San Diego County, CA

Romeo Kemp
3d ago

Aint it funny how all of the failures of California are the least read articles?aint it funny how all of the California legislature is perfectly capable of collecting money from people for all of their luxurious plans but they never seem to distribute it how they claimed they would. Aint it funny how every plan thats going to be oh so beneficial for the minorities and poor and homeless ends up just becoming a profitable maneuver for wealthy whote people who are on the left? hmm if only the people who vote in California who are brown like me actually read what these people write and listen to what they say. But nope all the brown people like me just see a D and hop on it, a Democrat D, that is.

Related
NBC San Diego

San Diego Housing Market Cooldown Continues

The San Diego housing market is easing from the red-hot pace it was on. Existing single-family home purchases were down 22% in July compared to June, according to the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors (GSDAR). Compared to July 2021, home sales in San Diego County dropped by around 43%.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

EL CAJON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES BALLOT INITIATIVE TO RAISE SALES TAX

August 12, 2022 (El Cajon) -- A new increased sales tax initiative was proposed during Tuesday night’s El Cajon city council meeting. If approved by voters on November 8, this measure would repeal proposition J, the half-cent sales tax enacted in 2008 to fund basic services, and replace it with a new one percent tax, or one cent per dollar.
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Homeowners Can Install Solar at Little to No Cost Thanks to New Program

San Diego residents who want to install solar energy systems in their homes will be able to do so at little to no cost thanks to the new San Diego Solar Equity Program. As part of its franchise Energy Cooperation agreement with the City of San Diego, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) is dedicating $10 million in shareholder funds toward an equity-focused incentive program.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Gershman Properties Pays $47.8MM for 60,973 SQFT Retail Asset in Chula Vista

San Diego, CA — Newmark announces it has completed the sale of The Shops at Eastlake Terraces, a portion of a 363,300-square-foot community center shadow- anchored by Home Depot and Walmart Supercenter and located in Chula Vista, California for $47.8 million. The traded portion comprises 60,973 square feet of well-located shops and free- standing buildings. The asset traded from Crow Holdings to Gershman Properties for an undisclosed price. Newmark Vice Chairman Pete Bethea and Senior Managing Directors Rob Ippolito and Glenn Rudy represented the seller in the transaction.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: City Pushing for Demolition of California Theatre

The California Theatre has long been a blighted, decaying downtown eyesore. Now, following word that yet another owner wants to abandon its plan to redevelop the site, Mayor Todd Gloria’s administration is demanding that they make plans to demolish it. Lisa Halverstadt and Jakob McWhinney reveal that the city...
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

San Diego among the lowest large metro areas for inflation

SAN DIEGO — Americans are dealing with the worst inflation in over 40 years, yet a new study by personal finance website WalletHub shows some good news for San Diego. It is the city with the fifth lowest inflation growth. WalletHub compared 23 major metropolitan statistical areas across two...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Bay Area

1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voiceof San Diego

Charity that Scammed Taxpayers Forced to Give Up 120-bed Treatment Facility to County

Volunteers of America Southwest played a critical role in San Diego County’s mental health infrastructure for years – until it was exposed for siphoning money to family members of a chief executive and other financial misdeeds. Now, the charity is being forced to turn over a critical piece of that infrastructure to county officials, according to a new proposed settlement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego County Downgraded From High to Medium COVID-19 Community Level

The CDC has downgraded San Diego County from the high COVID-19 community level to medium, meaning the disease is having a less-severe impact on the region's hospital system. The county was moved into the high category in mid-July as the highly-infectious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants were driving up COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
