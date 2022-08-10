A 31-year-old man could face murder and other charges after a Hillsboro woman’s body was found at a landfill, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday. Sheriff’s detectives said that during an investigation into the disappearance of Kaylee Birdzell they received information that Fabian Albert Hernandez had murdered Birdzell, 27, and put her body in the garbage at an apartment complex. They later found Birdzell’s remains at a landfill in Benton County.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO