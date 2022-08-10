ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

wqcs.org

St. Lucie Public Schools Increases Substitute Teacher and Staff Pay

St. Lucie County - Friday August 12, 2022: St. Lucie Public Schools Friday implemented hefty pay increases for substitute teachers and other school staff in order to remain competitive with the school districts in surrounding counties. Among the raises that take effect immediately, the daily rate for substitute teachers with...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

🏖️Best counties to retire to in Florida

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

USACE: Weekly Water Levels in Key South Florida Water Bodies

Florida - Saturday August 13, 2022: Here are the latest water levels in key south Florida water bodies provided weekly by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is the primary agency responsible for Lake Okeechobee management. The data in this report are for August 1 - August 7, 2022...
FLORIDA STATE
miamionthecheap.com

Tri-Rail offers free shuttle, taxi and Uber rides to and from most stations

Have you ever driven to a Tri-Rail station only to find there were no open parking spots? That is the dread of many South Florida commuters. Finally, there is a new solution, and it’s free. Now, Tri-Rail gets you there “all the way.”. Whether you are commuting to...
cw34.com

Heavy rain possible Saturday and Sunday as a front moves through

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE. Scattered thunderstorms will continue this evening with the potential for heavy rain, frequent lightning, and a few strong wind gusts. The threat exists for some quick rainfall accumulations, leading to isolated pockets of roadway flooding. Rain will end later tonight though cloud...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Armed Off-Duty Federal Agent Shot and Killed by Deputies in Florida Keys: Sheriff

An armed and reportedly suicidal federal agent was shot and killed by deputies during a confrontation in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident began when deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed and suicidal man at a Key Largo home near Mile Marker 94.8 just before 10:45 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.
KEY LARGO, FL
WPBF News 25

Showers and strong storms return to South Florida this weekend

Fla. — Video above: A look at the latest forecast. South Florida will make a return to the rainy season this weekend after a mostly dry summer. WPBF meteorologists say that eastern areas like Vero Beach and West Palm Beach are almost nine inches below average for rainfall this year.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list

Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead

You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Florida Chamber sounds warning as government-run Citizens Insurance hits one million policies

The Florida Chamber of Commerce sounded a warning Thursday as Florida’s government-run Citizens Insurance reached one million policies. The government-run insurance is considered a policy of last-resort for those who cannot obtain insurance through more traditional means. “Citizens Insurance topping the one million policy mark signals a market that...
FLORIDA STATE
streetfoodblog.com

South Florida eating places coming quickly

With regards to meals, South Florida is a superb place to be. So many new locations open up daily. Beneath, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, changing the previous Rotelli. The noodle home will sport a unique design than its counterparts in east Boca Raton, Delray Seaside and West Palm Seaside, with underground Tokyo vibes and an expanded menu of stir-fry and Wagyu steak dishes, together with its regular tapas, donburi and build-your-own ramen bowls (rooster, pork, spicy lemongrass tom yum). 20449 State Highway 7, Boca Raton; RamenLabEatery.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 Florida cities ranked best area to own vacation rental in 2022

Ever thought about renting out your spare room, guest house or even an entire home on rental marketplaces like Airbnb for extra cash? Studies show that short-term rental hosts can make an average of over $44,000 per year, according to market analysis firm AllTheRooms. The location of your rental property...
FLORIDA STATE

