uwosh.edu
New agreement allows seamless transfer for MPTC students to UWO
The leaders of the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh and Moraine Park Technical College signed an articulation agreement Aug. 12 that eases the way for students pursuing associate liberal arts degrees to transfer from Moraine Park to UWO with confirmed junior status. Moraine Park will offer associate liberal arts degrees beginning...
spectrumnews1.com
Only one of Wisconsin's top 10 school districts has consistently grown its teaching staff. Here's how.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — While teacher staffing levels drop across the state, one Wisconsin district has grown. Over the last five years, most of the top 10 school districts in the state have had their staffing levels shrink. However, they’ve shrunk along with enrollment, and enrollment has often dropped at an even greater rate.
spectrumnews1.com
Gender policy puts Green Bay Diocese schools at risk of losing federal funding for hot lunch program
GREEN BAY, Wis.— The Green Bay Diocese made news earlier this summer when it announced a gender identity clause would be added to its education policy manual. A new gender identity clause instituted by the Green Bay Diocese has put at risk federal funding for its schools that use the National School Lunch Program.
wearegreenbay.com
106-year-old schoolhouse makes move in Suamico
SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) — Tremble School has sat in the same spot for the last 106 years in Suamico. That is all changing on Thursday evening, when it will be moved to a new home just south of where it’s been all these years. “The school was built...
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc man committed to mental institution after stabbing
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – The man convicted in connection with a stabbing at a fast food restaurant has been committed to a secure mental institution for 12.5 years. Guy Strzyzewski, Jr., 49, was convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, but then was found not guilty by reason of mental disease and defect for the Aug. 15, 2021, incident.
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this year
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.
seehafernews.com
The Discovery of Sputnik IV, A Piece of Manitowoc History
The following article was researched and written by Jeff Seidl. While on squad car patrol September 5, 1962, at 5:45 A.M. Officers Marvin Bauch and Ronald Rusboldt spotted what they thought was crumpled cardboard in the road of the 600 block of N. 8th Street. While passing the area again at 6:45 A.M. the object was still there, and they could see it was metal and stopped to move it. It was too hot to handle, so they used their feet to shove it to the curb. At the time, they thought it was slag from one of the local foundries which had fallen off the truck on the way to disposal. Passing the area again at 8:00 A.M., they stopped again and looked at the metal and it was still warm1.
wuwm.com
Milwaukee Tool begins making hand tools in the U.S. — a first for the company
Fast-growing toolmaker, Milwaukee Tool, has opened a $55 million facility in West Bend that will have about 150 people making screwdrivers and pliers. Other types of hand tools may be added later. Milwaukee Tool, owned by Hong-Kong based Techtronic Industries, is attempting for the first time to make hand tools...
Behind the mystery monument in Doty Park
The mysterious star monument has been researched and repaired. Next to it sits a new monument telling the story of a nearly forgotten veteran.
spectrumnews1.com
'Plant milkweed, and they will come': Several Wisconsin organizations forging efforts to save the endangered monarch butterfly
Appleton, Wis. — As the monarch butterfly population plummets, one Wisconsin group, the Monarch Society Fox River Valley, is aiming to help turn things around. Monarchs were recently put on the Red List by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. Pollinators account for one out of every...
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Takes Steps to Add Affordable Housing
Steps are being taken in Two Rivers to add some more affordable housing. On Monday, the City’s Plan Commission held a public hearing regarding the proposed Tax Incremental Financing District 17, which City Manager Greg Buckley says is located on the patch of land commonly referred to as the former Eggers West property.
nbc15.com
Dodge County Fair offers new schedule, variety of entertainment
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Make way for fun times at the Dodge County Fair!. The Dodge County Fair kicks off Aug 17 and runs all the way through Aug. 21. It promises to offer all great fair fun, including Ferris wheels, food, live music, carnival games and more. Wristbands...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - August 11 & 12, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, August 11 & Friday, August 12, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wearegreenbay.com
BurgerFest underway this weekend in Outagamie County
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown Seymour is going to be filled with eventgoers throughout the next couple of days as BurgerFest makes its return. The event enters its 33rd year with the parade theme being “Burgers of the Future.” The fun starts on Friday night with hot air balloons at Rock Ledge School and Park.
WBAY Green Bay
Brand-new Great Lakes freighter coming into Port of Green Bay Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The shiniest new freighter on the Great Lakes is coming in to the Port of Green Bay this weekend. The Mark W. Barker just made its maiden voyage on the Great Lakes two weeks ago. The port says the freighter is delivering a load of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend's Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs welcomed, Goliath mourned
WEST BEND, Wis. - The circle of life is on display at Shalom Wildlife Zoo in West Bend, where Ginger the tiger welcomed five cubs a week after Goliath the tiger, friend to Ginger, had to be put down. Shalom Wildlife Zoo features four miles of gravel roads where you...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Fire on 9th floor of Oshkosh apartment building displaces 14
FRIDAY 8/12/2022 – 11:26 a.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Fire Department has provided an update on a fire that displaced 14 people at an apartment complex on Thursday evening. According to a release, crews were dispatched around 10 p.m. on August 11 to the Court Tower...
Fond du Lac looking to reimagine riverfront
The city of Fond du Lac is looking for ways to improve its riverfront just west of the downtown area to make it more aesthetically pleasing.
whby.com
Good Samaritan sought by Green Bay Police
GREEN BAY, WI — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for your help in finding an unknown life saver. Police say she came to the aid of another person with a medical issue at the Farmer’s Market around 4:00 PM Wednesday. The unknown good Samaritan was performing CPR on the person in need when officers arrived. She left before officers could get her name. Anyone who knows or has information about the woman who came to another person’s aid is asked to contact Green Bay Police Detectives Biller or Graf at 920-448-3208.
