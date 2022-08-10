Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 04:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 10:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 1045 AM MST. * At 452 AM MST, Runoff from recent heavy rain within the Tonto Creek basin is affecting the low water crossings of A Crossing, Bar X Crossing, and Store Crossing along Tonto Creek. The Tonto Creek near Roosevelt river gauge has exceeded action stage and is currently at 4.5 feet. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Runoff from thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tonto Basin. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 23:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 1215 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1146 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Scottsdale Airport, Camelback Mountain, Downtown Scottsdale, Desert Ridge Marketplace and Papago Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Aguila Valley, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Buckeye, Avondale by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 05:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 07:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Buckeye, Avondale; Cave Creek, New River; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; Dripping Springs; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; Gila Bend; Globe, Miami; Mazatzal Mountains; New River Mesa; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Pinal County; Northwest Valley; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Rio Verde, Salt River; San Carlos; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Gila County; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek; Superior; Tonopah Desert; Tonto Basin; West Pinal County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Dripping Springs, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Gila Bend, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Tonopah Desert, Tonto Basin and West Pinal County. * WHEN...From 11 AM MST this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Slow moving scattered thunderstorms will elevate the flood risk Sunday afternoon and evening. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Aguila Valley, Central La Paz, Northwest Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 16:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Central La Paz; Northwest Valley; Tonopah Desert Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern La Paz and Maricopa Counties through 545 PM MST At 450 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wenden to 14 miles south of Aguila to Morristown. Movement was northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wickenburg, Alamo Lake, Salome, Alamo State Park, Aguila, Vicksburg Junction, Wenden, Morristown, Vicksburg, Gladden and Harcuvar. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 37 and 92. US Highway 60 between mile markers 37 and 124. AZ Route 72 between mile markers 34 and 49. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 05:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 07:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Northern Gila County; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Western Mogollon Rim; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern Arizona, including the following areas. In east central Arizona, Northern Gila County. In north central Arizona, Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country and Kaibab Plateau. In northeast Arizona, White Mountains. In west central Arizona, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains and Yavapai County Valleys and Basins. * WHEN...From 11 AM MST this morning through 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create deadly travel conditions. Consider changing your plans if you were going to hike, boat, or paddleboard to a slot canyon or normally dry wash. If you do still decide to recreate, check in at a nearby visitor center or ranger station. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Entrenched atmospheric moisture across much of central and northern Arizona will combine with afternoon instability to create an elevated risk of excessive rainfall. - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 12:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM MST FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 1204 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Big Horn, or 19 miles southeast of Gila Bend, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Estrella, Freeman and Big Horn. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 128 and 160. AZ Route 238 between mile markers 15 and 24. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 165. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
