Read full article on original website
Related
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterDenise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32Gene LeBell, Famed Stuntman and "Godfather of Grappling," Dies at 89 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of August 14
If you’re a fan of animation, Netflix has you covered for the week of August 14. On Monday, the Netflix children’s series Deepa & Anoop makes its debut. On Thursday, Tekken: Bloodline and the third season of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe start streaming. Finally, on Friday, The Cuphead Show! returns for part two.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Ross Bagdasarian, Jr. Dee Bradley Baker Michael Bell Mary Kay Bergman Janice Karman. Geners: Animation Comedy. Director: Kathi Castillo. Release Date: Sep 28, 1999. About. While the...
RELATED PEOPLE
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Lupin the Third vs. Detective Conan: The Movie Free Online
Cast: Kanichi Kurita Minami Takayama Kappei Yamaguchi Wakana Yamazaki Kiyoshi Kobayashi. Conan Edogawa sets out to apprehend Lupin the Third, the suspect of stealing a jewel called Cherry Sapphire. (A sequel to the TV special Lupin the Third vs. Detective Conan, 2009.) Is Lupin the Third vs. Detective Conan: The...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Madea's Big Happy Family Free Online
Cast: Tyler Perry Loretta Devine Shad Moss Cassi Davis Shannon Kane. When Shirley, Madea's niece, receives distressing news about her health, the only thing she wants is her family gathered around her. However, Shirley's three adult children are too preoccupied with their own troubled lives to pay attention to their mother. It is up to Madea, with the help of rowdy Aunt Bam, to bring the clan together and help Shirley deal with her crisis.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Christmas Getaway Free Online
Cast: Bridget Regan Travis Van Winkle Raven Stewart Teryl Rothery Sarah Smyth. When a reservation mix-up at a mountain resort forces a newly-single travel writer to share a cabin with a handsome widower and his precocious daughter over the holidays, their lives are transformed by the magic of Christmas and the unexpected power of love.
epicstream.com
Leslie Grace Reportedly Declines New Batgirl Project Following WB Discovery Cancelation
Leslie Grace is gaining a ton of sympathy following the shocking cancelation of her Batgirl project. The internet-breaking axing of the DC Extended Universe film was confirmed last week by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and it appears to be his first step in restructuring the franchise to make way for his "10-year plan" that will take the DCEU to a new creative direction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A different kind of serial killer thriller confronts the face of madness on streaming
As anyone with a streaming subscription knows, true crime is all the rage these days, and has been for quite some time. At-home audiences love nothing more than curling up to revisit horrific murders committed by some of the most notorious killers in history, so Ted Bundy tale No Man of God was always going to appeal to a large audience.
epicstream.com
Star Wars Leak Seemingly Confirms Long-Awaited Live-Action Debut of Canon Villain
It can't be denied that the Star Wars universe features an outstanding collection of antagonists — from Darth Vader to Emperor Palpatine but there's one legendary villain that has yet to make his live-action debut which is honestly quite baffling considering he's still part of the official canon. We're...
Dragons And Unicorns Come To Life At This Enchanting AR Adventure In SF
Have you ever talked to a unicorn? Pet a dragon? You can at The Impossible Zoo, which brings 10 mythical creatures to life at SF’s Palace of Fine Arts, starting August 18th. Using special holographic headsets to interact with this magical world, you’ll embark on a series of quests together. Tickets are now on sale for this unforgettable experience that launches August 18th. The experience drops you into the mysterious Land of Privoz, where it appears that something isn’t quite right with The Impossible Zoo! Through a series of quests in this, you’ll help these mythic creatures, and earn points along the way. Augmented Reality (AR) allows you to see and interact with this amazing world of fantasy and adventure. It’s an exciting adventure for all ages.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Alien Abduction: Incident in Lake County Free Online
Cast: Benz Antoine Kristian Ayre Gillian Barber Michael Buie Emmanuelle Chriqui. After a mysterious blackout, a son goes out to investigate and captures footage of actual aliens. When the aliens follow he and his brothers back to their home all hell breaks lose. Is Alien Abduction: Incident in Lake County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hypebae
TikTok Dives Into Anime Culture With Manga Lash Extension Trend
Eyelashes are an essential beauty staple for many people. There’s something universally flattering about a set of eye-defining lashes, from the most natural to the most dramatic pair. TikTok users are now taking inspiration from Japan’s manga comic books and graphic novels for their latest trend: Manga lashes.
Best Amazon Prime Original Series of All Time
With high-speed internet widely available to most Americans on a variety of devices, instantaneous enjoyment of countless hours of television is more or less always a click away. Like Netflix and other streaming services, Amazon Prime now produces original content. Their first effort was “Alpha House,” a political comedy starring John Goodman, that premiered in […]
wegotthiscovered.com
Mark Ruffalo wishes Chris Hemsworth a happy birthday with a snap of Thor napping
It feels like it’s always a Chris’ birthday with as many as there are in Hollywood and today is no exception. Chris Hemsworth, most known for his work as Marvel’s Thor, turns thirty-nine today. Of course, all of his Hollywood buddies are coming to wish him a great day, but Mark Ruffalo, aka the Hulk, posted the perfect photo of the so-called ‘gentle giant’ when wishing him a happy birthday.
Comments / 0