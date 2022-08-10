Read full article on original website
MLive.com
‘Calm, cool and collected’ freshman QB ready to lead WMU football in 2022
KALAMAZOO, MI – On a hot and humid day in September 2021, Jack Salopek fastened his chinstrap and made his unexpected college football debut in front of 40,000 fans at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field. The freshman quarterback and Pittsburgh native led Western Michigan’s first drive of the second half,...
MLive.com
New WMU football coordinator bringing Greg Jennings-era schemes to offense
KALAMAZOO, MI – Western Michigan’s offense got an overhaul this offseason with the hiring of coordinator Jeff Thorne, but the formations and concepts he’s drawing up should be familiar to longtime Bronco fans. Thorne has been calling college football offenses for the last 20 years, and though...
MLive.com
Grandville Calvin Christian graduate returns to coach Squires football team
It has been more than two decades since Steve VanDam graduated from Grandville Calvin Christian High School. VanDam is coming home now that he has been hired to coach the Squires’ varsity football team.
‘We need this place rocking,’ Kalamazoo Growlers GM says ahead of Sunday’s playoff game
KALAMAZOO, MI — The Kalamazoo Growlers started strong and are finishing strong. And despite sitting at 13-21 and in fifth place out of six teams in the Great Lakes East division, thanks to that strong start to the 2022 campaign the Growlers have an opportunity to do something no Growlers team has done previously since the team arrived in Kalamazoo in 2014.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids pro boxers remain undefeated after winning Wednesday bouts
Joshua Pagan and Joseph Hicks continued their red-hot starts to their professional boxing careers Wednesday night. Both improved to 3-0 overall after earning victories at the Salita Promotions Detroit Brawl at the Garden Theater in the motor city. Hicks needed only 2 minutes, 30 seconds of the first round to...
WOOD
A great golf course to check out in Kalamazoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’ve been celebrating and highlighting green spaces all summer, including many golf courses around West Michigan and our next stop takes us to Kalamazoo! Eastern Hills Golf Course has a 27 hole layout. It’s owned by the city of Kalamazoo and regularly hosts city and county tournaments and today we’re taking you there!
MLive.com
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Nagle's Top Dog & Malt Shoppe
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Nagle’s Top Dog & Malt Shoppe. Jeff Kuppler, owner of Nagle’s Top Dog & Malt Shoppe, poses for a portrait at 1210 S. Burdock Street on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Kalamazoo. Kuppler bought Nagle’s Top Dog from the original owner around 26 years ago.Get Photo.
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
southcountynews.org
From cosmetologist to Glen Oaks professor
Working as a professor at Glen Oaks Community College was happenstance, the result of a series of doors that opened for this year’s recipient of the college’s E. J. Shaheen Award for Teaching Excellence, nursing professor Susan Louis. Louis was honored at the college’s May 6 commencement ceremony....
Mastodon bones unearthed during construction project in West Michigan (PICTURES, VIDEO)
Multiple bones were unearthed from the area. University of Michigan researchers determined they belonged to a mastodon, most likely a male who passed away between the age of 12 and 20, according to multiple sources.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
BRRR It is cold! Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost for Michigan
This is not my first walk in the park with a Farmer's Almanac. Growing up, I would collect the actual printed-out Farmer's Almanacs for my grandfather. Since my grandfather was blind, little Lisha B would sit in his lap and read to him the specific predictions and news he wanted to hear about.
Here are the candidates running for races in 9 school boards in Ottawa County this fall
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – There are 28 seats on nine Ottawa County school boards that are opening up at the end of this year, and voters are going to decide who will fill those open spots in the Nov. 8 election. This fall, there are 53 candidates running for...
A Steamy Day At Kalamazoo Ribfest 2022
Ribfest 2022 on Saturday, August 6th, was a rather hot and somewhat steamy day, however, the crowds endured and enjoyed the annual fest. Here's a look at some of the goings-on and the people who took part in the fun. Looking Back At Kalamazoo Ribfest 2022. Ribfest 2022 on Saturday,...
Grand Rapids club to get new home after fire
A Grand Rapids social club displaced by fire is one step closer to having a new permanent home.
5 Lake Michigan beaches on ‘dangerous’ list with big waves forecast
HOLLAND, MI - Beaches between Manistee and St. Joseph have been put on the “dangerous” conditions list by the National Weather Service because strong currents and building waves are expected along the Lake Michigan coastline. Waves are expected to build during the morning hours on Thursday, peaking at...
wtvbam.com
Motorcyclist flown out after being struck by semi in St. Joseph County
STURGIS TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A 50-year-old man from Albion, Indiana was injured Wednesday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a turning semi at the intersection of M-66 and Bogen Road in St. Joseph County. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite reports the crash happened at about 4:18...
22 WSBT
A 'berry' good time at The National Blueberry Festival
Celebrating all things blueberry this weekend in South Haven. You're bound to have a berry good time. This is a weekend event taking place Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14. On Saturday, you can enjoy the Kiwanis Club blueberry pancake breakfast, a blueberry central market, an arts & crafts...
southcountynews.org
Colon magic store moving to Vicksburg
A longtime fixture in downtown Colon is relocating its day-to-day operations to Vicksburg. Rick Fisher, who has owned and operated FAB Magic for its 19 years on East State Street, said he is moving Sept. 1 to a recently redeveloped, 2,400-square-foot building on East Highway Street. Fisher, 63, said he...
