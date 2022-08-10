Read full article on original website
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ Coombs
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
KMBC.com
KCPS interim superintendent talks about upcoming school year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A week from Monday, Kansas City Public Schools will begin a new semester with a new interim superintendent, Dr. Jennifer Collier. Collier is entering her 23rd year with the district. She hopes to push for sharper literacy skills at all schools, so kids can apply...
abc17news.com
Staff shortages lead Independence School District toward changes
INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KCTV) — During a pre-school year August board meeting review, Independence School District superintendent Dale Herl cited staff shortages as the reason for multiple policy changes and reviews. In a YouTube recap of the ISD’s Aug. 9 board of education meeting, Herl said a shortage of bus...
Free supplies for KC students
The Kansas City Public Schools and KCPS Education Foundation are giving out thousands of backpacks and supplies on Saturday morning.
kcur.org
How a Kansas City, Kansas, community college is helping students survive the housing crisis
Community colleges traditionally have been commuter campuses. Fewer than one-third of the nation’s two-year schools have on-campus housing. But on Aug. 12, 258 students at Kansas City Kansas Community College in Wyandotte County will move into a sparkling new residence hall. Named Centennial Hall, the building has been designed to offer students a safe learning environment, privacy and camaraderie.
First KC-area students return to school while districts still struggle with staffing
The first wave of Kansas City-area students returned to school Wednesday, but districts are still getting creative to address staffing shortages.
KMBC.com
FosterAdopt Connect in need of 300 more backpacks for foster kids across the Kansas City area
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — FosterAdopt Connect is asking for the community’s help to fill more than 900 backpacks with school supplies to give to foster kids across the Kansas City area. The organization will begin handing out supplies Saturday morning at its back-to-school event, but they still need about...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Companies join abortion-rights effort; new site emerges in KC baseball stadium discussion
As the Corn Belt inches north, farmers across Missouri are looking to diversify their crops. The ideal corn-growing region, which traditionally spanned from Kansas to Ohio and from Missouri to the Dakotas, has experienced extreme weather conditions, including droughts and heavy rain, causing the shift. Missouri sits at the southern end of the Corn Belt and will be one of the first states in that region to experience the changing agricultural landscape. In Kansas City, a new prospect has emerged as a potential site for a downtown Royals stadium. To date, most conversations about a new home for the baseball team have revolved around the East Village area and the 18th & Vine district. Now, reports suggest land in the East Crossroads neighborhood has been pitched for the venue. And, a dozen companies across Missouri have joined the Brands against Bans campaign, an effort organized by Planned Parenthood to protest the state's abortion ban. A growing number of U.S. companies are taking a stance, and more than 100 have pledged to help employees access reproductive health care.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Jackson County Democrats held a canvassing event for legislative district candidates and the party ticket starting at 10:00 a.m. at their headquarters in Lee’s Summit today. A large number of volunteers showed up, first to hear candidates speak, including Trudy Busch Valentine (D), then to embark on door-to-door canvassing.
KCTV 5
PHOTOS: Check out Shawnee Mission North’s new $4.6M weight room
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawnee Mission North students will break into their brand new $4.6 million weight room Friday. The two-story facility features 16 half-racks, a fitness center, a turf ramp and a 30-yard turf. It’ll be used for weights classes, NJROTC and team training. The district approved...
fox4kc.com
Built on historic business, North Kansas City enjoys a modern boom
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly surrounded by Kansas City, Missouri, FOX4 featured the town of North Kansas City for this Zip Trip. The town sits on the Missouri River in Clay County and is home to just about 5,000 residents. The founding of “Northtown” as it’s sometimes called goes back over 110 years.
kcur.org
Lessons learned at Lincoln Prep are still driving one Kansas City rapper toward stardom
Tucked away in Lenexa’s Chapter 2 Recording Studio in July, rapper Alan Wayne Williams, known onstage as The Pradagy, was locked in. He and studio engineer Rob Rebeck were working tirelessly to perfect Pradagy’s upcoming LP, “Still Counting.”. Despite the fact it was closing in on 11...
Family of found child located
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reports the family of a young girl has been located.
Platte City Hall closed due to positive COVID-19 tests
The City Hall in Platte City, Missouri, is closed on Friday after several staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the city said.
KMBC.com
'It’s OK to not be OK': Lee's Summit nonprofit group holds suicide awareness event
The nonprofit organization, Choose 2 Live;, spreads suicide awareness to kids and adults. LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Suicide and mental health are never easy to talk about. A Lee’s Summit nonprofit organization is taking on that challenge to spread suicide awareness to kids and adults. Choose 2 Live;...
Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
Cross-country ride honors fallen Independence officers
Beyond the Call of Duty's "End of Watch Ride" stopped in Independence to honor officers Blaize Madrid-Evans and Reserve Sgt. John Bullard, Jr.
Royals consider new downtown stadium in The Crossroads
A new site of a possible home for the Kansas City Royals is just east of the old Kansas City Star building. That would put a stadium in the heart of The Crossroads district.
Kansas City families fight for access to cemetery
A family says locked gates and accessibility issues at the Mid-America Muslim Cemetery in Kansas City keep some from visiting loved ones.
Kansas City veterans speak up against apartment management after lawsuit filed
A veteran tenant filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the management of St. Michael’s Veterans Center Apartments in Kansas City.
martincitytelegraph.com
Icon Pools makes a splash in south KC
Opening a swimming pool store at the end of summer might sound counterproductive. But to Casey and Kelly Wilson, owners of Icon Pools and Hot Tubs, it’s a perfect time. “Hot tub season is just starting to ramp up now,” says Casey Wilson, whose new store features several hot tubs on the showroom floor along with pool supplies.
