Paw Paw, MI

Kalamazoo Gazette

‘We need this place rocking,’ Kalamazoo Growlers GM says ahead of Sunday’s playoff game

KALAMAZOO, MI — The Kalamazoo Growlers started strong and are finishing strong. And despite sitting at 13-21 and in fifth place out of six teams in the Great Lakes East division, thanks to that strong start to the 2022 campaign the Growlers have an opportunity to do something no Growlers team has done previously since the team arrived in Kalamazoo in 2014.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Grand Rapids pro boxers remain undefeated after winning Wednesday bouts

Joshua Pagan and Joseph Hicks continued their red-hot starts to their professional boxing careers Wednesday night. Both improved to 3-0 overall after earning victories at the Salita Promotions Detroit Brawl at the Garden Theater in the motor city. Hicks needed only 2 minutes, 30 seconds of the first round to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A great golf course to check out in Kalamazoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’ve been celebrating and highlighting green spaces all summer, including many golf courses around West Michigan and our next stop takes us to Kalamazoo! Eastern Hills Golf Course has a 27 hole layout. It’s owned by the city of Kalamazoo and regularly hosts city and county tournaments and today we’re taking you there!
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: Nagle's Top Dog & Malt Shoppe

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Nagle’s Top Dog & Malt Shoppe. Jeff Kuppler, owner of Nagle’s Top Dog & Malt Shoppe, poses for a portrait at 1210 S. Burdock Street on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Kalamazoo. Kuppler bought Nagle’s Top Dog from the original owner around 26 years ago.Get Photo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
southcountynews.org

From cosmetologist to Glen Oaks professor

Working as a professor at Glen Oaks Community College was happenstance, the result of a series of doors that opened for this year’s recipient of the college’s E. J. Shaheen Award for Teaching Excellence, nursing professor Susan Louis. Louis was honored at the college’s May 6 commencement ceremony....
VICKSBURG, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

A Steamy Day At Kalamazoo Ribfest 2022

Ribfest 2022 on Saturday, August 6th, was a rather hot and somewhat steamy day, however, the crowds endured and enjoyed the annual fest. Here's a look at some of the goings-on and the people who took part in the fun. Looking Back At Kalamazoo Ribfest 2022. Ribfest 2022 on Saturday,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
22 WSBT

A 'berry' good time at The National Blueberry Festival

Celebrating all things blueberry this weekend in South Haven. You're bound to have a berry good time. This is a weekend event taking place Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14. On Saturday, you can enjoy the Kiwanis Club blueberry pancake breakfast, a blueberry central market, an arts & crafts...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
southcountynews.org

Colon magic store moving to Vicksburg

A longtime fixture in downtown Colon is relocating its day-to-day operations to Vicksburg. Rick Fisher, who has owned and operated FAB Magic for its 19 years on East State Street, said he is moving Sept. 1 to a recently redeveloped, 2,400-square-foot building on East Highway Street. Fisher, 63, said he...
COLON, MI

