some after being worked over by the heavy storms yesterday. Later this evening, staying warm in the low 90s to upper 80s and any storms that have fired up should fizzle out.
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among America's richest, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. 10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America. The Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Frisco, No. 3, is joined by nine other Texas spots in the top 50.
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
KVUE
'Cooler' temperatures and higher rain chances on the way for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — After experiencing the second-driest July on record in Austin, we're finally starting to see measurable rainfall in the forecast. It's been over a month since Austin received any measureable rainfall, but our best rain chances in quite some time arrive late this week. We've been watching...
State Fair of Texas 2022 Food Finalists Prove, You Can Deep Fry Anything
I can feel my blood slowing down just thinking about eating these. Back in 2019, I went to my very first State Fair of Texas. If you have never been, I highly recommend it. Plenty of things to see, I loved playing the games, and of course the countless rides. However, the one thing you have to do at the State Fair of Texas is eat.
Texas Parks and Wildlife warns of invasive crawfish from ‘Land Down Under’
The department said Thursday researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley recently found the first known introduction of the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Texas.
