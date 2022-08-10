Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri sheriff's office needs help finding stolen ATV
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri sheriff's department needs the public's help in locating a stolen ATV. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says the red Honda 4-wheeler was stolen from the Powersville area between the dates of July 8, 2022, and August 8, 2022. The missing ATV is...
kttn.com
Thousand Hills State Park re-opens as hunt for murder suspect continues
Missouri State Parks reports that, after consultation with law enforcement officials, Thousand Hills State Park near Kirksville reopened on August 12th at 8 am. This includes the campground, store, marina, dining, and lodging operations. The park had been closed due to law enforcement searching for Jesse Rongey, a Kirksville man...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri truck driver hurt when big rig overturns
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly hurt Thursday afternoon when he wrecked his Mack truck. The crash happened at 2:15 p.m. on Clark County Route A, one mile north of Fairmont. State troopers said Alan Graham, 72, of Luray, Missouri, ran his truck off the...
ktvo.com
Scotland County teen crowned 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen
SEDALIA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri native has earned the title of 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen. Elsie Kigar, 17, of Bible Grove, Missouri, was crowned during a ceremony Thursday in Sedalia. Pageant officials said Kigar received the highest score of 41 contestants vying for the title in the...
Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly
People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the COVID pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at a Centerville care center has […] The post Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ktvo.com
UPDATED: Kirksville man's 'suspicious death' under investigation
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — UPDATE: Adair County Coroner Brian Noe told KTVO Friday's autopsy on Shawn Watts, 45, of Kirksville, yielded inconclusive results at this time. He said it did reveal that there was no injury or trauma to the body. The coroner will now have to wait on toxicology...
ktvo.com
4 Heartland school districts to start using 4-day week this fall
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — In a few days, Heartland students will be returning to school. Some school districts will be starting their first year with a new school schedule. The Milan C-2, Bevier C-4 and Macon County R-4 districts in northeast Missouri and the Cardinal Community School District in southeast Iowa are all switching to a four-day school week this year.
KBOE Radio
OSKALOOSA MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG AND WEAPONS CHARGES
OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa Police Department reports that last Saturday, officers were on patrol and witnessed a suspicious person and vehicle outside of an open storage unit located at Champion Storage and Signs on South 7th street. Upon investigation and with the help of the Oskaloosa Police K9, the officers arrested Derek Graham, 39, of Oskaloosa, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
ktvo.com
OCSD hosts 2nd annual Back to School festival
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Ottumwa Community School District is kicking off the start of this upcoming school year with their second annual Back to School Health and Family Festival. Event organizer, Kolby Streeby, said the festival was created to make the registration process easier for parents. We know that...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville is Overcoming a Tire Concern
Due to supply and labor issues there was a big concern entering the Knoxville Nationals. It has been an issue all year in the sport of racing according to Knoxville Raceway Director John McCoy. The issue was a tire shortage nationwide. The race teams at the Nationals will be limited...
ktvo.com
What to know about the new genealogy resource at the Adair County Public Library
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Adair County Public Library has an interesting new resource you can use to find out more about yourself. Here's some of what you can discover through the FamilySearch Affiliate resource. We started by asking Adair County Public Library Director Jami Livingston about what resources are...
