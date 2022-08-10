CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Casper Mountain Fire Protection District Board of Directors adopted a new budget for fiscal year 2023. The board had initially considered passing a new budget on July 11, but Board Member David Mowry motioned for that to be tabled because he thought copies of the budget provided to people in attendance were not the correct ones the board needed to submit to the state and because Board Treasurer Karen Santistevan was not in attendance.

