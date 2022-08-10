ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

CBS Detroit

Judge Says Michigan Gov. Whitmer Won’t Have To Testify In Abortion Lawsuit

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge turned down a request to have Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testify next week at a hearing about Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law. A judge said Whitmer is suing a group of county prosecutors in her role as governor, not a private citizen. An appeal is being pursued by lawyers representing prosecutors in Kent and Jackson counties. Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham will hear arguments Wednesday about whether to issue an injunction and further suspend enforcement of the law, which makes it a crime to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger. A restraining order has been in...
MetroTimes

Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party

The Macomb County GOP is embroiled in an ugly internal dispute over control of the party, and now plans to hold competing county conventions Thursday evening. With less than three months before the general election, the battle is likely to play out in court and have far-reaching consequences for a party that is trying to maintain control of the Michigan Legislature and regain the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Washington Township welcomes new supervisor

Washington Township has a new supervisor. Matthew Thornton, 55, was unanimously appointed by the board of supervisors on Monday. There was no comment from the public regarding Thornton’s appointment during the meeting. He replaces former supervisor Scott Held, who resigned last month. Held served for six months before resigning...
CBS Detroit

Ballot Initiative To Strike Detroit’s Adult-Use Ordinance Rejected, Opponents Continue To Fight

(CBS DETROIT) – A proposed initiative seeking to overturn Detroit’s adult-use cannabis licensing ordinance was shot down by The Detroit Election Commission. Although the city charter states that 2,811 signatures are needed to secure a ballot spot, 6,475 signatures are required under the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act. Citizens for Better Social Equity collected 4,844 signatures, more than 3,000 were deemed valid. Detroit City Council President Pro-Tem James Tate sponsored the ordinance, giving preference to legacy Detroiters to create social equity opportunities. “There’s a different license that’s required for recreational so there’s no grandfathering,” Tate said. “There’s no assumption that just because you...
Detroit News

These 4 Michigan races could decide whether GOP retakes U.S. House

Michigan is poised to be a critical battleground this fall for control of the U.S. House of Representatives with four competitive seats on the line as Republicans try to wrest the majority from Democrats. The state's redistricting process last year created four competitive seats among 13 U.S. House districts, including...
Tv20detroit.com

New Detroit initiative targets commercial blight

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A major effort is underway to take on blighted properties in the city of Detroit and do the necessary cleanup to restore the city's beauty. Several buildings and lots got a visit from the city today, much to the satisfaction of neighbors. Rusted fencing, old signs,...
downriversundaytimes.com

Heights Council rejects Warren Valley Golf Course ballot proposal

HEIGHTS — Dearborn Heights residents won’t be seeing a ballot proposal regarding Warren Valley Golf Course on ballots anytime soon, after the City Council rejected a resolution to amend the city charter Aug. 9. The charter amendment would have added a new section to prohibit the city from...
fox2detroit.com

Detroit still has chance for a Black congressman - if they vote Republican

DETROIT (FOX 2) - "I feel like right now this is Ralph Ellison’s 'Invisible Man' come to life. I’m here for you," quipped Martell Bivings. But Bivings says more voters are opening their eyes and giving his candidacy a serious look headed into November when he’ll face off with State Rep. Shri Thanedar who eked out a victory in last week’s crowded Democratic Primary.
Tv20detroit.com

Spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, detected for first time in Michigan

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has confirmed Michigan’s first detection of the spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive species, found last week in Pontiac and confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). “Although not unexpected, this is...
The Oakland Press

Oakland County woman named Mrs. USA 2022

Oakland County resident Mila Pershyna has been named Mrs. USA 2022. Pershyna is the founder of the nonprofit MP Global Foundation, which is “dedicated to teaching children of all ages life skills to aid them in becoming talented and capable adults through a variety of free events such as educational workshops, field trips and career exploration opportunities.”
Detroit News

A tip about Birmingham's soaring school deficit set these students into action

Birmingham — The Birmingham Seaholm High School student newspaper was known mostly for writing about entertainment, sports and other relatively low-stakes issues. Then one of its reporters got a juicy tip: The district's budget deficit was spiraling. Sophomore Xavier Choussat received the heads-up last winter from a faculty member,...
bridgemi.com

Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’

Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
