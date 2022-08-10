Read full article on original website
Judge Says Michigan Gov. Whitmer Won’t Have To Testify In Abortion Lawsuit
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge turned down a request to have Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testify next week at a hearing about Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law. A judge said Whitmer is suing a group of county prosecutors in her role as governor, not a private citizen. An appeal is being pursued by lawyers representing prosecutors in Kent and Jackson counties. Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham will hear arguments Wednesday about whether to issue an injunction and further suspend enforcement of the law, which makes it a crime to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger. A restraining order has been in...
wdet.org
Oakland County’s new transit millage — what it means and how likely it is to pass
For years, the Regional Transit Authority has tried to create a regional public transit system, but has failed to get the votes. The opposition frequently comes from Macomb and Oakland Counties. But in this region, transit is still a hot topic — even in Oakland County. That’s because the Oakland...
thecentersquare.com
Michigan school district charges $263 for info on millions of COVID spending
(The Center Square) – A Freedom of Information Act request submitted to Kalamazoo Public Schools to learn how the district spent more than $63 million in federal taxpayer money was met with a $263.66 price tag. The Center Square submitted the FOIA to KPS in late July. The federal...
Residents outraged as Oakland County votes to expand public transportation
The measure would implement a 10-year countywide millage that would impose .95 mills on county property tax bills to maintain and expand public transit.
MetroTimes
Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party
The Macomb County GOP is embroiled in an ugly internal dispute over control of the party, and now plans to hold competing county conventions Thursday evening. With less than three months before the general election, the battle is likely to play out in court and have far-reaching consequences for a party that is trying to maintain control of the Michigan Legislature and regain the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Washington Township welcomes new supervisor
Washington Township has a new supervisor. Matthew Thornton, 55, was unanimously appointed by the board of supervisors on Monday. There was no comment from the public regarding Thornton’s appointment during the meeting. He replaces former supervisor Scott Held, who resigned last month. Held served for six months before resigning...
Ballot Initiative To Strike Detroit’s Adult-Use Ordinance Rejected, Opponents Continue To Fight
(CBS DETROIT) – A proposed initiative seeking to overturn Detroit’s adult-use cannabis licensing ordinance was shot down by The Detroit Election Commission. Although the city charter states that 2,811 signatures are needed to secure a ballot spot, 6,475 signatures are required under the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act. Citizens for Better Social Equity collected 4,844 signatures, more than 3,000 were deemed valid. Detroit City Council President Pro-Tem James Tate sponsored the ordinance, giving preference to legacy Detroiters to create social equity opportunities. “There’s a different license that’s required for recreational so there’s no grandfathering,” Tate said. “There’s no assumption that just because you...
Detroit News
These 4 Michigan races could decide whether GOP retakes U.S. House
Michigan is poised to be a critical battleground this fall for control of the U.S. House of Representatives with four competitive seats on the line as Republicans try to wrest the majority from Democrats. The state's redistricting process last year created four competitive seats among 13 U.S. House districts, including...
Tv20detroit.com
New Detroit initiative targets commercial blight
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A major effort is underway to take on blighted properties in the city of Detroit and do the necessary cleanup to restore the city's beauty. Several buildings and lots got a visit from the city today, much to the satisfaction of neighbors. Rusted fencing, old signs,...
fox2detroit.com
Fight over views divides Macomb County Republican Party
Who is the leader of the Macomb County Republican Party that is divided by beliefs, including whether Donald Trump won the 2020 election? Mark Forton says it's him, but Eric Castiglia also says it's him.
downriversundaytimes.com
Heights Council rejects Warren Valley Golf Course ballot proposal
HEIGHTS — Dearborn Heights residents won’t be seeing a ballot proposal regarding Warren Valley Golf Course on ballots anytime soon, after the City Council rejected a resolution to amend the city charter Aug. 9. The charter amendment would have added a new section to prohibit the city from...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit still has chance for a Black congressman - if they vote Republican
DETROIT (FOX 2) - "I feel like right now this is Ralph Ellison’s 'Invisible Man' come to life. I’m here for you," quipped Martell Bivings. But Bivings says more voters are opening their eyes and giving his candidacy a serious look headed into November when he’ll face off with State Rep. Shri Thanedar who eked out a victory in last week’s crowded Democratic Primary.
Tv20detroit.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Oakland County, first sighting in Michigan
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — An invasive pest called the spotted lanternfly is now in Michigan. The Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced the first confirmed sighting of the bug announced Thursday. The departments say a small population of spotted lanternflies has been...
CDC suggests masking in just 10 Michigan counties, as COVID cools in metro Detroit
Michigan has 10 counties at a high COVID Community Level, down from 18 counties last week, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 11. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high.
Tv20detroit.com
Spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, detected for first time in Michigan
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has confirmed Michigan’s first detection of the spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive species, found last week in Pontiac and confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). “Although not unexpected, this is...
Detroit News
Proposed Hillsdale charter school raises a ruckus in Grosse Pointes
Grosse Pointe — To get one into the mood for a story about education, here’s a multiple-choice question. The growth of charter schools affiliated with Hillsdale College is:. A) The best thing that ever happened to public education. B) The worst thing that ever happened to public education.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County woman named Mrs. USA 2022
Oakland County resident Mila Pershyna has been named Mrs. USA 2022. Pershyna is the founder of the nonprofit MP Global Foundation, which is “dedicated to teaching children of all ages life skills to aid them in becoming talented and capable adults through a variety of free events such as educational workshops, field trips and career exploration opportunities.”
Gov. Whitmer activates Emergency Operations Center after major water main break, boil water advisory
LANSING, MI – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday, Aug. 13, activated the State Emergency Operations Center with 13 Metro Detroit communities under a boil-water advisory after a major water-main break. The advisory initially was estimated to impact 935,000 people in 23 communities but the list has since been reduced...
Detroit News
A tip about Birmingham's soaring school deficit set these students into action
Birmingham — The Birmingham Seaholm High School student newspaper was known mostly for writing about entertainment, sports and other relatively low-stakes issues. Then one of its reporters got a juicy tip: The district's budget deficit was spiraling. Sophomore Xavier Choussat received the heads-up last winter from a faculty member,...
bridgemi.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
