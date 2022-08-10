ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Majic 93.3

If you See One of These Eerie Bugs in Arkansas – Squash it!

There's an invasion going on in this country, an invasive species known as the lanternfly is popping up in states all across the United States. Is Arkansas on the list?. The troublesome bugs are native to Asia but over the past several years they have been on the rise in America. The lanternfly can be deceptive because of its colorful red and black wings that are spotted and give off a beautiful pink hue.
Majic 93.3

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Majic 93.3

Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas

Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
Majic 93.3

Recreational Marijuana Amendment Back on Nov. Ballot in Arkansas

It looks like the issue of recreational marijuana is back on the state of Arkansas ballot for November, after the Arkansas Supreme Court ordered Secretary of State John Thurston to certify the ballot title for which Arkansans will have the right to vote for or against the amendment. If voted in favor this would eliminate the use of the medical marijuana card that is required to purchase or use marijuana.
Majic 93.3

