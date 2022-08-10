ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of northwest Clark County

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qfCgr_0hCOu1v000

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for northwestern Clark County on Wednesday afternoon by the National Weather Service.

The warning will remain in effect until 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms, which were expected to produce heavy rain, have decreased across the warned area.

According to 13 Action News meteorologists, storms have dropped between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain and runoff will continue. Flash flooding is ongoing in areas already affected and is expected to begin shortly in unaffected areas.

Areas expected to be impacted by flooding include Spring Mountains, Hilltop Campground, Mahogany Grove Campground, Lee Canyon Rd and US-93 between Cold Creek Rd and Kyle Canyon Rd.

13 Action News meteorologists say the chances of thundershowers through the Las Vegas valley is 40% on Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures should be limited to the mid and upper 90s as storms develop and clouds increase.

RELATED: 13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-09 17:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona East central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 615 PM PDT/615 PM MST/. * At 517 PM PDT/517 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Cove, or 34 miles southeast of Overton, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...40-50 mph wind gusts on the lake. Hazardous boating conditions. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Hazardous boating conditions due to enhanced wave activity. * Locations impacted include Echo Bay, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Temple Bar Campground, Overton Beach, Echo Bay Campground, South Cove, Meadview and Temple Bar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County, NV
Government
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Fox5 KVVU

Heavy rain causes flooding at elementary school in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thursday’s heavy rainfall caused significant flooding at Rose Warren Elementary School. Among the damage reported, flooding in several classrooms that completely soaked books and materials, as well as electronics. “There were in lots of parts of the open place, there were lots of floods...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Flooding is very possible today

Clouds and sunshine with high humidity to start our Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms moving out of Arizona this morning have mostly fizzled before reaching Clark County with measurable rainfall, but that is expected to change through the afternoon and evening. More energy coming our way could produce storms with heavy rain leading to flooding. And […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Meteorologists#Nws Las Vegas#Us 93
8 News Now

1 person is dead after Thursday night flooding in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after monsoonal flooding in Las Vegas on Thursday night. Clark County Fire and Metro were called for a swift water rescue at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a person in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road. Multiple CCFD emergency vehicles arrived, as well as a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
AccuWeather

Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river

Las Vegas is now in the middle of its wettest monsoon season in a decade after drenching storms wreaked havoc around the city on Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across the Southwest on Thursday night, prompting flash flood warnings in southern Nevada, far southeastern California and Arizona. The gusty storms knocked out power to many Las Vegas residents and flooded numerous roadways, including the famous Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
8 News Now

Second body found near Las Vegas Strip in flood channel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department and Metro police officers found a body Friday in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road while clearing away debris. Public Works had brought in heavy equipment to remove debris from the channel, and firefighters went through the debris piles by hand, which is […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Pedestrian warning system going in on Warm Springs outside Green Valley High School

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Some teachers are applauding the city of Henderson for installing a pedestrian warning system on busy Warm Springs outside Green Valley High School. “I’m extremely happy to see this crossing going up right now. I’ve had other teachers and parents comment that they’re happy that it’s finally getting put in place for the school,” said Green Valley High teacher Phillip Postier.
HENDERSON, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy