ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uwosh.edu

New agreement allows seamless transfer for MPTC students to UWO

The leaders of the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh and Moraine Park Technical College signed an articulation agreement Aug. 12 that eases the way for students pursuing associate liberal arts degrees to transfer from Moraine Park to UWO with confirmed junior status. Moraine Park will offer associate liberal arts degrees beginning...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

106-year-old schoolhouse makes move in Suamico

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) — Tremble School has sat in the same spot for the last 106 years in Suamico. That is all changing on Thursday evening, when it will be moved to a new home just south of where it’s been all these years. “The school was built...
SUAMICO, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oshkosh, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Oshkosh, WI
Fox11online.com

Manitowoc man committed to mental institution after stabbing

MANITOWOC (WLUK) – The man convicted in connection with a stabbing at a fast food restaurant has been committed to a secure mental institution for 12.5 years. Guy Strzyzewski, Jr., 49, was convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, but then was found not guilty by reason of mental disease and defect for the Aug. 15, 2021, incident.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

The Discovery of Sputnik IV, A Piece of Manitowoc History

The following article was researched and written by Jeff Seidl. While on squad car patrol September 5, 1962, at 5:45 A.M. Officers Marvin Bauch and Ronald Rusboldt spotted what they thought was crumpled cardboard in the road of the 600 block of N. 8th Street. While passing the area again at 6:45 A.M. the object was still there, and they could see it was metal and stopped to move it. It was too hot to handle, so they used their feet to shove it to the curb. At the time, they thought it was slag from one of the local foundries which had fallen off the truck on the way to disposal. Passing the area again at 8:00 A.M., they stopped again and looked at the metal and it was still warm1.
MANITOWOC, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Stratton
KFIL Radio

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Takes Steps to Add Affordable Housing

Steps are being taken in Two Rivers to add some more affordable housing. On Monday, the City’s Plan Commission held a public hearing regarding the proposed Tax Incremental Financing District 17, which City Manager Greg Buckley says is located on the patch of land commonly referred to as the former Eggers West property.
TWO RIVERS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics Education#College#Stem Education#Health Education#Uw Oshkosh#Stem#University
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - August 11 & 12, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, August 11 & Friday, August 12, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

BurgerFest underway this weekend in Outagamie County

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown Seymour is going to be filled with eventgoers throughout the next couple of days as BurgerFest makes its return. The event enters its 33rd year with the parade theme being “Burgers of the Future.” The fun starts on Friday night with hot air balloons at Rock Ledge School and Park.
SEYMOUR, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend's Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs welcomed, Goliath mourned

WEST BEND, Wis. - The circle of life is on display at Shalom Wildlife Zoo in West Bend, where Ginger the tiger welcomed five cubs a week after Goliath the tiger, friend to Ginger, had to be put down. Shalom Wildlife Zoo features four miles of gravel roads where you...
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Fire on 9th floor of Oshkosh apartment building displaces 14

FRIDAY 8/12/2022 – 11:26 a.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Fire Department has provided an update on a fire that displaced 14 people at an apartment complex on Thursday evening. According to a release, crews were dispatched around 10 p.m. on August 11 to the Court Tower...
OSHKOSH, WI
whby.com

Good Samaritan sought by Green Bay Police

GREEN BAY, WI — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for your help in finding an unknown life saver. Police say she came to the aid of another person with a medical issue at the Farmer’s Market around 4:00 PM Wednesday. The unknown good Samaritan was performing CPR on the person in need when officers arrived. She left before officers could get her name. Anyone who knows or has information about the woman who came to another person’s aid is asked to contact Green Bay Police Detectives Biller or Graf at 920-448-3208.

Comments / 0

Community Policy