Read full article on original website
Related
Angry Moose Charges After Grizzly Who Ate One Of Her Calves At Glacier National Park
Grizzly bears require a lot of food to survive, eating up to 30 pounds per day. The sad truth to this is that they need to use the least amount of energy they can getting it and that often results in them targeting the youngest and weakest of all other wildlife, and in some cases even their own kind.
Tourists Line Up Along Boardwalk to Snap Selfies with Huge Grizzly Bear at Glacier National Park
A group of tourists exploring Glacier National Park recently came across a once-in-a-lifetime sight. They were walking along the boardwalk when a grizzly bear crossed within an estimated 30 yards of them. National Parks state that you should stay about 100 yards away from bears, but this one seemed to catch the group off guard. At least they stayed where they were and didn’t try to approach it like some other tourists.
Some Bozo At Glacier National Park Tries His Hardest To Get Railroaded By A Bighorn Sheep
The straight up stupidity of some people is truly unbelievable. You would think that the three bison attacks in one week at Yellowstone National Park would be enough for people to finally think to themselves:. “Hmm, I probably should keep my distance from these creatures like the park says to.”
WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Shares Insane New Footage of Devastating 2022 Flooding
Yellowstone National Park has released “compiled footage from the day of the flood and the resulting damage,” and it is intense, to say the least. Courtesy of their Minute Out In It: Flood Event June 13, 2022 feature, the public is seeing incredible in-park footage from the Yellowstone Flood Event for the first time. First up is a never-before-seen view from the Lamar River Canyon as the Lamar River churns with unimaginable force.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Once-In-A-Lifetime Video Captures Grizzly Bear Chasing Mountain Goats Past Terrified Hikers At Glacier National Park
Everyone hopes to see some nice views, maybe an animal encounter of sorts from afar, but a big ol’ grizzly barreling down the trail right at you? Not what you signed up for…. What if it decides you’re gonna be its dinner instead? I mean, honestly, the mountain goats...
Yellowstone Hiker Freezes When Giant Grizzly Bear Sneaks up Beside Him Off-Trail: VIDEO
What would you do if you came face-to-face with one of the world’s most dangerous creatures? This Yellowstone hiker was the perfect example of how to respond if you find yourself front and center with a grizzly bear. Stan Mills was enjoying his day at the well-known national park...
Extremely Rare and Eerie Footage Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night At Yellowstone
Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer.
Black Bear Chases Montana Mountain Biker Down The Side Of A Mountain In Wild Video
You may have seen a post earlier this week with footage of a curious black bear casually following a jogger in Teton National Park. The man’s poise and ability to remain calm and move slow likely prevented the bear’s predatory instincts from being sparked. Had he panicked and ran away, it could have very well caused the bear to chase him down.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Bull Elk Charges Into Crowd of Yellowstone National Park Tourists, Gores Man
What’s the number one rule when visiting Yellowstone National Park? Say it with me: do not approach the elk. Or the moose. Or the bison, or the bears, or the wolves. National Park safety rules state that you should stay 100 yards away from bears and 25 yards away from all other wildlife. In a throwback video from the Instagram page Tourons of Yellowstone, a group of tourists most definitely did not stay 25 yards back from two elk.
Utah Driver Stumbles Upon 2 Young Mountain Lions Eating Deer On The Highway
Mountain lions are one badass animal. Even the young ones are absolute killers. It’s their only option to survive. Deer are their preferred meal but they will go after just about anything that’s a living animal and they are constantly hunting from the morning to night. It’s all they do.
Hiker Shoots and Leaves Black Bear Injured in Jasper National Park
The visitor brought a loaded 20-gauge shotgun onto their Jasper National Park hike, which was used to shoot the black bear. “For a hiker to be hiking on one of our various hiking trails with a loaded firearm and use that as a tool of self-protection, that’s unprecedented,” says Dave Argument, resource conservation manager for Jasper National Park in the wake of the event.
