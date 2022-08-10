Read full article on original website
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterDenise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32Gene LeBell, Famed Stuntman and "Godfather of Grappling," Dies at 89 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
If you’re a fan of animation, Netflix has you covered for the week of August 14. On Monday, the Netflix children’s series Deepa & Anoop makes its debut. On Thursday, Tekken: Bloodline and the third season of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe start streaming. Finally, on Friday, The Cuphead Show! returns for part two.
Cast: Kanichi Kurita Minami Takayama Kappei Yamaguchi Wakana Yamazaki Kiyoshi Kobayashi. Conan Edogawa sets out to apprehend Lupin the Third, the suspect of stealing a jewel called Cherry Sapphire. (A sequel to the TV special Lupin the Third vs. Detective Conan, 2009.) Is Lupin the Third vs. Detective Conan: The...
Where is the best place to watch and stream Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Ross Bagdasarian, Jr. Dee Bradley Baker Michael Bell Mary Kay Bergman Janice Karman. Geners: Animation Comedy. Director: Kathi Castillo. Release Date: Sep 28, 1999. About. While the...
Leslie Grace is gaining a ton of sympathy following the shocking cancelation of her Batgirl project. The internet-breaking axing of the DC Extended Universe film was confirmed last week by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and it appears to be his first step in restructuring the franchise to make way for his "10-year plan" that will take the DCEU to a new creative direction.
It can't be denied that the Star Wars universe features an outstanding collection of antagonists — from Darth Vader to Emperor Palpatine but there's one legendary villain that has yet to make his live-action debut which is honestly quite baffling considering he's still part of the official canon. We're...
