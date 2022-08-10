ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senoia, GA

cobbcountycourier.com

Take a look at what new businesses came to Cobb County between August 7 and August 14

There were 61 new business licenses issued in Cobb County effective during the one-week period from August 7 to August 14. Restaurants are always a popular type of local business, and several took out license over the past week. Four of the entries for restaurants are probably ownership changes in Panera franchises, since the one I spot-checked (at Avenue East Cobb) is already located there.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Eater

Take Note of These Four Restaurant Openings Around Atlanta

The Bun Factory recently opened in the former Melody Hot Pot (and before that Chef Liu) space at Pinetree Plaza on Buford Highway. The restaurant serves a mix of Chinese dumplings and dim sum as well as Thai and Malaysian fare, including red curry chicken and Penang curry, among other dishes listed on its extensive menu.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Free fresh food to be distributed at Gwinnett Place Mall Aug. 16

Gwinnett County government is hosting a free fresh and self-stable food distribution event at Gwinnett Place Mall at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 (while supplies last). No identification is required, and the distribution will be drive-thru and contactless. Contact VolunteerGwinnett@GwinnettCounty.com for more information. Gwinnett Place Mall is located at...
DULUTH, GA
The Citizen Online

Trilith Studios seeking big expansion along Veterans Parkway

Another Development of Regional Impact (DRI) has been filed on Fayetteville’s west side. This one, already inside the city limits, is situated on property along Veterans Parkway and calls for a 4.7 million sq. ft. expansion of Trilith Studios/Town at Trilith. History was made in Fayetteville on Aug. 1,...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
gwinnettforum.com

FOCUS: Why do 400 people work so hard on Duluth’s Fall Festival?

(Editor’s Note: The author of this article is one of the key persons involved with the Duluth Fall Festival. She is one of the originators of the festival, chaired it for years, and still works handily on it. She is the perfect person to answer the question, “Why the Festival?”—eeb).
DULUTH, GA
wsfltv.com

Pup in Georgia goes from animal shelter to movie star

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A pup in Georgia has gone from the animal shelter to the silver screen. Coco plays the lead character's four-legged companion on Hulu's "Prey." On its Facebook page, Fulton County Animal Services says she came into their care in early 2021. The shelter says Coco...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Fast Casual

Chicken Salad Chick adding to Atlanta footprint

Chicken Salad Chick will expand its reach across Atlanta when it opens next week within the Perimeter Marketplace shopping center at 4706 Ashford Dunwoody Road, in Perimeter, Georgia. The restaurant will feature catering and "Quick Chick" to-go options and will serve in-store lunch and dinner as well as offer curbside...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

While it is true that's is not recommended to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's perfectly ok to have some nice, crispy fries and a good burger, from time to time. It's truly all about balance. So if you are eating mostly healthy food, and are looking for good burger spots in Georgia where you can go out with your friends occasionally, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you love a good burger. All of these places are known to serve delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to check them out.
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

What’s Up with That?

I often have random questions that aren’t of global importance, but they bug the ever-living Elvis out of me. Let’s talk about the word, “sanguine.” As an adjective it means optimistic, cheerfully confident, especially in an apparently bad or difficult situation. But as a noun, “sanguine” means “blood red.”
NEWNAN, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Hamilton Mill area restaurant fails recent health inspection

A restaurant in the Hamilton Mill area of Buford failed its most recent health inspection conducted Monday, Aug. 8, by an inspector with the Gwinnett County Health Department. Teppan Poke and Hibachi at 2725 Hamilton Mill Road, Suite 600, in Buford, received a failing health inspection score of 60 U.
BUFORD, GA
thecitymenus.com

Dream Wings N Things Celebrates Ribbon Cutting on September 22

Located at 1700 Newnan Crossing Blvd, Dream Wings N Things will celebrate their grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony starting at 12:00 p.m. The new restaurant recently opened inside the new Shell Gas Station at the corner of Lower Fayetteville Road and Newnan Crossing Blvd in Newnan. Dream Wings...
NEWNAN, GA
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE

