Read full article on original website
Related
Safety improvements completed at deadly St. Lucie Co. intersection
St. Lucie County commissioners held a ribbon cutting after the completion of safety improvements following a series of deadly crashes at a dangerous intersection.
wqcs.org
St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office to Launch Operation Look Both Ways
St. Lucie County - Thursday August 11, 2022: The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from the University of North Florida Training and Services Institute to develop and implement a high-visibility traffic education and enforcement campaign called "Operation Look Both Ways." It's part of a Florida...
WPBF News 25
"Couldn't ask for a better birthday present" says Florida father about traffic signal installed after daughter dies in crash
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — New traffic safety measures are now in place at a deadly St. Lucie County intersection. A traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of State Road 70 and Midway Road, according to a county spokesman. Residents and county commissioners have been urging the...
wqcs.org
St. Lucie Public Schools Increases Substitute Teacher and Staff Pay
St. Lucie County - Friday August 12, 2022: St. Lucie Public Schools Friday implemented hefty pay increases for substitute teachers and other school staff in order to remain competitive with the school districts in surrounding counties. Among the raises that take effect immediately, the daily rate for substitute teachers with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
🏖️Best counties to retire to in Florida
Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
wqcs.org
USACE: Weekly Water Levels in Key South Florida Water Bodies
Florida - Saturday August 13, 2022: Here are the latest water levels in key south Florida water bodies provided weekly by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is the primary agency responsible for Lake Okeechobee management. The data in this report are for August 1 - August 7, 2022...
miamionthecheap.com
Tri-Rail offers free shuttle, taxi and Uber rides to and from most stations
Have you ever driven to a Tri-Rail station only to find there were no open parking spots? That is the dread of many South Florida commuters. Finally, there is a new solution, and it’s free. Now, Tri-Rail gets you there “all the way.”. Whether you are commuting to...
These Florida Ruins are in a State Park with One of the Largest Live Oaks in the South, the Fairchild Oak
Ruins hold a special fascination for many people. They make us think of ancient times when people long ago stood in the exact same spot that we are now standing. For many, thinking of time and space in this way is awe-inspiring.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wqcs.org
St. Lucie County Vote-by-Mail Ballot Request Deadline is Saturday, August 13
St. Lucie County - Thursday August 11, 2022: The last day that a St. Lucie County voter can request to have a Vote-By-Mail ballot mailed to them is this Saturday, August 13. St. Lucie County voters can request a Vote-By-Mail ballot by phone at 772 462-1500, or via the St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections website at www.slcelections.com.
cw34.com
Heavy rain possible Saturday and Sunday as a front moves through
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE. Scattered thunderstorms will continue this evening with the potential for heavy rain, frequent lightning, and a few strong wind gusts. The threat exists for some quick rainfall accumulations, leading to isolated pockets of roadway flooding. Rain will end later tonight though cloud...
NBC Miami
Armed Off-Duty Federal Agent Shot and Killed by Deputies in Florida Keys: Sheriff
An armed and reportedly suicidal federal agent was shot and killed by deputies during a confrontation in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident began when deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed and suicidal man at a Key Largo home near Mile Marker 94.8 just before 10:45 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.
Bay News 9
Florida developer plans modular home community to bridge the affordability gap
The solution to Florida's affordable housing crisis may look different from what some may think if a local development firm’s prediction is correct. Florida is experiencing a housing crisis, and multiple solutions are being considered. Officials at ERC Communities Inc. believe they have found the answer in modular homes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
WESH 2 Investigates: Central Florida timeshare owners out thousands due to alleged resale scam
ORLANDO, Fla. — Customers of a central Florida company that claims it will sell your unwanted timeshare units for a fee have filed complaints with the state and are fighting to get their money back. WESH 2 Investigates has been looking into this case for two months and talked...
WPBF News 25
Showers and strong storms return to South Florida this weekend
Fla. — Video above: A look at the latest forecast. South Florida will make a return to the rainy season this weekend after a mostly dry summer. WPBF meteorologists say that eastern areas like Vero Beach and West Palm Beach are almost nine inches below average for rainfall this year.
If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list
Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead
You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
villages-news.com
Florida Chamber sounds warning as government-run Citizens Insurance hits one million policies
The Florida Chamber of Commerce sounded a warning Thursday as Florida’s government-run Citizens Insurance reached one million policies. The government-run insurance is considered a policy of last-resort for those who cannot obtain insurance through more traditional means. “Citizens Insurance topping the one million policy mark signals a market that...
WSVN-TV
Some ballot machine glitches as early voters in Florida primary flock to Broward polls
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward residents pulled up to the polls to voice their choice on the county’s first day of early voting in the Florida primary election, but the process was not without some hiccups. 7News cameras captured voters standing in line outside the Hollywood branch of the...
streetfoodblog.com
South Florida eating places coming quickly
With regards to meals, South Florida is a superb place to be. So many new locations open up daily. Beneath, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, changing the previous Rotelli. The noodle home will sport a unique design than its counterparts in east Boca Raton, Delray Seaside and West Palm Seaside, with underground Tokyo vibes and an expanded menu of stir-fry and Wagyu steak dishes, together with its regular tapas, donburi and build-your-own ramen bowls (rooster, pork, spicy lemongrass tom yum). 20449 State Highway 7, Boca Raton; RamenLabEatery.com.
fox35orlando.com
3 Florida cities ranked best area to own vacation rental in 2022
Ever thought about renting out your spare room, guest house or even an entire home on rental marketplaces like Airbnb for extra cash? Studies show that short-term rental hosts can make an average of over $44,000 per year, according to market analysis firm AllTheRooms. The location of your rental property...
Comments / 0