Fish consumption advisory for Patagonia catfish

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) and Arizona Game and Fish Department (AGFD) is issuing a fish consumption advisory for fish caught in Patagonia Lake in Santa Cruz County.

Specifically, the advisory warns about elevated mercury levels in flathead catfish caught at Patagonia based on site visits conducted in late May.

Two other fish varieties frequently caught in Patagonia, the bluegill and red-eared sunfish, were given the "green light" by AZGFD/ADEQ's Green Light Fisheries program.

The program tests fish tissue to determine mercury levels, and offers a color-coding scheme to determine safe consumption:

Green: Fish may be consumed without limits per standard dietary guidelines

Fish may be consumed without limits per standard dietary guidelines Orange: Adults limit consumption of the above fish to 2.5 ounces (uncooked weight) per week and children 12 years of age and younger limit consumption to two ounces per month (uncooked weight).

Adults limit consumption of the above fish to 2.5 ounces (uncooked weight) per week and children 12 years of age and younger limit consumption to two ounces per month (uncooked weight). Red: ADEQ recommends that the public not consume this species

The interactive map below shows current fish consumption advisories for fishing locations around Arizona:

Red status warnings have also been issued at Arivaca Lake in Pima County, Pena Blanca Lake in Santa Cruz County and Parker Canyon Lake in Cochise County.

Tucon's Silverbell Lake currently sits at green status.

You can also find a comprehensive list of fish advisories at the AZGFD website .

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .