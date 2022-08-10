Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/9/22–8/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Commission defends hospital sale, gravel projects ahead of Tuesday primary
CASPER, Wyo. — Incumbent Natrona County commissioners have recently pushed back on accusations lobbed by challenger Dallas Laird on property taxes, the sale of the Wyoming Medical Center in 2020, and benefits of county projects to members of the commission personally. Laird, an attorney and former Casper City Council...
Campbell Co. Fugitive, Casper Homicide Person of Interest to Hear Charge
The "person of interest" sought in a double-homicide case will hear a charge of felony escape from a Campbell County detention program during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Luke Thomas Young was taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon after being sought in a double-homicide case...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
Person of interest in Natrona County double homicide was escapee from state work release
CASPER, Wyo. — The person of interest in an ongoing double homicide investigation in Natrona County was reported as an escapee from work release in Gillette on Aug. 4, according to a warrant issued by the Wyoming Department of Corrections. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the homicide...
Natrona County Double Homicide — Person of Interest Located
Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation, and at this time there is no ongoing threat to the public according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Young was reported as an escapee from work release in Gillette...
oilcity.news
Two hospitalized from Kimball Street crash were suspects of Loaf ‘N Jug robberies, Evansville Police say
CASPER, Wyo. — The two people hospitalized after a chase with Evansville and Casper police Friday night are suspected to have been involved in the aggravated robberies of two Loaf ‘N Jug gas stations early that morning, the Evansville Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. Early Friday...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (8/3/22–8/9/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Aug. 3 through Aug. 9. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
Man arrested after failing to yield at intersection near Mike Sedar Park
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Police arrested a white male in a blue pickup after he failed to yield at the Poplar Street intersection near Mike Sedar Park on Saturday afternoon, a representative of the department told Oil City News. “He was going about 15 miles an hour,” said the...
oilcity.news
Natrona schools resume normal summer school activity Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday morning, the Natrona County School District said it is resuming ordinary summer school building and activity operations after implementing heightened safety measures on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office issued a public safety alert for a person of interest involved in...
Man pleads guilty to intentionally causing crash that killed 19-year-old
UTAH (ABC4) – A Utah man has pleaded guilty to intentionally driving the wrong way on I-215 in Salt Lake County last April and causing a crash that left one woman dead, and injured two others. Justin Wayne Robertston, 36, pleaded guilty to a slew of charges as part of a plea deal in a […]
oilcity.news
Casper Mountain Fire Board adopts new budget, takes steps to help with transparency
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Casper Mountain Fire Protection District Board of Directors adopted a new budget for fiscal year 2023. The board had initially considered passing a new budget on July 11, but Board Member David Mowry motioned for that to be tabled because he thought copies of the budget provided to people in attendance were not the correct ones the board needed to submit to the state and because Board Treasurer Karen Santistevan was not in attendance.
wyo4news.com
Person of interest has been located
NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public. We’d like to acknowledge and thank our many vigilant citizens who reported valuable information to 9-1-1 Dispatchers and...
oilcity.news
Casper PD Incident Report log (8/10/22–8/11/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
County to consider designs for replacement Trails Center, seeks grants for Beartrap shelters
CASPER, Wyo. — Engineering designs are in place for replacing the Beartrap Meadow picnic shelters and Casper Mountain Trails Center, which were demolished in late 2020 due to structural issues. Designs for a new ski lodge have been completed by Amundsen Associates and are expected to come before the...
oilcity.news
From broken dumpster locks to drug use, Casper’s DDA looking to start conversation about homelessness issues
CASPER, Wyo. — Some members of the Downtown Development Authority of Casper’s Board of Directors want to start some conversations with the City of Casper and groups like the Wyoming Rescue Mission about homelessness. On Wednesday, several board members talked about some problems they have seen near their...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper Fire-EMS: No injuries in Saturday morning vehicle fire
CASPER, Wyo. — The cause of an early Saturday morning vehicle fire in a residential driveway near the intersection of 13th Street and CY Avenue is under investigation. No one was injured in the blaze, Casper Fire-EMS reported. The crew was dispatched at about 5:30 a.m. and found an...
PHOTOS: Casper Firefighters Release Aerial Shots of Wolf Creek Fire
The day after a fire in Wolf Creek burned about 16 acres of grass, Casper Firefighters have release a few aerial shots of the damage caused by the fire. Luckily, the fire did not spread to the neighboring community and there were no injuries, nor any extensive damage. "Crews worked...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Some things Natrona County voters may need to remember before visiting the polls
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With primary elections on the horizon Natrona county voters should be prepared to hit the polls. Early voting will be open until August 15, at 5:00pm and can be conducted at the Natrona County Clerks office at 200 North Center St. Regular elections will be held on Tuesday August 16. For those ready to vote in person they will need to bring a photo ID.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Say Chuck Gray Is Wrongly Taking Credit For Voter ID Bill
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two Wyoming legislators are speaking out against Secretary of State candidate Chuck Gray’s claims that Gray was the reason a voter ID bill passed in 2021. Gray, a Republican representative from Casper, was the lead sponsor on this bill. Reps....
