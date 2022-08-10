Texas is in the midst of a teacher shortage that could get even worse this year.Driving the news: Classes resumed this week at some school districts, including Plano and Lewisville. Dallas ISD returns to school next week.State of play: School districts across North Texas have adopted new retention measures, including higher starting pay for newly hired teachers, bonuses for returning staff and higher minimum wages for employees.Yes, but: Our local schools are still hiring for teaching and staff positions.Dallas ISD has posted 82 full-time jobs on its website in the past week.Plano ISD's website shows dozens of job openings, from...

