Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of northwest Clark County

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for northwestern Clark County on Wednesday afternoon by the National Weather Service.

The warning will remain in effect until 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms, which were expected to produce heavy rain, have decreased across the warned area.

According to 13 Action News meteorologists, storms have dropped between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain and runoff will continue. Flash flooding is ongoing in areas already affected and is expected to begin shortly in unaffected areas.

Areas expected to be impacted by flooding include Spring Mountains, Hilltop Campground, Mahogany Grove Campground, Lee Canyon Rd and US-93 between Cold Creek Rd and Kyle Canyon Rd.

13 Action News meteorologists say the chances of thundershowers through the Las Vegas valley is 40% on Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures should be limited to the mid and upper 90s as storms develop and clouds increase.

