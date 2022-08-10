ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

kptv.com

One injured in shooting along Historic Columbia River Highway

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies responded Friday night to a shooting along the Columbia River Highway. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 9 p.m. to the 28400 block of the Historic Columbia River Highway after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found one man with a gunshot to his arm.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Beaverton, OR
Oregon State
Washington State
Beaverton, OR
Oregon Crime & Safety
KGW

PHOTOS: Clackamas County skydiver rescue

On Friday evening, firefighters in Clackamas County responded to help a skydiver who became stuck 40 feet above the ground after getting snagged on a tree near the community of Mulino. Using a ladder truck, fire crews got the skydiver down without any reported injuries. On Friday evening, firefighters in...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Man arrested in killing of woman in Washington County, dumping her body in garbage

A 31-year-old man could face murder and other charges after a Hillsboro woman’s body was found at a landfill, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday. Sheriff’s detectives said that during an investigation into the disappearance of Kaylee Birdzell they received information that Fabian Albert Hernandez had murdered Birdzell, 27, and put her body in the garbage at an apartment complex. They later found Birdzell’s remains at a landfill in Benton County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KXL

Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Busted, 14 Indicted

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A theft ring dealing in catalytic converters that reached into six states has been busted with 14 people facing indictments. Beaverton Police started investigating the operation in January of 2021. Last week, search warrants were served at eight locations including one on the waterfront in Lake Oswego. More than 3,000 catalytic converters were seized along with hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, a high-end vehicle and jewelry.
BEAVERTON, OR
KXL

Portland Fire Investigates Arson In Northeast

Portland, Ore. – An arson investigation is happening right now at a vacant building in Northeast Portland. Lt. Laurent Picard with Portland Fire and Rescue says the fire was intentional. “From the exterior of the building with combustibles set on fire.” He says the fire extended into the wall of the Warehouse.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Police: One dead in Southeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police launched an investigation Wednesday night after one person was shot and killed in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood of Southeast Portland. Officers from the Portland Police Bureau's east precinct and the Focused Intervention Team responded shortly after 9 p.m. to a report of the shooting, heading...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Hwy 30; eastbound lanes closed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - All lanes of eastbound Highway 30 are closed after a serious crash in northwest Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said a motorcycle and vehicle collided. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Two people in the other...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

How bad is catalytic converter theft right now?

Catalytic converters can be worth a ton of cash, so of course criminals have been stealing them left and right, but a major law enforcement operation put a stopper to one of the biggest theft rings in the country. For more information, Lars speaks with Officer Matt Henderson, who is the Public Information Officer for the Beaverton, Oregon Police Department.
BEAVERTON, OR

