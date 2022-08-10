Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pilot identified in Tuesday’s deadly single-engine plane crashHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Related
1 person trapped, killed after trench collapse in Greeley
One person was killed when they got caught in a trench collapse in the 1900 block of 16th Street Greeley Saturday morning.
Juvenile cyclist seriously injured after colliding with car
Broomfield Police were on scene of a bicycle-car crash that left a juvenile seriously injured.
Woman killed in early morning 2-vehicle crash
The Denver Police Department said that a woman motorist was declared dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Speer Boulevard and West 11th Avenue.
One dead after crash in Denver
Denver police are investigating a crash that left one woman dead on Saturday morning. The accident between at least two vehicles unfolded at 7:22 a.m. near the intersection of W. 11th Ave and N. Speer Boulevard in Denver. First responders pronounced one woman dead at the scene. Denver police PIO...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grandfather killed in crash at dangerous turn into Aurora neighborhood
A dangerous street crossing may be partly to blame for a crash that killed a man from Aurora according to the man’s family and people who live in the Vista subdivision.
1 dead, 1 shot, 2 fires in 6 separate vehicle incidents in Denver area overnight
Police in the Denver metro area responded to at least six separate vehicle incidents Friday night and into Saturday morning that left one person dead, multiple people injured, and one person shot.
berthoudsurveyor.com
Woman killed after truck hits overpass south of Berthoud
An accident on Monday evening that killed a 32-year-old woman from Loveland severely damaged an overpass on I-25 and resulted in an extended road closure. The accident happened around 6 p.m. Monday after the arm of a backhoe that was being hauled by a tractor-trailer struck the bridge near milepost 245 and Weld County Road 34 at the Mead exit.
Power restored for 930 Poudre Valley consumers
An outage has been addressed and now the power has been restored for roughly 930 consumers near Interstate 25 and Highway 14.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Road rage incident leads to stabbing
An alleged road rage incident led to a man being stabbed in the middle of the road Thursday night.
KKTV
Car stolen in Colorado with a 15-month-old child inside, police say the infant was found and is safe
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado were asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle with a 15-month-old child inside. The child has since been located. The alert came from Aurora Police at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday. Police posted to social media asking the public for help. At about 5:33 p.m., police provided an update that both the child and vehicle were located. Police added the child was unharmed. At that time, the suspect was still at large.
Boulder dog-leash restrictions go in effect Monday
Five trails in Boulder will implement new dog-leash restrictions beginning Monday to reduce wildlife interaction as this becomes the most active time of the years for bears.
9News
Teen found dead near Denver recreation center
Denver Police wants the public's help with their investigation into the death of a 14-year-old. Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon was killed next to a popular city rec center.
Restaurant struggling for landlord to repair leaky roof
The owner of a Thornton restaurant says a leaky roof could put her out of business if her landlord doesn’t step in to help.
Man wanted in theft of SUV with baby inside
Police in Aurora were searching for a vehicle that was stolen Friday afternoon with a 15-month-old baby inside.
17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of man driving on I-70
DENVER — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday night in connection to the fatal shooting last month on Interstate 70, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. The suspect, who wasn't named because he's a juvenile, was arrested in Westminster, DPD said in a news release. It appeared that the victim,...
14-year-old killed near rec center had gunshot wound, other injuries
After a 14-year-old was found dead near a Denver rec center, the office of the medical examiner released his cause of death.
Landspouts possible near DIA, other metro cities
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement about possible landspouts.
14-year-old killed near Denver recreation center
Denver police are investigating a homicide case that involves a 14-year-old who was found dead near a rec center.
18-year-old killed in Weld County crash
The Colorado State Patrol says an 18-year-old man was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning.
Denver climber dies after falling from Crestone Traverse
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — A climber died after falling from the Crestone Traverse last Wednesday. Custer County Search & Rescue (SAR) was able to retrieve the remains of the fallen climber and rescue another. Custer County SAR was called for two climbers from Denver who were located approximately 13,800 ft. near the Crestone Traverse in […]
Comments / 0