Steve Martin says Only Murders in the Building could be his final role: ‘This is, weirdly, it’

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Steve Martin has said Only Murders in the Building might be his last role ever.

The 76-year-old acting veteran stars alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez in the Hulu crime-comedy, which is finishing its second season on 23 August.

While the series has already been renewed for a third season, Martin has revealed that once it’s over, his acting career may be too.

“When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview.

“I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.”

The Hollywood legend is currently up against co-star Short in the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category at this year’s Emmy Awards. See the full list of nominees here .

Martin began as a stand-up comedian as well as a TV writer. His wide-ranging career spans decades, where he’s appeared in numerous films including The Jerk, The Father of the Bride, Cheaper by the Dozen, The Pink Panther, and Three Amigos!.

Only Murders in the Building marks his first starring TV role, although he previously appeared in a single episode of 30 Rock in 2008, titled “Gavin Volure”.

“I have a family life that’s really fun,” Martin continued. “To film a movie now, to go someplace else to live, I’m not willing to do that anymore. I can’t disappear for three months.”

The final two episodes of Only Murders in the Building season two air on 16 and 23 August on Hulu.

