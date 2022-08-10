ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Let’s be honest, the Child Catcher is still terrifying and ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ is still weird

By Ashley Marie
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans sound off on the overlooked IPs that could be potential Hollywood goldmines

It’s become a running joke at this point to say that there are hardly any movies, TV shows, or properties in general that are safe from being recycled, reinvented, remade, or rebooted by the Hollywood machine, but fans have started sounding off on the overlooked or unloved IP that could turn out to be a potential goldmine.
TV SHOWS
wegotthiscovered.com

Surprisingly, ‘Star Wars’ fans don’t want to see Darth Vader get his own show

After the success of The Mandalorian, the Star Wars franchise has begun to expand the stories of their well-known characters through various Disney Plus shows. From the bounty hunter Boba Fett to Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, it seems like everyone we knew growing up is likely to come back through either a one-off cameo or their own solo show. It seems like not everyone is keen on having old fan favorites return on screen, however, especially for the franchise’s original big bad himself, Darth Vader.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A supernatural superhero thriller takes a dark turn on streaming

There’s no rule that says superhero stories need to be fast-paced, fun-filled, and candy-colored tales of costumed crimefighters, and you get the feeling that even prominent enemy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Martin Scorsese would have gotten a kick out of last year’s The Innocents. While not strictly...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sally Ann Howes
wegotthiscovered.com

A satirically surreal sci-fi confuses and confounds streaming crowds

It was inevitable that Vivarium was going to split opinion down the middle when it was released for mass consumption in March 2020, with the first reactions emanating from the premiere at the previous year’s Cannes Film Festival hinting that the surrealist sci-fi psychological horror wasn’t going to be for everyone.
MOVIES
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

10 best Apple TV+ original movie, ranked

Apple TV+ first launched back in 2019, but has quickly made a name for themselves in the constantly growing streaming landscape. Of course, this was no spunky upstart. Apple TV+ is a company with insanely deep pockets and, over their three years of existence, they’ve shown a willingness to invest heavily in their film production. What’s perhaps most impressive is the wide-range of films, both fiction and non-fiction, they’ve produced over that time. Not content to stay in one lane, they’ve released everything from deep animated folktales to feel-good indie dramas with pretty successful results. We ranked the 10 best movies Apple TV+ has released, from worst to best.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Movies#Child Catcher#So Weird
wegotthiscovered.com

When is the Funko Pop movie coming out?

Funko is a leading pop culture lifestyle brand that includes vinyl figurines, action toys, plush, apparel, board games, housewares, NFTs, and accessories. According to its website, it’s the world’s largest proprietor of licenses, allowing entertainment enthusiasts to display their zeal through the products. One of the leading products...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Smith plans to open a film school summer camp

The director who proved that you don’t need film school wants to open a film school in his soon-to-be-bought theater. We kid, of course. Not everyone can have the luck and determination that Kevin Smith had when he shot Clerks as a college dropout on a sleepless, lightless schedule that would make a soldier shudder, so we applaud his effort to ease the journey for aspiring filmmakers. On his FatMan Beyond podcast (as transcribed by ComicBook.com), Smith explained why he chose to host the school in New Jersey’s Atlantic Moviehouse, which he is set to own in mid-September:
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Sandman’ stars ask fans to ship their characters, forgetting they’re siblings

What with all the serial killers, waking nightmares, and whatnot, The Sandman‘s first season wasn’t exactly a romcom, but fans being fans, a few ships have nevertheless risen up to capture viewers’ attentions. Folks would love for Tom Sturridge’s Dream to find love in future seasons, for instance. Just hopefully not with another member of the Endless. Why is that a risk? Because a couple of cast-members of the Netflix hit want fans to be shipping their characters, despite the fact they play siblings.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Warner Bros. has three contingency plans for ‘The Flash’ in light of ongoing Ezra Miller situation

All is not good in Flash land. It’s become the biggest irony of the DCEU that, while projects that enjoyed a lot of positive buzz, such as Batgirl, have been shelved, The Flash is still on its way, despite the ever-growing number of troubling headlines featuring the name of the movie’s star, Ezra Miller. In light of the Justice League actor being charged with a felony burglary earlier this week, the latest word has it that Warner Bros. has drawn up three contingency plans for the Scarlet Speedster’s solo film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda condemns the church that made the illegal Hamilton musical

Lin-Manuel Miranda has spoken about the illegal Hamilton production by The Door McAllen Church in Texas after clips of the musical were circulated on social media. Miranda posted a statement on Twitter, where he thanked everyone who reached out to him and notified him and his team about this “illegal and unauthorized” production. Miranda also shared a statement underneath his tweet from the Dramatists Guild, a national organization for those in the musical industry, who also called out the Texas church.
RELIGION
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King shares his uniquely unusual idea for a ‘Predator’ crossover

Stephen King is known to pepper many of his works with references and Easter Eggs that nod towards his own back catalogue, while the Predator franchise is no stranger to crossovers of its own across film, video games, comic books, and other forms of media. We’re not expecting the two to meet any time soon, but the legendary author has a suggestion nonetheless.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A sky high horror spreads its bloodied wings on the Netflix charts

Given its status as one of the horror genre’s most popular offshoots, Netflix’s relentless desire to monopolize the market for original streaming content was always going to see the company dive headfirst into vampire territory across both film and television. However, almost every in-house bloodsucking project so far has arguably been left wanting, with the sole exception of Blood Red Sky.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ director speaks out on those Jessica Jones rumors

When the Disney Plus series that eventually became She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was first announced, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans instantly placed Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones at the top of their cameo wish-list. After all, the rights to the street-level favorites had reverted back...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

10 shows to watch after you’ve binged ‘The Sandman’

It’s barely been a week since The Sandman was released on Netflix, but the fantasy drama continues to make strides. The comic book adaptation had been stuck in development Hell for several years, but its rapid success made it worth the wait. Starring Tom Sturridge as the protagonist, Dream,...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Do the Avengers get paid?

They may be Earth’s mightiest heroes, but are they Earth’s best-paid heroes? The superhero vocation seems to be part of the gig economy at best, but you’d think that The Avengers, who have literally saved the entire planet and even the entire universe, would rate a comfortable pay scale with full benefits from someone. If not the government, then at least S.H.I.E.L.D., or even Tony Stark. Do the Avengers make scale for assembling? Or does Captain America have to drive for Uber on his days off from punching out Hydra agents?
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy