flackbroadcasting.com
Troopers: Local man charged in town of Lee domestic dispute
LEE- A man from Oneida County is faced with various accusations stemming from complaints of a domestic incident earlier this week, authorities say. Matthew A. Bush, 25, of Lee, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lee) Thursday afternoon. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of menacing in the second-degree (weapon), criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth-degree (w/intent to use).
State Police searching for missing Herkimer teen
The search is on for Cruise T. Desjardins, 14, of German Flatts. Police say that the teen was last seen around 8:30 pm on August 11 on McKensy Place in town
Fulton County man allegedly impersonates deputy
A 62-year-old man was arrested by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday after a complaint that he falsely identified himself as an employee of the Sheriff's Office.
Death of Premature Baby Reported at Onondaga County Justice Center
The death of a premature baby has been reported at the Onondaga County Justice Center. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they are investigating an incident that occurred on August 2nd at around 4:53a where a 35 year old woman was found by county deputies in her cell having a medical emergency. Medical staff at the center discovered she had given birth and was taken to Crouse Hospital where the infant was pronounced dead.
flackbroadcasting.com
Ongoing meth investigations result in arrest, charges filed against five Lewis County residents
LEWIS COUNTY, NY- Five North Country people are all faced with various drug related accusations, stemming from ongoing meth investigations. On Wednesday, the Lewis County Drug Task Force announced the arrest of Lucas W. Dafoe, 32, of Port Leyden, NY for criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance in the third-degree, along with criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance in the fifth-degree.
informnny.com
Ogdensburg traffic stop leads to drug arrest
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A traffic stop lead to a drug arrest in the City of Ogdensburg. According to NYSP, 45-year-old Jason A. Montroy of Canton was pulled over on State Route 37 in Ogdensburg on August 11 for speeding. However, when pulled over, Montroy was found to be...
localsyr.com
UPDATE: More details released on Scriba homicide, victim named
(UPDATE 8/12/2022 11 a.m.) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s office shared more details on the homicide in Scriba on Thursday evening. The sheriff’s office revealed that the 64-year-old victim’s name was Stephen Falise. Officials believe that he was shot multiple times in the back by Donald Coon while operating his tractor.
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man charged with felony offense in wake of shoplifting investigation
LERAY- A North Country man is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a shoplifting investigation, authorities say. Travis J. Dailey, 38, of Carthage, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Watertown) Thursday afternoon. He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the fourth-degree (property value exceeding $1,000).
wwnytv.com
Police to crack down on fast drivers this week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Drivers - slow down. Police officers will be cracking down on speeding. Governor Hochul announced that law enforcement agencies throughout the entire state will have more patrol cars on the roads next week to target speeding. The reason is because this week - August 14...
cnyhomepage.com
UPD looking for woman in Grand Larceny investigation
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in a Grand Larceny investigation after an incident that took place at the Walmart on Horatio Street in North Utica on July 22nd. If you know the identity of the woman shown in the images...
Teacher’s Aide Arrested for Alleged Inappropriate Relationship with Child Under Age 11
A Oswego County teacher's aide is facing multiple charges following an investigation into alleged inappropriate interaction with a child. A search warrant was executed by members of the New York State Police (NYSO) barracks in Fulton on Friday, August 12, 2022 at a home located at Three Cherry Street in Phoenix, New York.
informnny.com
Ogdensburg woman arrested in relation to Dollar General theft
OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Ogdensburg was arrested following an incident earlier this summer. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a larceny in the Town of Oswegatchie on July 2. An investigation alleged that 37-year-old Tara M. Redmond stole several items from...
localsyr.com
‘Bring Narcan:’ NewsChannel 9 obtains audio from apparent drug overdose involving Madison County candidate
NELSON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When friends of Bradley Moses, a Madison County assistant district attorney, were attempting to revive him from what deputies call a drug overdose and calling 911, an inadvertent call to Cazenovia Village Court resulted in some of the chaos getting recorded over a voicemail system.
Utica Police Seek to Identify Individual Connected to Criminal Mischief Investigation
UTICA, NY – Police in Utica are investigating an undisclosed act of criminal mischief that...
Mohawk man allegedly steals from storage unit
A Herkimer County man has been arrested after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility.
urbancny.com
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man charged with felony grand larceny in Pamelia, State Police say
PAMELIA- A North Country man is faced with a felony offense stemming from a weapon investigation, authorities say. Terence M. Williams, 57, of Carthage, NY was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the third-degree.
informnny.com
St. Lawrence County hit-and-run leads to DWI arrest
HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have released details regarding a hit-and-run investigation in St. Lawrence County. According to NYSP, on August 8, a victim’s vehicle was struck by a 2021 Dodge Ram operated by 21-year-old Payton Smith of Redwood. State Police said that Smith was...
wwnytv.com
Gouverneur Rescue Squad says grant will benefit entire county
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Federal funds for a St. Lawrence County ambulance squad will bring newer equipment and advanced training. To help bring hands-on training and education to first responders, the Gouverneur Rescue Squad is receiving $130,000 in federal grant money. “The way that money can be used for...
Amish man hospitalized after car-buggy crash, troopers say
Le Ray, N.Y. — An Amish man was hospitalized Monday after a minivan hit a horse-drawn buggy from behind in Jefferson County Monday, troopers said. Joe Swartzentruber, 29, of Evans Mills, was in the buggy heading north on State Route 37 in Le Ray at about 2:32 p.m., according to a news release from the State Police.