WATCH: Moron Tourist Gets Within Inches of Huge Bighorn Sheep in Glacier National Park
At this point, it’s easier to assume that tourists will do the exact wrong thing around wild animals. The latest incident took place at Glacier National Park when a foolish visitor decided to ignore all common sense and walk right up bighorn sheep in one of the parking lots.
WATCH: Mountain Goat Refuses to Go Down When Giant Eagle Attacks
A chamois mountain goat saw its life flash before its eyes when a huge golden eagle decided it was the perfect snack. But, the goat wasn’t going down without a fight. In a video posted by Nepalese wildlife tour company Tiger Encounter on TikTok, the goat tumbles down a rocky hill, trailed by a friend, while the eagle sinks its talons into the goat’s back. All the while the goat is rolling and jumping down the hill, the eagle rolls with it, getting bashed against rocks and trampled under the goat’s feet.
WATCH: Moronic Tourist Scales Fallen Log Instead of Bridge Above Roaring Waterfall in Glacier National Park
With the last few days of summer approaching, many are hitting the trails to soak up the remaining sunshine. However, many hikers, like this one in Glacier National Park, are on the hunt to get the perfect pic, despite putting their lives at risk. Sadly, some tourists devote too much...
This Wild West Town in the Black Hills Is the Ultimate Summertime Road Trip
Most American road trips are to destinations like the Grand Canyon or Disney World, but hidden in the Black Hills of South Dakota is an equally worthwhile but underrated spot that’s rich with real-deal wild-west kitsch. The next time your summer vacation takes you to the Badlands or Crazy Horse Memorial, consider a stint in nearby Deadwood, a tiny town filled with saloons, defunct brothels, clamorous casinos, and faux gunfight reenactments from men dressed in period garb. All it takes is a quick stroll down historic Main Street — past the cigar lounges, chainsaw art galleries and coffin photo ops — to discover a slice of Americana you never knew you needed.
Yellowstone National Park Tourist Blasted for Walking Within Feet of Bison: WATCH
Regardless of the outdoor activity or space, there are a few rules that must be followed at all times. These rules are called the Leave No Trace principles and are essential for any outdoorsman, both for the safety and protection of wildlife and the adventurer himself. Each of the rules...
Watch a Yellowstone Tourist Walk Dangerously Close To Massive Bison: ‘Can I Pet You?’
The hits start coming, and they really don’t stop coming, apparently, as yet another Yellowstone National Park tourist got too close to a bison. You’d think these people would hear about all the gorings and tramplings from tourists getting too close and would take that into account when visiting the parks. Apparently not.
Get Ready, Yellowstone National Park is Gearing Up for Their Grizzly Bear Capture
Visiting Yellowstone National Park soon? There’s a slew of new signs you’ll want to pay utmost attention to as the grizzly bear capture begins again. Those signs are warning signs, which Yellowstone (YELL) emphasizes are in place to alert visitors that wildlife biologists are using marked areas to capture grizzly bears. Indeed, it’s time for further research on the species, so the great capture begins once more.
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Captures Priceless Pic of Pup Cota Swimming Under Gorgeous Montana Sunset
“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser took a moment with his dog Cota to take in a gorgeous Montana sunset while on the set of season 5. The big black lab looked right at home in the water while the sun created a beautiful halo over the mountains. There’s really nothing like a Montana sunset, and the cast of “Yellowstone” has been sharing those masterpieces with fans all through season 5 filming.
Two Massive Bull Elk Battle In The Middle Of River In Yellowstone National Park
It doesn’t get any better than this. Two absolutely massive animals going head-to-head in a river, hoping they are the dominant one to get the girl they’re chasing. Elk tend to duke it out during the rut every year for breeding rights. Going horn to horn to gather your harem of women… talk about a scary way to go about it. I mean, bulls can weigh up to 1,000-pounds and they larger they are, the larger their antlers get. A […] The post Two Massive Bull Elk Battle In The Middle Of River In Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Comments / 0