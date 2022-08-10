Philadelphia 76ers reportedly interested in Kevin Durant trade: How a deal might look

It seems that the Philadelphia 76ers are the latest contending team that sees a Kevin Durant trade as a way to finally put them over the top and bring their city an NBA championship in 2022-2023.

Since requesting a trade early in July, nearly half the league has been linked in some way to a possible trade for the 12-time All-Star. If Durant were to be moved this summer, it would be one of the biggest offseason trades in league history and most certainly shift some massive power to whichever organization was able to land him.

While powerhouse squads like the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and the Miami Heat have all been mentioned in rumors about a deal, one top team that has yet to be spoken of is the 76ers. That is until now.

Philadelphia 76ers could join Kevin Durant sweepstakes

On Wednesday, SNY NBA insider Ian Begley revealed that there are some in the Philadelphia front office that believes they should attempt a play for the former league MVP.

“As various outlets have reported, Miami and Toronto are among the teams with interest in Durant. It’s fair to assume that nearly all NBA teams have checked in with Brooklyn in some fashion regarding Durant. Something worth noting: As of earlier this week, there were high-ranking members of the Sixers who’ve felt strongly about engaging with Brooklyn on a Durant trade. It is unknown if Brooklyn and Philadelphia have made any recent progress on a trade.” Report on 76ers jumping into durant sweepstakes

The question then is, what could a possible Kevin Durant trade to the 76ers look like? Obviously, Joel Embiid nor James Harden would be included in a deal. However, a player that was thought to be untradeable in Tyrese Maxey would surely be added to the transaction. As well as New York native Tobias Harris, who will be important in making the money aspect of such a deal work.

Along with Harris and Maxey, Matisse Thybulle is sure to be added to a swap, along with the team’s first-round picks in 2024 and 2028. The 76ers don’t have their selection in 2023 (traded to the Nets in the James Harden deal) or 2025. That means the 76ers may need to get a third team involved.

Nets get: Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Cam Reddish, first-round picks in 2024, 2028

76ers get: Kevin Durant

Knicks get: two second-round picks in 2023

An example of that would be to send the Knicks their two second-round picks in 2023 and have New York ship Cam Reddish to Brooklyn. However, while the 76ers do have some very good assets, it may not be enough to meet the Nets’ high asking price. Which means a deal between both sides is highly unlikely.

