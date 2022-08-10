Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily Scarvie
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Suspect flees after random NW Portland attack leaves man injured
A man is recovering from injuries after he said he was randomly attacked by a stranger around 1 p.m. Thursday in northeast Portland.
WashCo DA talks catalytic convertor theft ring bust, ‘quality of life’ crime
After 14 people were indicted this week for their alleged involvement in a “theft ring” involving thousands of catalytic convertors, Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton talked to KOIN 6 News about the importance of prosecuting these crimes.
kptv.com
One injured in shooting along Historic Columbia River Highway
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies responded Friday night to a shooting along the Columbia River Highway. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 9 p.m. to the 28400 block of the Historic Columbia River Highway after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found one man with a gunshot to his arm.
Fatal crash in Ridgefield leaves one dead, another injured
One man died in a fatal crash in Ridgefield according to Washington State Patrol.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Multiple’ Life Flight crews respond to SR-503 crash
Multiple LifeFlight helicopters and ambulances rushed to the scene of a crash that closed SR-503 in both directions Saturday night.
KGW
PHOTOS: Clackamas County skydiver rescue
On Friday evening, firefighters in Clackamas County responded to help a skydiver who became stuck 40 feet above the ground after getting snagged on a tree near the community of Mulino. Using a ladder truck, fire crews got the skydiver down without any reported injuries. On Friday evening, firefighters in...
Man arrested in killing of woman in Washington County, dumping her body in garbage
A 31-year-old man could face murder and other charges after a Hillsboro woman’s body was found at a landfill, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday. Sheriff’s detectives said that during an investigation into the disappearance of Kaylee Birdzell they received information that Fabian Albert Hernandez had murdered Birdzell, 27, and put her body in the garbage at an apartment complex. They later found Birdzell’s remains at a landfill in Benton County.
14 charged in Oregon connected to multi-state catalytic converter theft ring
A catalytic converter trafficking bust ended with more than a dozen people being indicted on July 29, the Beaverton Police Department announced Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
Man found in ‘serious condition’ in Vancouver field; suspect in custody
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department took a Vancouver man into custody after another man was sent to the hospital in serious condition Thursday. Vancouver P.D. says officers arrived in the 2700 block of NE Arnold Road just after 4:30 p.m. on reports of an injured man, laying in a field.
kptv.com
Neighbors react after raid uncovers catalytic converter trafficking ring in Lake Oswego
Clackamas County elections clerk questioned again after voters get wrong pamphlets. The elections clerk in Clackamas County is in the hot seat following another ballot blunder. Man pleads for end to violence after he says cousin was killed in SE Portland shooting. One man is dead after a shooting in...
Reo’s Ribs damaged by fire 3rd time in 5 years
Around 2 a.m. Saturday, a fire started near the door of the eatery, 4211 NE Sandy Boulevard, and extended inside, PFR officials told KOIN 6 News. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and no one was hurt.
KXL
Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Busted, 14 Indicted
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A theft ring dealing in catalytic converters that reached into six states has been busted with 14 people facing indictments. Beaverton Police started investigating the operation in January of 2021. Last week, search warrants were served at eight locations including one on the waterfront in Lake Oswego. More than 3,000 catalytic converters were seized along with hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, a high-end vehicle and jewelry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KXL
Portland Fire Investigates Arson In Northeast
Portland, Ore. – An arson investigation is happening right now at a vacant building in Northeast Portland. Lt. Laurent Picard with Portland Fire and Rescue says the fire was intentional. “From the exterior of the building with combustibles set on fire.” He says the fire extended into the wall of the Warehouse.
Authorities seek help solving 2019 ‘suspicious deaths’ in Mount Hood National Forest
Officials are asking for the public's help solving the "suspicious deaths" of a man and woman found in the Mount Hood National Forest on Aug. 12, 2019.
100K-pound construction machine topples, trapping operator in Portland
An operator is trapped after a construction crane tipped over with them still inside on Friday, pinning them inside.
Police: One dead in Southeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police launched an investigation Wednesday night after one person was shot and killed in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood of Southeast Portland. Officers from the Portland Police Bureau's east precinct and the Focused Intervention Team responded shortly after 9 p.m. to a report of the shooting, heading...
kptv.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Hwy 30; eastbound lanes closed
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - All lanes of eastbound Highway 30 are closed after a serious crash in northwest Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said a motorcycle and vehicle collided. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Two people in the other...
They were neighbors, until a move. Then he died at their doorstep.
He lived one block from the couple in Northeast Portland. Then they bought a new house in 2019. On July 10, he died by gunshot on the front steps of their new home, less than four miles west in the King neighborhood. What happened in between is alleged in a...
'Without the camera, we would've never known': Thief steals from woman's NE Portland apartment while she sleeps
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman in Northeast Portland said an intruder walked into her home, stayed for 20 minutes and stole several valuables last weekend — all while she slept in her bedroom. Misha Pierce told KGW she only found out about the intruder by watching back the...
KXL
How bad is catalytic converter theft right now?
Catalytic converters can be worth a ton of cash, so of course criminals have been stealing them left and right, but a major law enforcement operation put a stopper to one of the biggest theft rings in the country. For more information, Lars speaks with Officer Matt Henderson, who is the Public Information Officer for the Beaverton, Oregon Police Department.
Comments / 0