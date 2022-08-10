ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

KXII.com

Silver Alert issued for Johnson County man

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help locating a missing person. Sheriffs said 69-year-old Dana Lawrence Smith left his residence in Crowley in a 2055 Gray Ford Crew-Cab Truck, registered to Smith’s brother Rod Smith, with license plate BY7-9809 at approximately 6 a.m.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

2 homes in Frisco catch on fire during severe weather

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - We needed the rain, but two families in Frisco are wishing Wednesday's storms didn't also include lightning that's believed to have cause fires which destroyed their homes. Authorities say the house fires on Possum Kingdom Drive in Frisco have tell tale signs of being caused by lightning strikes. Fortunately, neither family was home at the time so it took quick thinking neighbors to call firefighters at both locations. "Immediately I called 911 to say we see smoke from the neighbors house," said Shyam Singh, a neighbor.Firefighters attacked it with water hoses from above and below to keep it...
FRISCO, TX
therockwalltimes

Two killed in wrong way crash in Richardson

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatality accident that occurred early Saturday morning along eastbound President George Bush Turnpike near Jupiter Road in Richardson. At 4:30am, multiple emergency responders were called to the scene and located two vehicles with major damage. Investigators say a driver was traveling...
RICHARDSON, TX
WFAA

Car falls off Fort Worth highway bridge, driver hospitalized, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A driver has been hospitalized after their car fell off a highway bridge in Fort Worth on Friday, police said. Fort Worth police said officers responded at approximately 7: 45 p.m. Friday to westbound State Highway 183 at the exit ramp to southbound State Highway 360. The officers reported that a major accident had occurred involving a passenger vehicle that was traveling west on Texas 183 and had taken the exit ramp to Texas 360.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Apartments Flooded With Sewage

Tenants on the ground floor of an apartment complex in southwest Oak Cliff awoke on Sunday to “a foul odor and flooding” from a raw sewage leak that covered their entire floors. “My whole room flooded. You’re talking about something sitting in feces,” complained a tenant.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Woman Killed Crossing I-20

A woman was killed earlier last week after being struck by multiple vehicles while trying to cross Interstate I-20, and the Arlington Police Department is seeking information on the incident. Arlington police received a traffic-assistance call at about 8:42 a.m. When the police arrived at the 6300 block of West...
ARLINGTON, TX
inForney.com

Pursuit of Van Zandt County shooting suspect, abducted child ends in Forney with reported self-inflicted gunshot wound

FORNEY, Texas — A Friday pursuit of a Van Zandt County shooting suspect who allegedly abducted a child has ended in Forney with a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to early reports from law enforcement, the suspect allegedly shot a woman in the Edgewood area of Van Zandt County and abducted a child. Police located the man driving a silver BMW in the Wills Point area and attempted to stop the vehicle.
FORNEY, TX
fox4news.com

2 dead in head-on wrong-way crash on Bush Turnpike

RICHARDSON, Texas - Two people were killed in a head-on crash that was caused by a wrong-way driver on President George Bush Turnpike early Saturday morning. The wreck happened at about 4:30 a.m., near Jupiter Road. Investigators said the driver of a 2015 Buick Verano, 23-year-old Jennifer Trujillo Cota, was...
RICHARDSON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B Announces New Store Coming to Tarrant County

H-E-B's North Texas expansion is now spreading into Tarrant County. The Texas-based retailer announced Thursday that a new H-E-B store will be built in Mansfield. Tarrant County's first H-E-B will be built at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street on 28 acres already owned by the San Antonio-based company. A Thursday news release did not say when the store will be open, but crews will break ground early next year.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
myfoxzone.com

15 people injured after car crashed into Arlington pub, catching fire

ARLINGTON, Va. — Multiple people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia Friday evening. According to Captain Nate Hiner from the Arlington Fire and EMS account, the vehicle crashed into a building in the 2000 block of Wilson Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. The crash...
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local City Digitally Tracks Restrictions Violators

Around 6,000 local residents were hit with a warning in the mail after their water usage was digitally monitored by city officials. The city of Forth Worth issued postcards to households in the last week of July that potentially violated the city’s restrictions based on how much water the meters reported.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Community News

Bodies found in area RV park

Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were discovered Aug.4, in Aledo. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies responded to the 7000-Block of East Interstate 20 where they located an adult female and an adult male deceased inside a recreational vehicle at an RV park.
ALEDO, TX
KLTV

Police: Officers in Texas fatally shoot man with rifle

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (AP) - Authorities say police in suburban Fort Worth, Texas, fatally shot a man who pointed a rifle at them. The shooting Friday in Richland Hills happened as two officers were investigating reports of gunshots along a city street. Richland Hills Officer Sheena McEachran says the officers...
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
fox4news.com

Couple found dead at Aledo RV park, 5 pets found alive

ALEDO, Texas - Parker County sheriff’s deputies are trying to figure out what happened to a couple that was found dead inside an RV in Aledo. The sheriff’s department said the bodies of 52-year-old Jennifer Galaway and 48-year-old David Galaway were discovered Thursday at an RV park along Interstate 20.
ALEDO, TX

