Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Texas – My Bucket List Grows
The biggest problem with making Bucket Lists is my list keeps getting longer the older I get. If God allows me to live out most of my list, I will be here a long, long time. Fingers crossed. Today we go in search of the 10 oldest restaurants in the...
Popular Blanchard Springs Cavern in Arkansas Back Open Aug. 18
It's been a long time coming but one of Arkansas' best-known caves is back up and running! Blanchard Springs Caverns is located in the Mountain View area in the Ozark National Forest. The popular cavern for tourists has been closed for over two years and plans to open back up...
If you See One of These Eerie Bugs in Arkansas – Squash it!
There's an invasion going on in this country, an invasive species known as the lanternfly is popping up in states all across the United States. Is Arkansas on the list?. The troublesome bugs are native to Asia but over the past several years they have been on the rise in America. The lanternfly can be deceptive because of its colorful red and black wings that are spotted and give off a beautiful pink hue.
Stay in Cool Tiny House in Arkansas Featured on Popular TV Show
You’ve heard the saying “Big Things Come in Small Packages.” Well, an award-winning tiny house in Arkansas featured on the Netflix TV show “Tiny House Nation” packs quite a punch for being so tiny. This Airbnb tiny house named the AMP House located in Fayetteville,...
The Meaning Behind Cowboy Boots on Fence Posts in Texas
So, last week while on vacation I found myself on some rural backroads in Texas enjoying the countryside and the scenery when I noticed some cowboy boots turned upside down on a fence line. I have always this is nothing strange if you live in Texas, at some point you...
Where is the Biggest House in Arkansas and How Big is it?
I think I found my dream house and it happens to be the biggest house in the entire state of Arkansas. This stunning house is located on 20 acres and you could literally get lost in it. According to Angi.com, this is the largest house in Arkansas and it's owned...
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas
Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
It’s Almost Time For The Arkansas Auditions For ‘Idol Across America’
Are you ready to see if you have what it takes to be the next American Idol? Now is your chance. Right now it's time to sign up for the face-to-face zoom auditions in Arkansas. Here's Your Chance to See if You Have What it Takes To Be The Next...
Recreational Marijuana Amendment Back on Nov. Ballot in Arkansas
It looks like the issue of recreational marijuana is back on the state of Arkansas ballot for November, after the Arkansas Supreme Court ordered Secretary of State John Thurston to certify the ballot title for which Arkansans will have the right to vote for or against the amendment. If voted in favor this would eliminate the use of the medical marijuana card that is required to purchase or use marijuana.
Someone in Arkansas Won $2 Million Friday Night, Was it You?
We were all dreaming about winning the big $1.28 billion dollar Mega Million drawing on Friday night. When we woke up the next morning most of us were disappointed. but there was a $2 Million winner in Arkansas and two Texans won $1 Million. The Billion dollar winner was someone...
