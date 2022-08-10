ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Where to Watch and Stream My Afternoons with Margueritte Free Online

Cast: Gérard Depardieu Maurane Gisèle Casadesus Jean-François Stévenin Patrick Bouchitey. An illiterate and lonely man bonds with an older and well-read woman. Netflix doesn't currently have My Afternoons with Margueritte in its online library at the time of writing. We don't expect that to change very soon, but you never know!
Leslie Grace Reportedly Declines New Batgirl Project Following WB Discovery Cancelation

Leslie Grace is gaining a ton of sympathy following the shocking cancelation of her Batgirl project. The internet-breaking axing of the DC Extended Universe film was confirmed last week by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and it appears to be his first step in restructuring the franchise to make way for his "10-year plan" that will take the DCEU to a new creative direction.
