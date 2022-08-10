ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Tourists Line Up Along Boardwalk to Snap Selfies with Huge Grizzly Bear at Glacier National Park

A group of tourists exploring Glacier National Park recently came across a once-in-a-lifetime sight. They were walking along the boardwalk when a grizzly bear crossed within an estimated 30 yards of them. National Parks state that you should stay about 100 yards away from bears, but this one seemed to catch the group off guard. At least they stayed where they were and didn’t try to approach it like some other tourists.
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Shares Insane New Footage of Devastating 2022 Flooding

Yellowstone National Park has released “compiled footage from the day of the flood and the resulting damage,” and it is intense, to say the least. Courtesy of their Minute Out In It: Flood Event June 13, 2022 feature, the public is seeing incredible in-park footage from the Yellowstone Flood Event for the first time. First up is a never-before-seen view from the Lamar River Canyon as the Lamar River churns with unimaginable force.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Mountaineering#Bighorn Sheep#Fish#Linus Outdoor#Linus Hiking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bull Elk Charges Into Crowd of Yellowstone National Park Tourists, Gores Man

What’s the number one rule when visiting Yellowstone National Park? Say it with me: do not approach the elk. Or the moose. Or the bison, or the bears, or the wolves. National Park safety rules state that you should stay 100 yards away from bears and 25 yards away from all other wildlife. In a throwback video from the Instagram page Tourons of Yellowstone, a group of tourists most definitely did not stay 25 yards back from two elk.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Hiker Shoots and Leaves Black Bear Injured in Jasper National Park

The visitor brought a loaded 20-gauge shotgun onto their Jasper National Park hike, which was used to shoot the black bear. “For a hiker to be hiking on one of our various hiking trails with a loaded firearm and use that as a tool of self-protection, that’s unprecedented,” says Dave Argument, resource conservation manager for Jasper National Park in the wake of the event.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mountain Goat Refuses to Go Down When Giant Eagle Attacks

A chamois mountain goat saw its life flash before its eyes when a huge golden eagle decided it was the perfect snack. But, the goat wasn’t going down without a fight. In a video posted by Nepalese wildlife tour company Tiger Encounter on TikTok, the goat tumbles down a rocky hill, trailed by a friend, while the eagle sinks its talons into the goat’s back. All the while the goat is rolling and jumping down the hill, the eagle rolls with it, getting bashed against rocks and trampled under the goat’s feet.
ANIMALS
InsideHook

This Wild West Town in the Black Hills Is the Ultimate Summertime Road Trip

Most American road trips are to destinations like the Grand Canyon or Disney World, but hidden in the Black Hills of South Dakota is an equally worthwhile but underrated spot that’s rich with real-deal wild-west kitsch. The next time your summer vacation takes you to the Badlands or Crazy Horse Memorial, consider a stint in nearby Deadwood, a tiny town filled with saloons, defunct brothels, clamorous casinos, and faux gunfight reenactments from men dressed in period garb. All it takes is a quick stroll down historic Main Street — past the cigar lounges, chainsaw art galleries and coffin photo ops — to discover a slice of Americana you never knew you needed.
TRAVEL
Outsider.com

Get Ready, Yellowstone National Park is Gearing Up for Their Grizzly Bear Capture

Visiting Yellowstone National Park soon? There’s a slew of new signs you’ll want to pay utmost attention to as the grizzly bear capture begins again. Those signs are warning signs, which Yellowstone (YELL) emphasizes are in place to alert visitors that wildlife biologists are using marked areas to capture grizzly bears. Indeed, it’s time for further research on the species, so the great capture begins once more.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Captures Priceless Pic of Pup Cota Swimming Under Gorgeous Montana Sunset

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser took a moment with his dog Cota to take in a gorgeous Montana sunset while on the set of season 5. The big black lab looked right at home in the water while the sun created a beautiful halo over the mountains. There’s really nothing like a Montana sunset, and the cast of “Yellowstone” has been sharing those masterpieces with fans all through season 5 filming.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Two Massive Bull Elk Battle In The Middle Of River In Yellowstone National Park

It doesn’t get any better than this. Two absolutely massive animals going head-to-head in a river, hoping they are the dominant one to get the girl they’re chasing. Elk tend to duke it out during the rut every year for breeding rights. Going horn to horn to gather your harem of women… talk about a scary way to go about it. I mean, bulls can weigh up to 1,000-pounds and they larger they are, the larger their antlers get. A […] The post Two Massive Bull Elk Battle In The Middle Of River In Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy