Spokane, WA

KHQ Right Now

Deck fire at Spokane Valley home spreads to attic, temporarily displaces family

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family has been displaced after a fire on their home's deck spread to the attic Saturday morning. On Aug. 13, Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) received a report of a fire on the back deck of a house on the 400 block of south McKee St. in Spokane Valley just before 8 a.m. Crews arriving to the scene saw fire at the back of the property and quickly began a direct attack towards the outdoor deck. At the same time, additional firefighters entered the home to tackle the flames which had extended and burned into the attic space.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Valley scores $21.6M for major projects, including underpass

(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley learned this week that $21.6 million in federal funding has been awarded for a major construction project, an underpass and some other improvements, that was pitched to both expand public safety and further local economic development. “The city is thrilled to share this...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Late night vehicle fire quickly extinguished by Spokane Valley fire crews

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Late Friday at around midnight, Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) was called to a vehicle fire at Appleway and Dartmouth, following an accident. The car was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, though both occupants were out of the car already. One of them was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

15-year-old girl reported missing Friday located by Spokane police

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced Saturday afternoon that a missing 15-year-old girl has been found and is safe. SPD thanks the community for keeping an out for the girl. Last updated: Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. The Spokane Police Department is asking for help finding a...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Another round of potentially dangerous thunderstorms today!

We have got another round of thunderstorms is expected for Friday and Friday night. National weather service already issuing severe thunderstorm warnings earlier today for parts of Spokane and Adams county , which are now expired. Lingering instability as a low-pressure migrates to the north will keep the threat of...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Car flipped during crash on Crestline and Sinto

SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ is at the scene of a crash in the Chief Garry Park neighborhood where a two-car collision left a sedan overturned and the drivers with minor injuries. It happened at the intersection of Crestline and Sinto between a sedan and a van. One of the drivers failed to yield, according to police.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Athol three year old proceeds to top 25 USA Mullet Championship

ATHOL, Idaho - Athol is known as a tight-knit community with Farragut State Park and Silverwood just minutes away, but now they’re known for their good hair. “All your friends were so excited, weren’t they,” Lauren Petersen said to her son Ridge. “Yeah,” Ridge said.
ATHOL, ID
KHQ Right Now

Caleb Sharpe sentencing hearing underway

SPOKANE, Wash. - Caleb Sharpe pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, attempted murder and assault last January. Now the question is how long will the now 20-year-old spend behind bars?. Sharpe's defense attorney argued Thursday morning Sharpe should serve a 20 year sentence given his age at the time of the...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Freshman running back impresses as Cougars conduct first preseason scrimmage: Notes from Day 10 of WSU camp

PULLMAN – Washington State will hold 25 practices ahead of its season opener Sept. 3 against Idaho. The Spokesman-Review will be in attendance for each of those, tracking relevant storylines, notes, depth-chart developments and key plays as the Cougars prepare for the 2022 football season – their first under coach Jake Dickert. Below are observations from the 10th day of fall camp in Pullman, which served as the Cougars’ first preseason scrimmage.
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Four-star combo guard Jamari Phillips includes Gonzaga in top six

Another top-rated guard prospect is seriously considering a future with Gonzaga’s basketball program. Jamari Phillips, a four-star combo guard in the class of 2024, trimmed his list of schools to six on Thursday, telling On3 recruiting expert Joe Tipton he’ll focus on Gonzaga, UCLA, Oregon, Louisville, Texas Tech and Kansas moving forward.
SPOKANE, WA

