newscenter1.tv
Rapid City families treated to shopping sprees to get kids back-to-school ready
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Thanks to Love Inc., several families in the Rapid City area got some much needed help with their children’s back-to-school shopping early Saturday morning. Every year, Love Inc. teams up with local churches and organizations in the community for their annual Clothe-A-Kid event, which...
newscenter1.tv
Hot Rods for Hatcheries Car Show raises funds for D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery
SPEARFISH, S.D. — You wouldn’t normally use something like fish and cars in the same sentence, usually. But the two items went hand-in-hand Saturday in Spearfish at the DC Booth Fish Hatchery to raise money for the free family attraction. Through the Hot Rods for Hatcheries Car Show,...
newscenter1.tv
Back to School Splash Bash excites in Main Street Square
RAPID CITY, S.D. — If you were a little warm on Saturday, Main Street Square was the place to be. The square was packed with kids, water slides, vendors and food trucks as a part of the Back to School Splash Bash. Organizers say the bash is about giving...
newscenter1.tv
Last Chance Motorcycle Club helps bikers keep sobriety
STURGIS, S.D. — The Rally is known for it’s good times and loud parties. Many Rally goers might have a beer in their hand, but Last Chance Motorcycle Club members will not. The group is a sobriety organization and they help other bikers stay sober. One ride at...
newscenter1.tv
Redrum Motorcycle Club takes to the road to help homeless veterans
RAPID CITY, S.D. — In the second year of a partnership between Indian Motorcycles and Redrum Motorcycle Club, what they call the Veteran Warriors Honor Ride took place as riders took to the road to help Rapid City’s homeless population. Members part of the Veterans Affairs on Pine...
KELOLAND TV
Bikers from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begin the trek home
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Bikers are starting to head home after spending time at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. After a full week in the Black Hills, Michele McCarthy and her group are headed back to Massachusetts. “It was our first time here so it was a...
newscenter1.tv
People enjoy the Farmer’s Market to buy their groceries locally
RAPID CITY, S.D. — For National Farmer’s Market Week, the Black Hills Farmer’s Market celebrated with its fourth year of a crafty race Saturday. The Fourth Annual Great Zucchini Race let market visitors make a vehicle from the squash, and decorate it as well before putting it to the test.
Bikers choose this Airbnb for Sturgis Rally
Termes is a musician who travels for his work. When the pandemic hit in 2020, the work started drying up when the pandemic hit in 2020. Termes splits his time between Bozeman, Montana, and Spearfish but in 2020, he was worried about income and wanted to be around family.
newscenter1.tv
Gut Check participants experience mental and physical demands of soldiers
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Against gunfire and rough terrain, it can be hard to imagine the challenges that soldiers have to go through. The South Dakota Army National Guard (SDANG) brought these challenges to light with its Second Annual Gut Check, a 10K obstacle course mud run at Camp Rapid for over 400 people.
Black Hills Pioneer
Motorcycling icon killed in Sturgis racing accident
STURGIS — The motorcycling community lost a great man Wednesday when Ron “Ronster” Brefka died of injuries sustained in a crash during motorcycle races at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Tuesday. Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Director Leah Whaley had just hosted Brefka, 59, and other friends for lasagna night...
newscenter1.tv
Feeding South Dakota the recipient of a bountiful donation for ending hunger across the state
SPEARFISH, S.D.— Feeding South Dakota received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation for their first-ever “Believe in Local” grant campaign, which will be used to end hunger across the entire state. 40 non-profits across the bank’s 14-state reach will receive...
KEVN
As some bikers quit the Sturgis Rally, another group rolls in
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Wednesday marks the halfway point of the Sturgis Rally but that doesn’t mean it’s the same crowd that has been roaming the streets of Sturgis all week. Some bikers choose only to come to one part of the Rally, either the beginning or the...
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis leaves its mark on one man – and for a good reason
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. — Michael Anderson from Oregon is leaving the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with a very special gift for his wife, Joyce. “The one I picked is a pinup girl of my wife, and she doesn’t know it,” Anderson said, pointing to a nearly finished tattoo on his upper-right arm. “It’s a bit of a surprise.”
newscenter1.tv
“Hope in the Heartland” to Premiere in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The film, “Hope in the Heartland: Closing the Health Care Gap,” is set to have its Rapid City premiere on August 16th, 2022. Additional screenings will also take place in Aberdeen and Sioux Falls. The short film, produced by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) and South Dakota film director Wes Eisenhauer, showcases three stories from hardworking South Dakotans who have experienced tremendous barriers to care for themselves and their families.
KELOLAND TV
Backstage at the Full Throttle Saloon
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — They call it the biggest biker bar in the world. It’s in Sturgis of course. The ‘Full Throttle Saloon’ is iconic and even had its own television show. That’s why during the Motorcycle Rally, bikers flock to the ‘Full Throttle’ for a...
newscenter1.tv
Meade County Sheriff to say goodbye to the Sturgis Rally soon
STURGIS, S.D. – With the last media briefing Friday afternoon, conversation centered on Sheriff Ron Merwin since he’s nearly done working his last Rally. Merwin has been sheriff since 1990, but has been around for 40 of the 82 rallies. “It’s kind of bittersweet,” he said. “My first...
newscenter1.tv
Road work in Western Rapid City preparing to wrap up
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Road work in the West Chicago and Omaha Street area of Rapid City could be wrapping up soon. According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the three-year project to expand the number of east and west-bound lanes will be completed in weeks. By adding the extra lane, officials are aiming to effectively increase the flow of traffic in the area.
newscenter1.tv
Overnight crashes in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Two crashes involving vehicles in Rapid City occurred during the evening hours of August 10. The first crash occurred around 10:00 pm. Rapid City police were called to an area along Omaha and 3rd Street regarding a report of a passenger vehicle heading westbound on Omaha Street that had hit a pedestrian. Medical units arrived on-scene and brought the pedestrian to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
custercountychronicle.com
SAR responds to injured rock climber
Custer County Search and Rescue (SAR) and Custer Ambulance Service was dispatched July 30 at 2:04 p.m. for a report of an injured rock climber who had fallen 30 feet from a spire along the Needles Highway, just up the road from the Cathedral Spires Trailhead parking area. SAR officials say the climber’s rope probably saved him from a longer fall but the report stated he had landed on some rocks, making it likely a serious situation.
