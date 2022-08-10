Read full article on original website
Illini football holds media day at Memorial Stadium, starts regular season in two weeks
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini football team is exactly two weeks away from their regular season opener against Wyoming. Today, Illinois held their media day at Memorial Stadium. The team has been practicing for two weeks and believes they've made great strides so far this season. The Illini also...
First year coach looking to turn things around for Eisenhower Football
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - DaJuan Johnson is looking to turn things around for Eisenhower Football. Johnson is entering his first season as the team's head coach. He takes over for Moe Dampeer. Players and coaches all agree, the vibe is different this year with Johnson at the helm.
1 shot near Millikin University, according to university officials
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -A person was shot near Millikin University, according to a Millikin University email alert. . According to the email that was sent to students, at 3:50 a.m. on Sunday police responded to the intersection of W. Wood Street and N. Oakland Ave. to a report of shots fired.
‘CU Days’ returns after three years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A Champaign tradition is back. It’s been three years since the last CU Days. Program coordinator Robert White said it’s an opportunity for people of all ages to have a good time. There’s music, vendors, and activities like Touch-a-Truck – even a school supply and free shoe giveaway. That’s why White […]
LSA finding their groove in 8-man football
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The LSA Lions are finding their groove in 8-man football. Jordan Hopman is entering his fourth year as the team's head coach. Hopman says more and more kids are putting on the football helmet each year. Like man other squads, the Lions are looking to make...
Danville pastor sends kids back to school with a prayer
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Kids in Danville returned to the classroom today, and a pastor wanted to send them back with some encouragement. He hosted a community-wide prayer service Friday night with a special message from some familiar faces. Pastor Thomas Miller wanted to show students that anything is possible, so he put together a […]
A New Beginning for Liberty Village’s Memory Lane Unit
Danville retirement community Liberty Village has been working on a major project, the reprogramming of their Memory Lane Unit, since before the pandemic. And with Thursday afternoon’s ribbon cutting, the project is officially complete. Administrator Dacri Dreher explains. AUDIO: So what we’ve done is we have taken individualized programming...
Boys & Girls Club launches new program as teen violence surges
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- WAND News is taking a closer look at an alarming trend in central Illinois- teens shot and killed by gun violence. In Decatur, a 17-year-old was shot and killed Monday. In Springfield, a 16-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday. Less than two weeks ago four teens were shot, and one of them died from their gunshot wounds.
Irish Fest at Allerton Park this Friday
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - A pair of Celtic-style bands will take the stage at Allerton Park and Retreat Center in Monticello Friday, Aug. 12 during Irish Fest. Decatur-based group, Broken Brogue will open the show at 6 p.m. The name of the band, Broken Brogue, is a reference to guitarist...
‘Accidentally official merchandise’ features proposed U of I mascot
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois was looking for a new mascot. There was a contender. Now, some got their hands on “accidentally official merchandise” through one company. You’ll remember in 2020, the University of Illinois Senate passed a resolution to adopt the Belted Kingfisher as its new mascot. But just because […]
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
Champaign Police respond to large gathering; shots fired
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Champaign Police said they responded to a large gathering outside of an apartment complex around 3:55 a.m. on August 13. CPD said they arrived to the intersection of 100 South Third and South Fourth Streets, to a report of a fight at a large gathering. Officers said upon arrival they observed […]
City of Decatur Swears in Four New Officers
August 11, 2022 – The City of Decatur swore in four new police patrol officers on Thursday, August 11. The four officers were Alexzander Kater, Tia Kuenzel, Brianna Lockwood, and Jonathan Welton. Along with these new additions, the police force is still searching for more officers to add to ensure safety in the City of Decatur.
Shawarma Joint’s Urbana location opens this month
Shawarma Joint, the Campustown restaurant known for excellent shawarma, will open a second location in Urbana on University Avenue this month. The halal restaurant confirmed on the phone that the Urbana location's opening date is expected to be Monday, August 22nd. The new Shawarma Joint will have a similar set-up...
Red Cross releases safety tips ahead of the first day of school
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The American Red Cross, serving South Central Illinois, has steps everyone can take to help kids remain safe as they head back to school. As parents get ready for the start of a new school year, it’s a good time to think about emergencies, such as weather-related disasters, and draw up an emergency plan for their household. Know what the emergency plan is at your child’s school and develop a family emergency plan so everyone will know who to contact and where to go if something happens during the school day. Details are available at redcross.org/prepare.
Y on the Fly Preparing and Protecting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Kids are out here having a great time, sliding out into fun. But they're also ready to head back to school. "I'm going to be looking forward to seeing my friends." "Doing more hard and challenging things." "I'm going to third grade and to have fun."
LIHEAP program resumes soon
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - LIHEAP stands for low-income home energy assistance program. It is a federal service that anyone who qualifies can apply for. The Champaign County Regional Planning Commission (RPC) will start making appointments for the LIHEAP program next week. With the increasing prices of everything from groceries to...
U of I Credit Union fills drivers’ gas tanks
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gas prices have been falling lately and drivers are feeling some of that relief. But on Thursday, some people who filled up their cars in Champaign County didn’t have to pay at all. U of I Credit Union leaders traveled to different gas stations and offered to pay for drivers’ gas. […]
On Biz: Paul’s Confectionery, AMC Theater
Paul’s Confectionery changes ownership. Paul’s Confectionery’s new owner promises the restaurant will remain the same, including serving up the famous chili in Decatur. “It’s just Paul’s. And it will remain just Paul’s,” said owner Jerry Witts. “My name’s not very material to this.”
Man shot in the knee while driving in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police responded to a late night shots fired incident, after a man was shot in the knee while driving. According to police, a 32-year-old male victim was driving his car shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday evening when he was fired upon at the intersection of W. Wood St./S Haworth Ave by unknown subjects.
