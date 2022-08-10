ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvada, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

One dead after crash in Denver

Denver police are investigating a crash that left one woman dead on Saturday morning. The accident between at least two vehicles unfolded at 7:22 a.m. near the intersection of W. 11th Ave and N. Speer Boulevard in Denver. First responders pronounced one woman dead at the scene. Denver police PIO...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire
berthoudsurveyor.com

Woman killed after truck hits overpass south of Berthoud

An accident on Monday evening that killed a 32-year-old woman from Loveland severely damaged an overpass on I-25 and resulted in an extended road closure. The accident happened around 6 p.m. Monday after the arm of a backhoe that was being hauled by a tractor-trailer struck the bridge near milepost 245 and Weld County Road 34 at the Mead exit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arvada, CO
KKTV

Car stolen in Colorado with a 15-month-old child inside, police say the infant was found and is safe

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado were asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle with a 15-month-old child inside. The child has since been located. The alert came from Aurora Police at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday. Police posted to social media asking the public for help. At about 5:33 p.m., police provided an update that both the child and vehicle were located. Police added the child was unharmed. At that time, the suspect was still at large.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of man driving on I-70

DENVER — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday night in connection to the fatal shooting last month on Interstate 70, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. The suspect, who wasn't named because he's a juvenile, was arrested in Westminster, DPD said in a news release. It appeared that the victim,...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Denver climber dies after falling from Crestone Traverse

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — A climber died after falling from the Crestone Traverse last Wednesday. Custer County Search & Rescue (SAR) was able to retrieve the remains of the fallen climber and rescue another. Custer County SAR was called for two climbers from Denver who were located approximately 13,800 ft. near the Crestone Traverse in […]
CUSTER COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy