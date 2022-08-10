ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

boisestatepublicradio.org

Reports spotlight severe incarceration inequities in Nevada, Colorado

This week the group published a report revealing where people in Nevada prisons come from. It shows, for example, that people in Las Vegas City Council’s Ward 5, a historically Black neighborhood, are six times more likely to be in prison than those in Ward 6, a predominantly white neighborhood just a few blocks away.
COLORADO STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Governor Steve Sisolak announces first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the State of Nevada will host the first ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit. The summit will be to learn about federal infrastructure programs coming to the Silver State and will feature community partners and stakeholders, as well as state and federal agencies.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada woman charged with falsifying records appears in court Thursday

NEWARK, New Jersey (KOLO) - A Nevada woman charged with obstruction of justice by falsifying records will make her initial court appearance in New Jersey on Thursday. Anna Kline is charged with one count of falsifying records in a federal investigation. She was arrested on Wednesday. According to a criminal...
news3lv.com

Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

1 person is dead after Thursday night flooding in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after monsoonal flooding in Las Vegas on Thursday night. Clark County Fire and Metro were called for a swift water rescue at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a person in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road. Multiple CCFD emergency vehicles arrived, as well as a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

