Commentary: ‘I cannot support using taxpayer dollars on a Cultural Arts Center’
Editor’s Note: This op-ed is from Jody Reichel, the District 4 representative on the Sandy Springs City Council. Sandy Springs is considering using public funds to build a Cultural Arts Center to house the Anne Frank Exhibit and a Holocaust Memorial. I wholeheartedly support the mission of the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust and educational […] The post Commentary: ‘I cannot support using taxpayer dollars on a Cultural Arts Center’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
scoopotp.com
Fleet Feet Opening in Canton
I had a chance to catch up with the owners Art and Denise Picus, and they are very excited to bring their passion about running to the community with Fleet Feet. They both share a passion for running and multisports, and are thankful for the people and relationships they’ve developed along the way. Those experiences have inspired them to serve, engage and give back to others and their community through running, social experiences, and a healthy active life.
wuga.org
Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia
The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
Dozens of healthcare professionals call for closure of Atlanta City Detention Center
ATLANTA — Dozens of healthcare professionals concerned with a plan to lease space at the Atlanta City Detention Center to improve overDozens of healthcare professionals call for closure of Atlanta City Detention Centercrowding at Fulton County's jail had one main message Friday: "we're not letting up." They group believes...
Clayton News Daily
Jonesboro Mayor Joy Day announces resignation
JONESBORO — Longtime Jonesboro Mayor Joy Day has announced her resignation effective Aug. 16. In a video released Wednesday, Aug. 10, Day said the decision was done so with a heavy heart and mixed feeling but that “it was the best decision for my loved ones and for me.”
cobbcountycourier.com
Take a look at what new businesses came to Cobb County between August 7 and August 14
There were 61 new business licenses issued in Cobb County effective during the one-week period from August 7 to August 14. Restaurants are always a popular type of local business, and several took out license over the past week. Four of the entries for restaurants are probably ownership changes in Panera franchises, since the one I spot-checked (at Avenue East Cobb) is already located there.
Newnan Times-Herald
Proposed 1,000 home development not allowed under current zoning
While Walton Global, an international real estate management company, released its plans to build 1,000 homes outside of Sharpsburg to the public via its website, it did not contact Coweta County to determine if the plans were allowed for the property. At the beginning of the Coweta County Commission meeting...
cobbcountycourier.com
Public hearings on Cobb County code changes scheduled for September
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners will conduct three public hearings on proposed changes to the county’s code. The first hearing will be focused on zoning (Chapter 134 in the county code) and will take place on September 6 at 9 a.m. before the Planning Commission zoning hearing. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta approves ordnance requiring special licenses for adult businesses
MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta City Council voted unanimously to overhaul the city's sex-shop law. It would mandate adult-entertainment businesses apply for special licenses. The council approved the ordinance on Wednesday. The new regulation creates a new, special license for adult establishments. Employees would also have to get a special license from the city to work at the business.
Newnan Times-Herald
What’s Up with That?
I often have random questions that aren’t of global importance, but they bug the ever-living Elvis out of me. Let’s talk about the word, “sanguine.” As an adjective it means optimistic, cheerfully confident, especially in an apparently bad or difficult situation. But as a noun, “sanguine” means “blood red.”
WTVM
Troup County newspaper closes permanently due to ‘economic circumstances’
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A local newspaper has shut its doors permanently after 17 years due to ‘economic circumstances’. The August 9 edition of the Troup County News will be its final edition. According to Troup County News’ Facebook post, the paper was founded in 2005 by...
CBS 46
More soundstages going up to meet demand of Georgia’s booming film industry
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More studio soundstages are going up across metro Atlanta to meet the demand of Georgia’s booming film industry. Frank Patterson is the president and CEO of Trilith Studios, currently the largest production facility in the state. Set across nearly 1,000 acres in Fayetteville, Trilith Studios can accommodate productions at any scale but most of their soundstages are designed for big productions.
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of Tucker in DeKalb County. It will become one of the...
Metro area mourns passing of daughter of civil rights giant
ATLANTA — Justine Boyd says it’s one of the most heartwarming videos she ever recorded. “She’d always ask her dad to sing her a song that he’d sing to her when she was a little girl, and one of her favorites was ‘You Are My Sunshine,’” Boyd said.
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
While it is true that's is not recommended to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's perfectly ok to have some nice, crispy fries and a good burger, from time to time. It's truly all about balance. So if you are eating mostly healthy food, and are looking for good burger spots in Georgia where you can go out with your friends occasionally, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you love a good burger. All of these places are known to serve delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to check them out.
gradickcommunications.com
Rabies cases up to five in Carroll County
The Georgia Public Health Laboratory has confirmed a bat in Bowdon and a fox in Roopville have tested positive for rabies. Both incidences involved encounters with a human and a dog. The incident in Bowdon occurred when a bat was captured in a home on August 8 in the vicinity...
allongeorgia.com
Workwear Retailer Duluth Trading Company to Build Distribution Center & Create 300+ Jobs in Bartow County
Duluth Trading Company, a casual wear, workwear, and accessory retailer for men and women, will build a new distribution and fulfillment facility in Adairsville. The new facility will create more than 300 new jobs and represents an investment of $53 million in Bartow County. “We are excited to welcome an...
Eater
Take Note of These Four Restaurant Openings Around Atlanta
The Bun Factory recently opened in the former Melody Hot Pot (and before that Chef Liu) space at Pinetree Plaza on Buford Highway. The restaurant serves a mix of Chinese dumplings and dim sum as well as Thai and Malaysian fare, including red curry chicken and Penang curry, among other dishes listed on its extensive menu.
thecitymenus.com
Temple native trains to be a U.S. Navy Future Warfighter
GREAT LAKES, Ill. – Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors. At Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), instructors at advanced technical schools teach sailors to be highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters, while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.
Newnan Times-Herald
Area residents speak out during public hearings at the Coweta BOC meeting
At the Coweta County Commission meeting on Tuesday, local residents decried the rising tax bills they were expecting from the county. Terry Zoeller told the commissioners that this year the assessed value of his land increased 77 percent, his home increased 25 percent, a total increase of 30 percent. Even with the rollback of less than 1 mill, he expects to see his tax bill increase.
