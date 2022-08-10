Aint it funny how all of the failures of California are the least read articles?aint it funny how all of the California legislature is perfectly capable of collecting money from people for all of their luxurious plans but they never seem to distribute it how they claimed they would. Aint it funny how every plan thats going to be oh so beneficial for the minorities and poor and homeless ends up just becoming a profitable maneuver for wealthy whote people who are on the left? hmm if only the people who vote in California who are brown like me actually read what these people write and listen to what they say. But nope all the brown people like me just see a D and hop on it, a Democrat D, that is.
Voice of San Diego
Voice of San Diego is a nonprofit news organization delivering groundbreaking investigative journalism and in-depth analysis for the San Diego region.https://www.voiceofsandiego.org/
