Timothee Chalamet, Taylor Russell Go on Wild Ride in Teaser for ‘Bones and All’

By Etan Vlessing
 3 days ago
It’s first cannibal love while looking to survive on the margins of society in the first teaser for Luca Guadagnino ’s Bones and All, which MGM acquired ahead of its Venice bow.

The teaser was unveiled by Timothée Chalamet on his Twitter account on Thursday.

“You don’t think I’m a bad person,” the nomadic Lee, played by Chalamet, asks Maren ( Taylor Russell ) at one point as she’s on a cross-country trip in search for the father she’s never met to understand why she has to kill and eat the people that love her.

The short trailer-like teaser then flashes chaotic scenes from that odyssey, including chase scenes and wild joy rides. “All I think is that I love you,” Maren tells Lee at another point in the teaser, in an ominous sign of what’s to come.

Bones and All reunites Call Me by Your Name director Guadagnino and star Chalamet, and is directed from a script written by longtime collaborator David Kajganich ( Suspiria , A Bigger Splash ).

The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, which has a road trip in Ronald Reagan’s America that leads back to terrifying pasts and a final stand that will determine whether Lee and Maren’s love can survive their otherness.

Click here to read the full article.

