Man sentenced to 44 years in prison for 2016 murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man found guilty for the 2016 shooting death of Alaysia Bennett was sentenced to 44 years in prison on Friday. According to court records, Demarco Jones, 30, was convicted of first degree murder and armed robbery on June 10. Jones appeared in court on Friday...
Man charged for attempted murder pleas not guilty
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of shooting a 22-year-old in Decatur pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday. Police arrested Keylon M. Oneal, 23, back in June after a shots fired incident sent one to the hospital. Decatur Police were called to the area of East Wood St....
Police: Person accused of vandalizing downtown Decatur, damaging school property
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A person has been arrested and accused of vandalism in downtown Decatur and of damaging property at St. Patrick's School. Decatur police took a report of vandalism in the downtown area around 5:30 Friday morning. The suspect, a 38-year-old Decatur resident whose name has not been...
Police: 2 people shot outside Champaign apartment complex
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. According to Champaign Police, on Saturday at 3:55 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of N. Third Street for the report of a large gathering and a fight breaking out. When officers arrived, they observed...
Coroner: Man hit, killed by train
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are investigating a deadly train verse pedestrian crash. According to the Sangamon County Coroner, a 51-year-old man died after he was hit by a train. Authorities said the man was hit by a train near the 1500 block of Percy Avenue Friday night. He...
16-year-old killed, another injured in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One teen died and another person was injured in a shooting in Springfield Wednesday night. Police were called to the 2200 block of East Cedar around 8:30 p.m. When the arrived, they learned a victim had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the...
Man shot in the knee while driving in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police responded to a late night shots fired incident, after a man was shot in the knee while driving. According to police, a 32-year-old male victim was driving his car shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday evening when he was fired upon at the intersection of W. Wood St./S Haworth Ave by unknown subjects.
Boys & Girls Club launches new program as teen violence surges
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- WAND News is taking a closer look at an alarming trend in central Illinois- teens shot and killed by gun violence. In Decatur, a 17-year-old was shot and killed Monday. In Springfield, a 16-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday. Less than two weeks ago four teens were shot, and one of them died from their gunshot wounds.
1 shot near Millikin University, according to university officials
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -A person was shot near Millikin University, according to a Millikin University email alert. . According to the email that was sent to students, at 3:50 a.m. on Sunday police responded to the intersection of W. Wood Street and N. Oakland Ave. to a report of shots fired.
Man killed in Chatham house fire
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A man was killed in a Chatham house fire early this morning. Chatham firefighters responded to a home in the 3800 block of Mansion Rd. around 1:20 a.m. The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived. The coroner reports a 76-year-old man was found dead at...
New legislation would ensure adequate appropriations are always available for Gold Star Families
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A new bill filed Friday would ensure funding is provided quickly for families of fallen police officers. HB 5785 was proposed by Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza and is sponsored by State Rep. Dave Vella, D-Rockford. Currently, the state’s Line of Duty Compensation Act provides benefits for...
Stork pins awarded to first responders who helped deliver baby pre-hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. John's Hospital awarded Stork Pins to first responders who helped deliver babies who made their arrivals outside of hospitals. Three members of the Springfield Fire Department, Michael Flynn, Frank, Morrell, and Ben Mundstock, and two members of the Chatham Fire Department, Jeffery Bone and Kyle Enstrom were honored for helping with a healthy delivery on Father's Day, June 18, 2022.
Bus grants to assist public transit
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – Decatur and Springfield are receiving millions of dollars in federal grant money according to Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois. Decatur will get $16.8 million. Springfield will collect $5.9 million from a Low-No Emissions program designed to support the transition of the nations public transit bus fleets to cleaner burning energy.
Boil order issued for Long Creek Township
LONG CREEK, Ill. (WAND)- A boil order has been issued for the Long Creek Township. Township officials say nearly 3,000 customers will be affected under the boil order, and are unclear as to when the the order will be lifted. Officials suggest the safest route is to drink bottled water...
Y on the Fly Preparing and Protecting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Kids are out here having a great time, sliding out into fun. But they're also ready to head back to school. "I'm going to be looking forward to seeing my friends." "Doing more hard and challenging things." "I'm going to third grade and to have fun."
Mental health tips for back to school
CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND): With back to school time upon us, many students are getting ready to adjust to the new school time schedule. Yet, for many parents, this time can be a mix of emotions. For parents, dropping off kids at school, whether it be for the first time or...
Springfield Memorial Foundation awards over $755,000 to health-related projects
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Memorial Foundation has awarded more than $755,000 to help fund health-related projects in the community and support Memorial Health initiatives. “It’s a record-breaking total for the foundation’s grant program,” said Melissa Hansen Schmadeke, executive director of the Springfield Memorial Foundation. Awards...
Red Cross releases safety tips ahead of the first day of school
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The American Red Cross, serving South Central Illinois, has steps everyone can take to help kids remain safe as they head back to school. As parents get ready for the start of a new school year, it’s a good time to think about emergencies, such as weather-related disasters, and draw up an emergency plan for their household. Know what the emergency plan is at your child’s school and develop a family emergency plan so everyone will know who to contact and where to go if something happens during the school day. Details are available at redcross.org/prepare.
New art exhibit focused on Lincoln in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The new, free exhibit is located at the UIS Visual Art Gallery, the Springfield Art Association and The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library. The three locations share 38 works of art. Mediums include sculptures, paintings, photography, virtual reality, and more. The work was created by 20 Illinois artists...
Springfield Memorial Hospital opens renovated maternity suites
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Memorial Hospital has finished renovations to its Family Maternity Suites. The $3.87 million project involved 23,464 square feet of space on the nonprofit hospital’s seventh floor. The renovations included ten labor rooms, nine postpartum rooms and two obstetric emergency spaces, as well as a...
