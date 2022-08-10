ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/9/22–8/12/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona schools resume normal summer school activity Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday morning, the Natrona County School District said it is resuming ordinary summer school building and activity operations after implementing heightened safety measures on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office issued a public safety alert for a person of interest involved in...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
ABC4

Man pleads guilty to intentionally causing crash that killed 19-year-old

UTAH (ABC4) – A Utah man has pleaded guilty to intentionally driving the wrong way on I-215 in Salt Lake County last April and causing a crash that left one woman dead, and injured two others. Justin Wayne Robertston, 36, pleaded guilty to a slew of charges as part of a plea deal in a […]
oilcity.news

Casper Mountain Fire Board adopts new budget, takes steps to help with transparency

CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Casper Mountain Fire Protection District Board of Directors adopted a new budget for fiscal year 2023. The board had initially considered passing a new budget on July 11, but Board Member David Mowry motioned for that to be tabled because he thought copies of the budget provided to people in attendance were not the correct ones the board needed to submit to the state and because Board Treasurer Karen Santistevan was not in attendance.
CASPER, WY
wyo4news.com

Person of interest has been located

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public. We’d like to acknowledge and thank our many vigilant citizens who reported valuable information to 9-1-1 Dispatchers and...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper PD Incident Report log (8/10/22–8/11/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Casper Fire-EMS: No injuries in Saturday morning vehicle fire

CASPER, Wyo. — The cause of an early Saturday morning vehicle fire in a residential driveway near the intersection of 13th Street and CY Avenue is under investigation. No one was injured in the blaze, Casper Fire-EMS reported. The crew was dispatched at about 5:30 a.m. and found an...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Some things Natrona County voters may need to remember before visiting the polls

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With primary elections on the horizon Natrona county voters should be prepared to hit the polls. Early voting will be open until August 15, at 5:00pm and can be conducted at the Natrona County Clerks office at 200 North Center St. Regular elections will be held on Tuesday August 16. For those ready to vote in person they will need to bring a photo ID.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

