A local body of water is in the spotlight this week and Virginians should be proud. Kelly McClary the Director of the Division of Planning and Recreation Resources revealed that the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is highlighting the James River which is known for being the most scenic river in the state. She added, "Our program oversees the scenic rivers program that actually creates over 100 miles of segments along the James that have been designated as scenic.”

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO