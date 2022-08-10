ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Islamic State: Aine Davis arrested in UK on terrorism charges

By Nadeem Badshah
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37RVKw_0hCOqiS200
Aine Davis Photograph: Metropolitan Police/PA

A man accused of being part of an Islamic State cell nicknamed the Beatles has been arrested on terror charges in the UK.

Aine Davis flew into Luton airport after his release from a jail in Ankara, Turkey, where he served a seven-and-a-half-year sentence for membership of the terrorist group.

The 38-year-old, from west London, was arrested at the airport by officers from the Metropolitan police’s counter-terrorism command and taken to a police station in south London.

The Met said he was arrested in relation to offences under sections 15, 17 and 57 of the Terrorism Act, 2000.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We will always ensure the safety and security of the UK, and will not allow anything to jeopardise this.

“We can confirm that a British national has been deported from Turkey to the UK, but it would be inappropriate to comment further while police enquiries are ongoing.”

During his trial in Turkey, Davis denied being part of the cell of London members, nicknamed the Beatles by their hostages because of their British accents.

Davis, who left the UK to join IS in 2013, was arrested near Istanbul in 2015.

He was convicted by a Turkish court two years later of being a senior member of a terrorist organisation.

US authorities have said the cell killed 27 hostages, beheading several of them and recording the killings and posting them online.

Prior to being radicalised, Davis was convicted on drugs offences and was jailed in 2006 for possessing a firearm.

Davis admitted during the trial that he attended the same mosque as Mohammed Emwazi, the British executioner known as “Jihadi John”, in west London, but he denied being part of the kidnap gang once they travelled to Syria.

Emwazi was killed by a drone strike in November 2015, the day Davis was arrested by Turkish police.

In April, another British man accused of being in the group was sentenced to life in prison in the US.

Alexanda Kotey, 38, originally from Paddington in west London, was convicted in Virginia while members of his victims’ families watched in court.

Kotey was given a life sentence for each of the eight counts to which he pleaded guilty last year when admitting responsibility for the deaths of four American hostages in Syria, as well as the kidnapping and torture of numerous journalists and relief workers.

El Shafee Elsheikh, a Sudanese-born Londoner, was convicted in Virginia over his involvement with the notorious terrorist cell.

The 33-year-old was found guilty of lethal hostage taking and conspiracy to commit murder. He is due to be sentenced on 19 August.

Kotey and Elsheikh, who were extradited to the US in 2019, were stripped of their British citizenship.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Daily Mail

Quarter of Britons who took Ukrainian refugees into their homes following Russian invasion want to end living arrangement after six months, figures show

A quarter of Britons housing Ukrainian refugees want to end the agreement after just six months, leaving thousands of displaced Ukrainians potentially homeless. A survey found that 26% wanted to stop housing the refugee living with them after the minimum required time, with a quarter of that number blaming the burdens of the cost of living crisis, according to the Office for National Statistics.
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jihadi John
Person
Aine Davis
Person
Alexanda Kotey
Daily Mail

'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice

Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
ENTERTAINMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

Man beaten to death on Italy street as bystanders film, watch, but don’t help

A man was beaten to death on a street in Italy last week as a bystander filmed the attack and onlookers failed to intervene. The attack took place on Friday in Civitanova Marche, a seaside town on the Adriatic Sea. The Italian news media identified the victim of the attack as Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, a Nigerian street vendor living in Italy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Istanbul#Islamic#Home Office#British#Turkish
BBC

Paedophile jailed for life for repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl

A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life. Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole. Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Terrorism
ohmymag.co.uk

This ‘American Bully XL’ dog turned on its owners in a horrific attack

A woman mauled to death and a man rushed to the hospital. According to Sky News, South Yorkshire police responded to an emergency call from a man who reported a dog attack in his house. As they arrived at the property together with the local ambulance services, they faced a horrendous scene. A man and a woman, both in their 40s, were bitten by a dog, a legal American Bully XL. The man who called the police during the attack was severely injured. The paramedics tended to a woman, but despite their efforts, her bite wounds were fatal, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Dog savages two boys and a woman in horror attack as owner, in his 20s, is arrested for 'also assaulting her and a third boy' and police seize four dogs from home

A young woman and her two children have been savaged during a dog attack as police arrest the owner also for allegedly assaulting a third boy under the age of 16. One bystander said they rushed to help after seeing the boys and their mother in her 20s covered in blood and bite marks in Ilkeston, Derbyshire on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

400K+
Followers
93K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy