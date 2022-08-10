ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WDBJ7.com

What Virginians need to know about this year’s one-time tax rebate

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This fall, taxpayers in Virginia may get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if they’re eligible for this year’s one-time tax rebate. The rebate is part of a bipartisan plan passed through the state budget in this year’s...
Augusta Free Press

Leading lawn and garden manufacturer selects Virginia for expansion

Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the city of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second lawn and garden operation in the Virginia, alongside Mountain...
SUFFOLK, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Return of seagrass in Virginia waterways inspires environmental research

Since 2001, seagrass meadows have been gradually returning to Virginia waterways for the first time in over 65 years, which has inspired research on its environmental impact, including greenhouse gas emissions and carbon sequestration. The University-operated Coastal Research Center and Nitrogen Working Group are exploring how to reduce such emissions...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Virginia distillery gets half of a million dollars in grants for expansion

(The Center Square) – A Virginia-based distillery that is relocating within Prince William County and expanding its operations will receive a half of a million dollars worth of grants from the state and county government for the project. MurLarkey Distilled Spirits is moving from its Bristow location to establish...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inhabitat.com

Virginia will soon have the US’ largest offshore wind farm

Virginia is about the get the biggest wind farm in the U.S. The state has just agreed to let Dominion Energy build a 176-turbine wind farm 27 miles off Virginia Beach’s coast. By 2026, the project plans to be generating sufficient power to provide for the needs of up...
Virginia Mercury

Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving

A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the U.S. population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 […] The post Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

The James River is considered the most scenic river in Virginia

A local body of water is in the spotlight this week and Virginians should be proud. Kelly McClary the Director of the Division of Planning and Recreation Resources revealed that the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is highlighting the James River which is known for being the most scenic river in the state. She added, "Our program oversees the scenic rivers program that actually creates over 100 miles of segments along the James that have been designated as scenic.”
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

DaaBIN Store Opening First Virginia Location In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-A new liquidation outlet store is headed to Newport News. DaaBIN is slated to open in the Turnberry Crossing Shopping Center. It will be the first location in Virginia for DaaBIN. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user?...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
royalexaminer.com

136th generation of new Virginia State Police Troopers graduate

The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 136th Basic Session began their 28 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy Jan. 26, 2022.
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Long-Awaited Historic Letters Are Now Published

RADFORD, VA—A book nearly 160 years in the making is now illuminating life during the Civil War in Southwest Virginia. The book, which has just been released by the University of North Carolina Press, features the wartime correspondence between Confederate newlyweds Brigadier General Gabriel C. Wharton and Anne Radford Wharton. The surviving 524 letters are astounding and reveal that we still have so much to learn about our history.
RADFORD, VA
WAMU

Listen: ‘Memory Wars’ Explores How Virginia–And America–Might Reckon With The Past

What does it take for a country to face its past, including horrific chapters like the Holocaust or slavery?. In the five-part series Memory Wars, public radio reporter Mallory Noe-Payne and Pulitzer prize winning Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist Michael Paul Williams explore how Germany faced its history, and what lessons that might hold for Virginia and the country more broadly.
VIRGINIA STATE

