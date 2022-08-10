Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Silver Alert issued for Johnson County man
JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help locating a missing person. Sheriffs said 69-year-old Dana Lawrence Smith left his residence in Crowley in a 2055 Gray Ford Crew-Cab Truck, registered to Smith’s brother Rod Smith, with license plate BY7-9809 at approximately 6 a.m.
WFAA
DFW Weather: Could a tropical depression forming off the Gulf Coast bring rain to North Texas?
The triple-digit heat will continue throughout the weekend and into the next week. It's August in Texas, after all! But what about any rain chances?
Cooler temperatures are on the way for North Texas ‘climatologically speaking’ NWS Fort Worth says
There's no second-guessing or questioning needed it's been a hot summer in North Texas and the heat is continuing into August, but when will some cooler temperatures be in the forecast?
2 homes in Frisco catch on fire during severe weather
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - We needed the rain, but two families in Frisco are wishing Wednesday's storms didn't also include lightning that's believed to have cause fires which destroyed their homes. Authorities say the house fires on Possum Kingdom Drive in Frisco have tell tale signs of being caused by lightning strikes. Fortunately, neither family was home at the time so it took quick thinking neighbors to call firefighters at both locations. "Immediately I called 911 to say we see smoke from the neighbors house," said Shyam Singh, a neighbor.Firefighters attacked it with water hoses from above and below to keep it...
Two killed in wrong way crash in Richardson
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatality accident that occurred early Saturday morning along eastbound President George Bush Turnpike near Jupiter Road in Richardson. At 4:30am, multiple emergency responders were called to the scene and located two vehicles with major damage. Investigators say a driver was traveling...
Car falls off Fort Worth highway bridge, driver hospitalized, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A driver has been hospitalized after their car fell off a highway bridge in Fort Worth on Friday, police said. Fort Worth police said officers responded at approximately 7: 45 p.m. Friday to westbound State Highway 183 at the exit ramp to southbound State Highway 360. The officers reported that a major accident had occurred involving a passenger vehicle that was traveling west on Texas 183 and had taken the exit ramp to Texas 360.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth teaming with Main Street America to revitalize two neighborhoods
FORT WORTH, Texas - The city of Fort Worth is trying to revitalize a couple of neighborhoods with the help of Main Street America. The program has been reviving downtowns in mostly smaller cities for decades, but also in a few larger cities. Fort Worth is the first city in...
streetfoodblog.com
First H-E-B in Tarrant County tops week’s hottest Fort Value headlines
Editor’s word: Quite a bit occurred this week, so this is your probability to get caught up. Learn on for the week’s hottest headlines. On the lookout for the very best issues to do that weekend? Discover that checklist right here. 1. H-E-B grocery store chain opening first...
dallasexpress.com
Local Apartments Flooded With Sewage
Tenants on the ground floor of an apartment complex in southwest Oak Cliff awoke on Sunday to “a foul odor and flooding” from a raw sewage leak that covered their entire floors. “My whole room flooded. You’re talking about something sitting in feces,” complained a tenant.
dallasexpress.com
Woman Killed Crossing I-20
A woman was killed earlier last week after being struck by multiple vehicles while trying to cross Interstate I-20, and the Arlington Police Department is seeking information on the incident. Arlington police received a traffic-assistance call at about 8:42 a.m. When the police arrived at the 6300 block of West...
Pursuit of Van Zandt County shooting suspect, abducted child ends in Forney with reported self-inflicted gunshot wound
FORNEY, Texas — A Friday pursuit of a Van Zandt County shooting suspect who allegedly abducted a child has ended in Forney with a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to early reports from law enforcement, the suspect allegedly shot a woman in the Edgewood area of Van Zandt County and abducted a child. Police located the man driving a silver BMW in the Wills Point area and attempted to stop the vehicle.
fox4news.com
2 dead in head-on wrong-way crash on Bush Turnpike
RICHARDSON, Texas - Two people were killed in a head-on crash that was caused by a wrong-way driver on President George Bush Turnpike early Saturday morning. The wreck happened at about 4:30 a.m., near Jupiter Road. Investigators said the driver of a 2015 Buick Verano, 23-year-old Jennifer Trujillo Cota, was...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B Announces New Store Coming to Tarrant County
H-E-B's North Texas expansion is now spreading into Tarrant County. The Texas-based retailer announced Thursday that a new H-E-B store will be built in Mansfield. Tarrant County's first H-E-B will be built at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street on 28 acres already owned by the San Antonio-based company. A Thursday news release did not say when the store will be open, but crews will break ground early next year.
myfoxzone.com
15 people injured after car crashed into Arlington pub, catching fire
ARLINGTON, Va. — Multiple people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia Friday evening. According to Captain Nate Hiner from the Arlington Fire and EMS account, the vehicle crashed into a building in the 2000 block of Wilson Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. The crash...
dallasexpress.com
Local City Digitally Tracks Restrictions Violators
Around 6,000 local residents were hit with a warning in the mail after their water usage was digitally monitored by city officials. The city of Forth Worth issued postcards to households in the last week of July that potentially violated the city’s restrictions based on how much water the meters reported.
The Community News
Bodies found in area RV park
Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were discovered Aug.4, in Aledo. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies responded to the 7000-Block of East Interstate 20 where they located an adult female and an adult male deceased inside a recreational vehicle at an RV park.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Westbound State Highway 183 in Irving Was Closed Most of the Morning, Here's Why
The morning commute was anything but smooth on State Highway 183 in Irving Friday morning. Just before 5 a.m., a jack-knifed Amazon 18-wheeler caused delays. All westbound lanes of SH 183 were closed. Just before 6 a.m. crews removed the big rig. Just as it appeared the roadway was reopening...
KLTV
Police: Officers in Texas fatally shoot man with rifle
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (AP) - Authorities say police in suburban Fort Worth, Texas, fatally shot a man who pointed a rifle at them. The shooting Friday in Richland Hills happened as two officers were investigating reports of gunshots along a city street. Richland Hills Officer Sheena McEachran says the officers...
fox4news.com
Couple found dead at Aledo RV park, 5 pets found alive
ALEDO, Texas - Parker County sheriff’s deputies are trying to figure out what happened to a couple that was found dead inside an RV in Aledo. The sheriff’s department said the bodies of 52-year-old Jennifer Galaway and 48-year-old David Galaway were discovered Thursday at an RV park along Interstate 20.
Texas ‘Most Searched’ True Crime Story: Amber Hagerman
It's no surprise that Texans still search for details and clues about the murder of Amber Rene Hagerman, in fact, it is the most searched-for true crime case in Texas. Her 1996 abduction and murder still remains unsolved, but in 26 years it has never once been a "cold case".
