Fox5 KVVU
$1M of Nevada marijuana tax money going towards free legal help for minor drug offenses
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than $1 million of marijuana tax revenue will head towards free legal help for people convicted of minor marijuana offenses, in an effort to help thousands seal their criminal records. Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and Nevada Legal Services will both get $500,000...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Reports spotlight severe incarceration inequities in Nevada, Colorado
This week the group published a report revealing where people in Nevada prisons come from. It shows, for example, that people in Las Vegas City Council’s Ward 5, a historically Black neighborhood, are six times more likely to be in prison than those in Ward 6, a predominantly white neighborhood just a few blocks away.
KOLO TV Reno
GOP Nevada Secretary of State nominee to declare business filing fee holiday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican Secretary of State Nominee Jim Marchant announced Friday he will be declaring a holiday from all business filing fees upon entering office. Marchant, a former assemblyman, says he will be doing this to offset the financial impact of inflation. In a statement, Marchant said...
KOLO TV Reno
Governor Steve Sisolak announces first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the State of Nevada will host the first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit. The summit will be to learn about federal infrastructure programs coming to the Silver State and will feature community partners and stakeholders, as well as state and federal agencies.
2 dead, casino damaged by flooding in Las Vegas: "Wettest monsoon season in ten years"
The most "restless" summer monsoon season in a decade became deadly this week, as intense lightning and thunderstorms flooded parts of southern Nevada and a leaky ceiling forced table games to stop at one Las Vegas Strip casino. A man's body was found Friday by public works crews and firefighters...
FBI apprehends Arizona man in Las Vegas after home invasion
Golden Valley, Arizona, was apprehended Wednesday in Las Vegas by the FBI's Criminal Apprehension Team as authorities investigate a home invasion that ended with two people in a Kingman hospital with possible broken bones.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada woman charged with falsifying records appears in court Thursday
NEWARK, New Jersey (KOLO) - A Nevada woman charged with obstruction of justice by falsifying records will make her initial court appearance in New Jersey on Thursday. Anna Kline is charged with one count of falsifying records in a federal investigation. She was arrested on Wednesday. According to a criminal...
news3lv.com
Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
news3lv.com
Several CCSD schools without A/C for first week of class, aging units partly to blame
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — At least four Clark County School District (CCSD) schools currently have broken air conditioning units in at least portions of the buildings. Multiple teachers and parents reached out to News 3 concerned about the situation during the Las Vegas summer heat. The average high during...
mynews4.com
Troy Driver ordered to competency hearing, dismissal motion found 'premature'
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The State of Nevada has ordered Troy Driver to participate in a competency evaluation before a trial into the kidnapping, murder and sexual assault of Naomi Irion begins. Fernley Justice Court Bailiff Ted Bolzle released a set of documents Wednesday detailing...
‘It’s hard to survive’: How Las Vegas locals have tried to fight back against food inflation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inflation continues to impact families, forcing many to seek options for food. Many southern Nevadans have faced food insecurities, a grim reality that sometimes can’t be solved until you see the challenge firsthand. “I haven’t had a full meal in about a year,” said local resident, Robert Wagner. Wagner moved […]
I-Team: Victim sues Las Vegas gas station company after clerk shoots him in argument that began over mask
A man injured when a gas station clerk shot him after an argument that began over not wearing a mask -- before the clerk turned the gun on himself – is now suing the company.
Trash and bottles of urine scattered across rural area of east Las Vegas
Near I-15 and Apex, you’ll find refrigerators, grocery bags, bottles and more. Something even more unusual, bottles filled with urine lining both sides of the road.
Driver arrested for going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone
Metro police made an arrest on Friday morning after stopping a driver who was going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone.
Child, 6, found safe after Amber Alert in Las Vegas area
Police have issued an Amber Alert for Las Vegas and the surrounding areas
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police say ‘no danger to public’ after reported Costco incident goes viral
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is advising the community that there is “no danger to the public” after a social media post went viral earlier this week that described an alleged incident at a Costco store. According to Henderson police, officers responded to the...
cwlasvegas.com
CCSD PD: Two students struck by cars since start of school, drivers still being cited
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Over the last few days, we've heard of pedestrians hit by drivers and, in some cases, killed in crashes across the Las Vegas valley. Traffic safety is also a concern at our local schools. The Clark County School District Police Department Traffic Unit says that...
Neighborhood flooding causes complaints after residents hit twice in weeks
Thursday night's heavy rain, flooded areas of town however one community told 8 News Now that this has happened more than once and it should not have happened the first time.
DMV doing away with walk-ins beginning next week
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will end most walk-in services and switch to an appointment-only business model starting Monday, August 15.
1 person is dead after Thursday night flooding in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after monsoonal flooding in Las Vegas on Thursday night. Clark County Fire and Metro were called for a swift water rescue at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a person in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road. Multiple CCFD emergency vehicles arrived, as well as a […]
