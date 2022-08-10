DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The American Red Cross, serving South Central Illinois, has steps everyone can take to help kids remain safe as they head back to school. As parents get ready for the start of a new school year, it’s a good time to think about emergencies, such as weather-related disasters, and draw up an emergency plan for their household. Know what the emergency plan is at your child’s school and develop a family emergency plan so everyone will know who to contact and where to go if something happens during the school day. Details are available at redcross.org/prepare.

DECATUR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO