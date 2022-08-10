Read full article on original website
Walmart donates $2,500 to Rathgeber Hospitality House
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Walmart store on Central Freeway in Wichita Falls gave back to the community by gifting a nonprofit Rathgeber Hospitality House a $2,500 check. The house provides a home-away-from-home at an affordable price for families with a loved one in the hospital. “We rely solely...
Veterans, community members gather for funeral of homeless veteran
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Veterans and community members came together Friday morning to give one final salute to a Wichita Falls veteran who passed away recently. US Army Private First Class Casey McCain was a homeless veteran, something that veteran organizations are saying is an issue in Wichita County that needs to be fixed.
Fresh 48 issued after child shot at River Bend Nature Center
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a child was struck by a shot at the River Bend Nature Center on Thursday. This is an ongoing investigation and WFPD is looking for tips and information that might help. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have also issued a Fresh 48 in this case, meaning that a tip leading to an arrest could earn you an expanded cash reward.
Clay Co. employee arrested for embezzlement
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A Clay County employee has reportedly been arrested for embezzlement. Maribel Longoria was arrested on a charge of misappropriation of fiduciary/financial property over $300K on Aug. 11. Longoria was the tax assessor-collector for Clay County. An investigative report obtained by News Channel 6 states Longoria...
Base Camp Lindsey teams up with organizations to help veterans
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One entity that is working toward getting veterans off the street is Base Camp Lindsey. They are still in the process of opening their veteran housing building, needing construction on the interior to be done as well as money to afford the cost, but in the meantime they are still finding ways to help veterans by teaming up with other organizations as part of the veteran coalition.
Manhunt suspect arrested by law enforcement
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The subject of a multi-agency manhunt was captured and arrested on Friday. 23-year-old Kaleb Coleman was taken into custody on Maurine and Central Freeway by Wichita Falls police officers, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff David Duke said he wanted to thank...
Child hit by bullet at River Bend Nature Center
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An 18-month-old boy was struck in the leg by a bullet while visiting the River Bend Nature Center Thursday afternoon. The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the RBNC at 4:42 p.m. on Thursday in response to a gunshots call. WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper...
How Sikes Senter Mall is surviving despite the closing of 40 thousand U.S malls in years to come
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Sikes Senter mall has been a hot topic recently as several big box stores have left and some say they are planning to leave. With online shopping and these retailers leaving some residents feel like the mall is dying, but owners are offering something you can’t buy online, experience.
Farmers Market Association, Downtown Development ready to move on
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Farmers Market Association has announced it’s new home after not being able to reach an agreement with Downtown Wichita Falls Development. The association is moving a few blocks away from the downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market at 8th and Ohio streets. Starting Aug. 20, there will be two farmers markets in the downtown area.
Hot into the Weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will rise to 100 or higher this weekend with low humidity and high fire weather concerns. We’ll keep it hot into early next week before a cold front heads our way with some rain chances around Wednesday and for the latter half of next week.
Summer’s Last Blast returns to Vernon
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re looking for something exciting to fire up your weekend then we’ve got just the thing for you. The 33rd Summer’s Last Blast returns to Vernon. The 4-day event starts off with a car show on Main Street at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, and continues with a burnout contest on Friday. Then, it all wraps up Saturday evening with the famous Nostalgic Cruise.
Volunteers needed for Hotter’N Hell Hundred
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hotter’N Hell Hundred is right around the corner and your help is needed to make this annual event a success. It’s one of the oldest and largest cycling events in the nation, and it brings in thousands of riders from across the globe to Wichita Falls.
Crime of the week: Men wanted for passing counterfeit money
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department’s financial crimes detectives are looking for two men who are wanted in connection to passing counterfeit money at multiple locations around Texoma. Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint has more with Friday’s Crime of the week. “Having counterfeit money being...
Hot into early Next Week Before a Break
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will rise up close to 100 or above by the weekend, lasting into next week. Humidity will be low with a nice breeze and high fire weather. A stronger front arrives later next week with a nice drop in temperatures along with some rain chances.
EXPLAINER: What’s happening in the Justin Love case?
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Judge Bob Brotherton granted Justin Love’s defense team the chance to respond to prosecutors’ arguments against their appeal on Friday. His team now has until 5 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2022, to file their response. Love was sentenced to life in prison after...
Alice is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Alice is a calm cat who loves to lay around and relax. If you’re interested in adopting...
Zena and Zane are looking for their forever homes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Conni Marshall with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Cassidy Diamond in the studio to talk about two dogs named Zane and Zena. They about three months old and are...
Another cold front is on the way
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 101 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 74 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 102 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 74 with generally clear skies.
