Chicago, IL

Baby found safe after violent home invasion in Chicago area

By Glenn Marshall, Marisa Rodriguez
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — An 8-month-old girl has been safely returned after being taken during a violent home invasion in the city’s Irving Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened in the 3800 block of North Richmond around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a 17-year-old mother told officers that a man, who she knows, kicked in the door and demanded she put her 8-month-old daughter in a carseat.

The man then struck the 17-year-old in the head and fled the scene with the child. Hours later, the man returned with the baby — then left the scene. The infant was put into an ambulance and taken to an area hospital for observation.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL
