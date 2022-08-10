Read full article on original website
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for runaway teen who may be heading to South Carolina
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for your help finding a missing teenage boy. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Nathan Clemons, 17, was last seen around 7 a.m. Thursday on Hephzibah McBean Road. Nathan was last seen wearing a...
Woman responsible for $500K in identity fraud arrested after GA traffic stop, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A deputy in Troup County arrested two Louisiana women in April on the side of I-85 after he says he found them with items that could be used in identity theft. The two women, Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray, were found with stolen COVID-19 vaccinations...
WXIA 11 Alive
Brianna Grier's service | Family honors the life of Georgia mother, daughter
Grier fell out of a police cruiser and spent six days in a coma. She died due to blunt force trauma to the head, medical records show.
'Bored' Teens Capture Massive Alligator In South Carolina
The teens were issued citations after reportedly tying up the gator and throwing objects at it.
2 arrested after tossing footballs filled with drugs into south Ga. jail
IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people in south Georgia tried to throw a touchdown pass last week, but came up just short. The South Central Drug Task Force, which focuses on narcotics in Irwin County, says two people stuffed three footballs with drugs and other contraband. The suspects then threw the footballs into the jail in an attempt to smuggle their contents inside.
Woman paralyzed after visit to chiropractor now being treated at Shepherd Center
ATLANTA — A Georgia woman who became paralyzed after a visit to the chiropractor is being treated in Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News has learned that Caitlin Jensen is now recovering at the Shepherd Center in Buckhead. “There isn’t anywhere I’d rather be than sitting right here in this...
UPDATE: GA Couple Missing After Landing in Manchester, NH Found
9:20 a.m. UPDATE: Marlin “Bud” Scheib and Ann Scheib have been safely located, according to NH State Police. No information was disclosed about where or how they were found. New Hampshire State Police issued a Silver Alert for an elderly couple from Georgia that went missing after landing...
Georgia woman whose experiences include being a professional driver and poet celebrates turning 101
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia woman whose remarkable life experiences include being a professional driver and poet is celebrating her 101st birthday. The family of Cornell "Connie" Dansby reached out to 11Alive to share the news of her special occasion. Connie was born in Troup County on...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia woman competing in Miss Wheelchair America
A Georgia woman is redefining what it means to be disabled. Alesha Savannah is getting ready to head to Grand Rapids, Michigan to compete.
WALB 10
South Ga. lightning strike fires spark concerns about safety
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgians is seeing more lightning strike incidents as the weather recently has involved a lot of thunderstorms. The most recent incident reported was a lightning bolt that struck a home in Albany which caused the home to catch fire. Albany Fire responded to the house...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia man gets 8 months in prison, year of supervised release in Jan. 6 case
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — An Athens area man will spend eight months in federal prison and then have a year of supervised release under a guilty plea agreement in his Jan. 6 case. Mitch Simon was originally arrested in Gainesville in May 2021. He has pleaded guilty to one...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
'An awesome feeling' — Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island marks release of 1,000th rehabilitated sea turtle
A lot of milestones are being celebrated on the coast in Georgia’s Golden Isles this year. Jekyll Island is marking 75 years as a state park and its Georgia Sea Turtle Center is in its 15th year. On the island, another major milestone was reached this summer in the...
Georgia man sentenced to 25 years for conspiracy to distribute meth in TN, VA
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The 300-month sentence against William Roger Woodie, 33 of Calhoun, Georgia, came after a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 4.5 […]
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
VERIFY: No, it is not legal to hide your identity with a mask in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Recently, we introduced you to a scare actor haunting the parking lot and aisles of the Gray Highway Walmart. Trey Gerald's spooky looks have sparked a lot of questions, including whether his whole act is legal. We set out to verify. Our sources are Major Brad...
This Was The Deadliest Natural Disaster In Georgia History
It caused over 30,000 people to loose their homes entirely.
Milan Patel's fate is tied into southwest Georgia
ALBANY — Of all things, businessman Milan Patel has found a measure of inspiration in his career from a song by punk rock band Green Day. The song? “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”. “That was my life,” Patel, who with long-time business partner Umong Patel (no relation) and other...
wfxl.com
Biden-Harris Administration awards $49 M to support two transportation projects in Georgia
Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $49.9 million to support two projects in Georgia from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of Tucker in DeKalb County. It will become one of the...
