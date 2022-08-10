Let’s be honest, the Child Catcher is still terrifying and ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ is still weird

Read full article on original website
Fans sound off on the overlooked IPs that could be potential Hollywood goldmines
It’s become a running joke at this point to say that there are hardly any movies, TV shows, or properties in general that are safe from being recycled, reinvented, remade, or rebooted by the Hollywood machine, but fans have started sounding off on the overlooked or unloved IP that could turn out to be a potential goldmine.
Surprisingly, ‘Star Wars’ fans don’t want to see Darth Vader get his own show
After the success of The Mandalorian, the Star Wars franchise has begun to expand the stories of their well-known characters through various Disney Plus shows. From the bounty hunter Boba Fett to Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, it seems like everyone we knew growing up is likely to come back through either a one-off cameo or their own solo show. It seems like not everyone is keen on having old fan favorites return on screen, however, especially for the franchise’s original big bad himself, Darth Vader.
A supernatural superhero thriller takes a dark turn on streaming
There’s no rule that says superhero stories need to be fast-paced, fun-filled, and candy-colored tales of costumed crimefighters, and you get the feeling that even prominent enemy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Martin Scorsese would have gotten a kick out of last year’s The Innocents. While not strictly...
MCU mainstays share the single scenes that changed their minds on a character they didn’t care for
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is stacked from top to bottom with icons, fan favorites, and cult heroes, but not everyone instantly warms to each new face introduced into the world’s biggest and most popular franchise. Perhaps the best example to date is Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, who spent her...
A satirically surreal sci-fi confuses and confounds streaming crowds
It was inevitable that Vivarium was going to split opinion down the middle when it was released for mass consumption in March 2020, with the first reactions emanating from the premiere at the previous year’s Cannes Film Festival hinting that the surrealist sci-fi psychological horror wasn’t going to be for everyone.
Denise Dowse, ‘Beverly Hills: 90210’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star, Dead At 64
Actress Denise Dowse, known for her work on Beverly Hills: 90210 and Grey’s Anatomy, died on Saturday at 64 years old. The actress has been in a coma and word came down on Saturday night that she is now dead. “I want to take this moment to thank our...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
10 best Apple TV+ original movie, ranked
Apple TV+ first launched back in 2019, but has quickly made a name for themselves in the constantly growing streaming landscape. Of course, this was no spunky upstart. Apple TV+ is a company with insanely deep pockets and, over their three years of existence, they’ve shown a willingness to invest heavily in their film production. What’s perhaps most impressive is the wide-range of films, both fiction and non-fiction, they’ve produced over that time. Not content to stay in one lane, they’ve released everything from deep animated folktales to feel-good indie dramas with pretty successful results. We ranked the 10 best movies Apple TV+ has released, from worst to best.
When is the Funko Pop movie coming out?
Funko is a leading pop culture lifestyle brand that includes vinyl figurines, action toys, plush, apparel, board games, housewares, NFTs, and accessories. According to its website, it’s the world’s largest proprietor of licenses, allowing entertainment enthusiasts to display their zeal through the products. One of the leading products...
Kevin Smith plans to open a film school summer camp
The director who proved that you don’t need film school wants to open a film school in his soon-to-be-bought theater. We kid, of course. Not everyone can have the luck and determination that Kevin Smith had when he shot Clerks as a college dropout on a sleepless, lightless schedule that would make a soldier shudder, so we applaud his effort to ease the journey for aspiring filmmakers. On his FatMan Beyond podcast (as transcribed by ComicBook.com), Smith explained why he chose to host the school in New Jersey’s Atlantic Moviehouse, which he is set to own in mid-September:
‘The Sandman’ stars ask fans to ship their characters, forgetting they’re siblings
What with all the serial killers, waking nightmares, and whatnot, The Sandman‘s first season wasn’t exactly a romcom, but fans being fans, a few ships have nevertheless risen up to capture viewers’ attentions. Folks would love for Tom Sturridge’s Dream to find love in future seasons, for instance. Just hopefully not with another member of the Endless. Why is that a risk? Because a couple of cast-members of the Netflix hit want fans to be shipping their characters, despite the fact they play siblings.
Warner Bros. has three contingency plans for ‘The Flash’ in light of ongoing Ezra Miller situation
All is not good in Flash land. It’s become the biggest irony of the DCEU that, while projects that enjoyed a lot of positive buzz, such as Batgirl, have been shelved, The Flash is still on its way, despite the ever-growing number of troubling headlines featuring the name of the movie’s star, Ezra Miller. In light of the Justice League actor being charged with a felony burglary earlier this week, the latest word has it that Warner Bros. has drawn up three contingency plans for the Scarlet Speedster’s solo film.
Lin-Manuel Miranda condemns the church that made the illegal Hamilton musical
Lin-Manuel Miranda has spoken about the illegal Hamilton production by The Door McAllen Church in Texas after clips of the musical were circulated on social media. Miranda posted a statement on Twitter, where he thanked everyone who reached out to him and notified him and his team about this “illegal and unauthorized” production. Miranda also shared a statement underneath his tweet from the Dramatists Guild, a national organization for those in the musical industry, who also called out the Texas church.
Stephen King shares his uniquely unusual idea for a ‘Predator’ crossover
Stephen King is known to pepper many of his works with references and Easter Eggs that nod towards his own back catalogue, while the Predator franchise is no stranger to crossovers of its own across film, video games, comic books, and other forms of media. We’re not expecting the two to meet any time soon, but the legendary author has a suggestion nonetheless.
Streaming crowds tool up for a colossal comic book flop that somehow still succeeded
Usually, it’s pretty easy to determine what movies can justifiably be deemed indisputable failures, but the normal logic most definitely doesn’t apply to James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. On paper, the hybrid of sequel and reboot was an unmitigated disaster, failing to recoup its mammoth $185 million...
A sky high horror spreads its bloodied wings on the Netflix charts
Given its status as one of the horror genre’s most popular offshoots, Netflix’s relentless desire to monopolize the market for original streaming content was always going to see the company dive headfirst into vampire territory across both film and television. However, almost every in-house bloodsucking project so far has arguably been left wanting, with the sole exception of Blood Red Sky.
‘She-Hulk’ director speaks out on those Jessica Jones rumors
When the Disney Plus series that eventually became She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was first announced, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans instantly placed Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones at the top of their cameo wish-list. After all, the rights to the street-level favorites had reverted back...
‘Warcraft’ director wonders if ‘Terminator’ could learn from ‘Prey,’ fans suggest he does it himself
Despite directing the single highest-grossing video game adaptation ever made, Duncan Jones‘ Warcraft didn’t turn enough of a profit to justify a sequel, even if the lavish and opulent fantasy epic still boasts a vocal and vociferous fanbase. The filmmaker’s next feature will see him tackle sci-fi comic...
10 shows to watch after you’ve binged ‘The Sandman’
It’s barely been a week since The Sandman was released on Netflix, but the fantasy drama continues to make strides. The comic book adaptation had been stuck in development Hell for several years, but its rapid success made it worth the wait. Starring Tom Sturridge as the protagonist, Dream,...
Do the Avengers get paid?
They may be Earth’s mightiest heroes, but are they Earth’s best-paid heroes? The superhero vocation seems to be part of the gig economy at best, but you’d think that The Avengers, who have literally saved the entire planet and even the entire universe, would rate a comfortable pay scale with full benefits from someone. If not the government, then at least S.H.I.E.L.D., or even Tony Stark. Do the Avengers make scale for assembling? Or does Captain America have to drive for Uber on his days off from punching out Hydra agents?
