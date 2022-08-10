ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

KWCH.com

Kansas sports betting regulations unanimously approved

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission took a step on Friday to legalize sports gambling in the state. The commission unanimously approved regulations for sports betting during its meeting Friday in Topeka. Sports betting radio show host Alex Gold says today is a promising step in...
KANSAS STATE

