Take a look at what new businesses came to Cobb County between August 7 and August 14
There were 61 new business licenses issued in Cobb County effective during the one-week period from August 7 to August 14. Restaurants are always a popular type of local business, and several took out license over the past week. Four of the entries for restaurants are probably ownership changes in Panera franchises, since the one I spot-checked (at Avenue East Cobb) is already located there.
Eater
Take Note of These Four Restaurant Openings Around Atlanta
The Bun Factory recently opened in the former Melody Hot Pot (and before that Chef Liu) space at Pinetree Plaza on Buford Highway. The restaurant serves a mix of Chinese dumplings and dim sum as well as Thai and Malaysian fare, including red curry chicken and Penang curry, among other dishes listed on its extensive menu.
Aunt Fanny's Cabin, restaurant with racist themes that was once a Smyrna fixture, is demolished
SMYRNA, Ga. — Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a restaurant that was once one of the most well-known around Atlanta and featured overtly racist "Old South" themes, has been demolished. The longtime Smyrna fixture closed in the early 90s, and had sat for decades as a low-boil tug-of-war ensued in the city over whether to preserve it in some way or simply tear it down.
Monroe Local News
Free fresh food to be distributed at Gwinnett Place Mall Aug. 16
Gwinnett County government is hosting a free fresh and self-stable food distribution event at Gwinnett Place Mall at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 (while supplies last). No identification is required, and the distribution will be drive-thru and contactless. Contact VolunteerGwinnett@GwinnettCounty.com for more information. Gwinnett Place Mall is located at...
The Citizen Online
Trilith Studios seeking big expansion along Veterans Parkway
Another Development of Regional Impact (DRI) has been filed on Fayetteville’s west side. This one, already inside the city limits, is situated on property along Veterans Parkway and calls for a 4.7 million sq. ft. expansion of Trilith Studios/Town at Trilith. History was made in Fayetteville on Aug. 1,...
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of Tucker in DeKalb County. It will become one of the...
gwinnettforum.com
FOCUS: Why do 400 people work so hard on Duluth’s Fall Festival?
(Editor’s Note: The author of this article is one of the key persons involved with the Duluth Fall Festival. She is one of the originators of the festival, chaired it for years, and still works handily on it. She is the perfect person to answer the question, “Why the Festival?”—eeb).
wsfltv.com
Pup in Georgia goes from animal shelter to movie star
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A pup in Georgia has gone from the animal shelter to the silver screen. Coco plays the lead character's four-legged companion on Hulu's "Prey." On its Facebook page, Fulton County Animal Services says she came into their care in early 2021. The shelter says Coco...
WTVM
Troup County newspaper closes permanently due to ‘economic circumstances’
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A local newspaper has shut its doors permanently after 17 years due to ‘economic circumstances’. The August 9 edition of the Troup County News will be its final edition. According to Troup County News’ Facebook post, the paper was founded in 2005 by...
Fast Casual
Chicken Salad Chick adding to Atlanta footprint
Chicken Salad Chick will expand its reach across Atlanta when it opens next week within the Perimeter Marketplace shopping center at 4706 Ashford Dunwoody Road, in Perimeter, Georgia. The restaurant will feature catering and "Quick Chick" to-go options and will serve in-store lunch and dinner as well as offer curbside...
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
While it is true that's is not recommended to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's perfectly ok to have some nice, crispy fries and a good burger, from time to time. It's truly all about balance. So if you are eating mostly healthy food, and are looking for good burger spots in Georgia where you can go out with your friends occasionally, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you love a good burger. All of these places are known to serve delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to check them out.
Former Buckhead Home of Legendary Golfer Bobby Jones Hits the Market
Situated on over 1.6 acres in Tuxedo Park, this 6-bedroom, 5 and 2 half bath estate exudes old world appeal throughout every room of the house.
Newnan Times-Herald
What’s Up with That?
I often have random questions that aren’t of global importance, but they bug the ever-living Elvis out of me. Let’s talk about the word, “sanguine.” As an adjective it means optimistic, cheerfully confident, especially in an apparently bad or difficult situation. But as a noun, “sanguine” means “blood red.”
theatlanta100.com
Here’s why the Savoy Auto Museum is worth the 1-hour drive from Atlanta
In 10 years as a car-noisseur, I’ve probably perused over 100 museums and private collections. But none has impressed me like the new Savoy Auto Museum in Cartersville, one hour north of Atlanta. Savoy’s goal was to be special from the beginning, says Director of Development Tom Shinall –...
CBS 46
Silver Skillet Restaurant helps bring billions of dollars to Ga. through films
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With time comes change, but if you cross over the connector and head down 14th Street toward West Midtown, you will find one place that hasn’t changed in decades - it’s The Silver Skillet Restaurant. If you grab a seat in one of the...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Hamilton Mill area restaurant fails recent health inspection
A restaurant in the Hamilton Mill area of Buford failed its most recent health inspection conducted Monday, Aug. 8, by an inspector with the Gwinnett County Health Department. Teppan Poke and Hibachi at 2725 Hamilton Mill Road, Suite 600, in Buford, received a failing health inspection score of 60 U.
thecitymenus.com
Dream Wings N Things Celebrates Ribbon Cutting on September 22
Located at 1700 Newnan Crossing Blvd, Dream Wings N Things will celebrate their grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony starting at 12:00 p.m. The new restaurant recently opened inside the new Shell Gas Station at the corner of Lower Fayetteville Road and Newnan Crossing Blvd in Newnan. Dream Wings...
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in Georgia
A private chef who has worked for several major celebrities is opening two new restaurants in Georgia. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, Brant Williams, who also goes by "Chef Baul," is planning to open two new restaurants in the Atlanta area.
