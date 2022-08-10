Effective: 2022-08-14 05:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 07:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Northern Gila County; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Western Mogollon Rim; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern Arizona, including the following areas. In east central Arizona, Northern Gila County. In north central Arizona, Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country and Kaibab Plateau. In northeast Arizona, White Mountains. In west central Arizona, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains and Yavapai County Valleys and Basins. * WHEN...From 11 AM MST this morning through 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create deadly travel conditions. Consider changing your plans if you were going to hike, boat, or paddleboard to a slot canyon or normally dry wash. If you do still decide to recreate, check in at a nearby visitor center or ranger station. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Entrenched atmospheric moisture across much of central and northern Arizona will combine with afternoon instability to create an elevated risk of excessive rainfall. - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety.

APACHE COUNTY, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO