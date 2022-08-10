ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

KCPS interim superintendent talks about upcoming school year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A week from Monday, Kansas City Public Schools will begin a new semester with a new interim superintendent, Dr. Jennifer Collier. Collier is entering her 23rd year with the district. She hopes to push for sharper literacy skills at all schools, so kids can apply...
KANSAS CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Staff shortages lead Independence School District toward changes

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KCTV) — During a pre-school year August board meeting review, Independence School District superintendent Dale Herl cited staff shortages as the reason for multiple policy changes and reviews. In a YouTube recap of the ISD’s Aug. 9 board of education meeting, Herl said a shortage of bus...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kcur.org

How a Kansas City, Kansas, community college is helping students survive the housing crisis

Community colleges traditionally have been commuter campuses. Fewer than one-third of the nation’s two-year schools have on-campus housing. But on Aug. 12, 258 students at Kansas City Kansas Community College in Wyandotte County will move into a sparkling new residence hall. Named Centennial Hall, the building has been designed to offer students a safe learning environment, privacy and camaraderie.
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Education
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Companies join abortion-rights effort; new site emerges in KC baseball stadium discussion

As the Corn Belt inches north, farmers across Missouri are looking to diversify their crops. The ideal corn-growing region, which traditionally spanned from Kansas to Ohio and from Missouri to the Dakotas, has experienced extreme weather conditions, including droughts and heavy rain, causing the shift. Missouri sits at the southern end of the Corn Belt and will be one of the first states in that region to experience the changing agricultural landscape. In Kansas City, a new prospect has emerged as a potential site for a downtown Royals stadium. To date, most conversations about a new home for the baseball team have revolved around the East Village area and the 18th & Vine district. Now, reports suggest land in the East Crossroads neighborhood has been pitched for the venue. And, a dozen companies across Missouri have joined the Brands against Bans campaign, an effort organized by Planned Parenthood to protest the state's abortion ban. A growing number of U.S. companies are taking a stance, and more than 100 have pledged to help employees access reproductive health care.
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Jackson County Democrats held a canvassing event for legislative district candidates and the party ticket starting at 10:00 a.m. at their headquarters in Lee’s Summit today. A large number of volunteers showed up, first to hear candidates speak, including Trudy Busch Valentine (D), then to embark on door-to-door canvassing.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Department#Umkc#High School#Recruiting#Kmbc
KCTV 5

PHOTOS: Check out Shawnee Mission North’s new $4.6M weight room

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawnee Mission North students will break into their brand new $4.6 million weight room Friday. The two-story facility features 16 half-racks, a fitness center, a turf ramp and a 30-yard turf. It’ll be used for weights classes, NJROTC and team training. The district approved...
SHAWNEE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KOLR10 News

Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Icon Pools makes a splash in south KC

Opening a swimming pool store at the end of summer might sound counterproductive. But to Casey and Kelly Wilson, owners of Icon Pools and Hot Tubs, it’s a perfect time. “Hot tub season is just starting to ramp up now,” says Casey Wilson, whose new store features several hot tubs on the showroom floor along with pool supplies.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy